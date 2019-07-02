Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: Why 38% Of Americans Rely On Financial Advisors (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

According to a recent survey by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 38% of Americans use a financial advisor.

Respondents cite retirement investment recommendations, general financial planning and calculation of savings goals as the services advisors provide them.

But I don’t think this gets to the point of the value of an advisor is in the eyes of client. They can get all this on the internet, right?

This podcast (3:55) argues that advisors’ greatest vulnerability – the free advice on the internet – is intimately linked to their greatest strength, the personal relationship which the internet cannot duplicate.

