Retirement Advisor: Why 38% Of Americans Rely On Financial Advisors (Podcast)

According to a recent survey by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 38% of Americans use a financial advisor, primarily for retirement investment recommendations, general financial planning and calculation of savings goals. But isn’t this all available free on the internet?
This podcast (3:55) argues that advisors’ greatest vulnerability – the free advice on the internet – is intimately linked to their greatest strength, the personal relationship which the internet cannot duplicate.