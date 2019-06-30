The China Factor

By Ping Zhou, Chief Investment Officer - Quantitative Investments, China

China's A-share market reminds us of developed markets 20 years ago, in the heyday of quant investing.

We on the Quantitative and Multi-Asset Class team at Neuberger Berman have two fundamental beliefs about the onshore-listed, China A-share market: (i) it is significant enough to be considered an asset class in its own right and (ii) a quantitative investment approach is very well suited to it.

The first is becoming a widely accepted view. With some 3,500 listed companies across all 11 Global Industry Classification Standards sectors and an end-2018 market capitalization of over $8 trillion, it is the second-biggest equity market in the world, representing the second-biggest economy.

The gradual liberalization of this market, including the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect initiatives and culminating in A shares' inclusion in benchmark MSCI indices, has brought us to a point where investing in China A shares is not as operationally onerous for non-Chinese investors as it once was. Indeed, the scale of the new opportunity for global investors has enabled me to return to my home country as part of a growing team of onshore equity and bond investors, after 21 years of studying, teaching, researching and working in the U.S.

Our second belief requires further evidence and argument, but it is arguably quite intuitive. Quantitative investing seeks to remove human biases from decision-making in order to take advantage of human biases in the market. In a volatile market arguably dominated by over-trading retail investors such as in China A shares, this approach may be especially powerful. Sure enough, our research suggests that the A-share opportunity set could be as rich as that of the developed markets 20 years ago, in the heyday of quant investing.

Profits Left on the Table

According to the Shanghai Stock Exchange Factbook of 2018, non-institutional, retail investors contributed 80% of A shares' trading volume in 2017, but took just 10% of the total profits.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange's 2017 annual retail investor survey, based on survey results from 15,890 investors from 307 cities, offers some clues as to why that was: the survey reports that the majority of investors hold just a handful of stocks and trade, at best, on what they read on internet news and, at worst, on market rumors. According to the survey, almost half of investors characterize their behavior as short-term trend-following and only one in 12 claims to be contrarian, despite A shares' tendency for strong, short-run reversals that, over time, generate losses for short-term trend-followers.

By looking at the performance of some simple factors in the A-share market, we can actually see the extent of the profits left on the table by these behaviors.

The charts below show how the size, value and reversal factors have performed strongly in China over the past 13 years, but have barely worked at all in the U.S. market.

These portfolios are long stocks with low market capitalization, low price-to-book ratios and the worst one-month returns, respectively. This suggests that many China A-share investors leave value on the table by favoring expensive, upward-trending stocks in large companies - perhaps because larger companies feature more often in the headlines.

Three Simple Factors That Continue to Perform Well in China, Despite Fading in the U.S. Market

Cumulative and annualized returns and risk for the size, value and reversal factors in the China and U.S. equity markets, 2006-2018

Size Value Reversal China U.S. China U.S. China U.S. Ann. Ret. 8.13% 0.18% 11.88% -2.04% 15.39% 0.37% Ann. Vol. 20.87% 8.30% 20.34% 9.02% 15.46% 10.53% IR 0.39 0.02 0.58 -0.23 1.00 0.04

Source: Juyuan, Kenneth R. French, Neuberger Berman. Data as of December 31, 2018.

The size factor is created by going long companies with low market capitalization and short companies with higher market capitalization; the value factor is created by going long stocks with low price-to-book ratios and short stocks with high ratios; and the reversal factor is created by going long stocks with the worst one-month returns and short those with the best. Annualized return and volatility data are calculated based on historical returns of respective portfolios from 2006 to 2018, using monthly returns. The China market includes substantially all A shares, excluding only those with the lowest liquidity. The U.S. market includes all of the stocks in the Center for Research in Security Prices (CRSP) database. All portfolios are hypothetical long-short portfolios gross of transaction costs. For illustrative and discussion purposes only. While these data series are not reflective of actual investment returns, they are factors constructed using a disciplined methodology and, in our view, can be used as proxies for Alternative Risk Premia. The performance shown does not represent the performance of any Neuberger Berman product or strategy and does not reflect the fees and expenses associated with managing a portfolio. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. See Hypothetical Backtested Performance Disclosures for more information on Fama/French Factors.

We also tested historical returns to what we call the "turnover factor." We measured the 20-day average of daily ratios of shares traded to shares outstanding, and created a portfolio that was long the stocks with the lowest average ratio and short the stocks with the highest. This factor tends not to generate a return in developed markets, but over the past 13 years in China A shares it has been even more successful than size, value or reversal, accumulating almost an 800% return, or 18% annualized. We think this reflects the scale of the profits left behind by the overactive trading of retail investors.

The picture when we look at the momentum factor-long stocks with the best 12-month returns, excluding the most recent month, and short those with the worst returns-is very different. This factor has not performed particularly well in either market, but it has been more rewarding in the U.S. than in China A shares.

In short, the retail investors described in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange survey, who trade far too often between expensive, upward-trending stocks in large companies, appear to be pursuing just about the worst behaviors possible for their home market.

Similar Scale, Different Nature

Testing these simple factors is only the beginning of the rich story of quantitative investing in China, and certainly not the basis of a fully developed systematic A-share strategy. The tests do teach us two very important things, however.

First, the tests indicate that the nature and the extent of the A-share opportunity is closely related to the knowledge gaps and biases of the investors who currently dominate this market.

Second, while the rewards to quantitative investing in China A shares could be substantial, factors that generate returns elsewhere do not necessarily generate returns in China. Successful quantitative investing in China is therefore not a matter of simply transporting U.S. or European equity factor models to this new market.

In many ways, the scale and richness of the China A-share opportunity recalls the developed markets 20 years ago, in the heyday of quant investing - but that opportunity may be very different in nature.

Additional Disclosures

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types.

This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

China is considered an emerging market. Emerging markets are more likely than more developed markets to experience periods of extreme volatility. It impossible to predict with certainty how rebalancing the MSCI China Index to include China A shares will ultimately impact the performance of securities reflected on the Index or the China equity market as a whole. Moreover, investors in emerging markets often face heightened risks (some of which could be significant) and special considerations not typically associated with investing in other more established economies or securities markets. Such risks may include, but are not limited to: (a) greater social, economic and political uncertainty including war; (b) higher dependence on exports and the corresponding importance of international trade; (c) greater risk of inflation; (d) increased likelihood of governmental involvement in and control over the economies; (e) governmental decisions to cease support of economic reform programs or to impose centrally planned economies; and (f) certain considerations regarding the maintenance of foreign investors' invested securities and cash with brokers and securities depositories outside their country of domicile. Separately, bid and offer spreads of the price of securities may be significant and accordingly, such investors may incur significant trading costs.

HYPOTHETICAL BACKTESTED PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURES

The hypothetical performance results included in this material are for backtested model portfolios and are shown for illustrative purposes only. Neuberger Berman calculated the hypothetical results by running a model portfolio on a backtested basis using the methodology described herein. The results do not represent the performance of any Neuberger Berman managed account or product and do not reflect the fees and expenses associated with managing a portfolio. If such fees and expense were reflected, returns referenced would be lower.

Model Portfolios

Models Presented: Individual size, value and momentum factor portfolios in both U.S. and China equities, based on the Fama-French factors; individual reversal and turnover factor portfolios in both U.S. and China equities, constructed using the methodology described herein; a blended portfolio of the size, value, reversal and turnover factors in China equities, constructed using the methodology described herein.

Period: January 2006 to December 2018.

Data Sources: Juyuan, Kenneth R. French, Neuberger Berman.

*Eugene Fama and Kenneth French posited their "three-factor" model of returns to stocks by adding the value and size factors to the single market factor used in the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM). See Fama, E.F. and French, K.R., "Common Risk Factors in the Returns on Stocks and Bonds", Journal of Financial Economics 33.1 (February 1993). In 1997 Mark Carhart described a fourth factor, monthly momentum, in his paper, "On Persistence in Mutual Fund Performance", The Journal of Finance 52.1 (March 1997). This factor was later adopted by Fama and French. While these data series are not reflective of actual investment returns, they are simply factors constructed using a disciplined methodology and, in our view, can be used as proxies for Alternative Risk Premia. The performance shown does not represent the performance of any Neuberger Berman product or strategy and does not reflect the fees and expenses associated with managing a portfolio.

Hypothetical Backtest Methodology for Model Portfolios

For individual factors in the portfolios constructed and backtested, positions were weighted equally and recalibrated and rebalanced monthly. For the blended portfolio of the size, value, reversal and turnover factors, the factors were weighted equally and the portfolio was rebalanced monthly. All portfolios are hypothetical long-short portfolios gross of transaction costs. The U.S. market includes all of the stocks in the Center for Research in Security Prices (CRSP) database. The China market includes substantially all A shares, excluding only those with the lowest liquidity, which includes all of those introduced via initial public offerings (IPOs) in the previous 12 months and all of those classified as ST or ST* companies (listed companies with Special Treatment because their profitability is so poor that they may be de-listed).

The model portfolio may not be appropriate for any investor. There may be material differences between the hypothetical backtested performance results and actual results achieved by actual accounts. Backtested model performance is hypothetical and does not represent the performance of actual accounts. Hypothetical performance has certain inherent limitations. Unlike actual investment performance, hypothetical results do not represent actual trading and accordingly the performance results may have under- or over-compensated for the impact, if any, that certain economic or other market factors, such as lack of liquidity or price fluctuations, might have had on the investment decision-making process or results if assets were actually being managed. Hypothetical performance may also not accurately reflect the impact, if any, of other material economic and market factors, or the impact of financial risk and the ability to withstand losses. Hypothetical performance results are also subject to the fact that they are generally designed with the benefit of hindsight. As a result, the backtested models theoretically may be changed from time to time to obtain more favorable performance results. In addition, the results are based, in part, on hypothetical assumptions. Certain of the assumptions have been made for modeling purposes and may not have been realized in the actual management of accounts. No representation or warranty is made as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made or that all assumptions used in achieving the hypothetical results have been stated or fully considered. Changes in the model assumptions may have a material impact on the hypothetical returns presented. There are frequently material differences between hypothetical performance results and actual results achieved by any investment strategy. Neuberger Berman did not manage any accounts in this manner reflected in the models during the backtested time periods shown.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2019 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. | All rights reserved