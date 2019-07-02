Behind The Idea: Why Scully Royalty Is An Undiscovered Royalty Company Worth Double With A Huge Margin Of Safety

Value realizing catalysts are imminent as the royalty begins paying out after a several year pause, the company considers a split and dividend, and nearby activism highlights the extreme undervaluation.

The market is unaware of the royalty's status and value as the mine operator is privately held. Few even know that the first shipment of iron from the mine occurred last week.

Last week LeeFarnam published a Top Idea on Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL). For a look behind the idea, please see their interview with the PRO+ team.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

LeeFarnam: SRL holds a 7% royalty on the Scully iron mine in Labrador, Canada, which produces an extremely high quality 65.9% iron ore concentrate. The mine was started in 1965 and shut down in 2014 as a result of Cliffs Natural Resources' bankruptcy of its Canadian operations but was recently restarted by privately held Tacora Resources, backed by Proterra Partners and Cargill. At current spot prices of $125/dmt 65% iron and 5.75m tonnes of production per year, the royalty would deliver nearly US$35 million in EBITDA while using a discounted price assumption of $90 would deliver nearly $25 million in EBITDA. Valuing this royalty between 8x EBITDA and $90 iron on the low end of market comparables and 11x EBITDA and $125 iron on the upper end would yield a valuation of between $200 million and $385 million compared to a current market capitalization of $155m.

In addition, the company also owns a large pile of cash, real estate, and other assets net of all liabilities worth $105 million after we discount most of their values to what we believe is a conservative valuation, and a large discount to their book values. Stripping these assets out of the market cap implies that the royalty is valued at barely more than $50 million, or 2.2x EBITDA.

Adding these values together suggests a minimum fair value for SRL of $300 million, or $23.35 per share, with substantial further upside coming from either increased production, reduced discounts on the company's other assets, and higher iron prices. But more importantly we believe that an investment in SRL is an asymmetric bet due to the very large margin of safety provided by the company's other assets, mostly comprised of cash and real estate.

SA: Why does this undervaluation exist?

LF: We believe this extreme undervaluation exists for several reasons: first, because the new operator is privately held and SRL does not press release any notable developments, the market is unaware of the mine's current operating status and production plans; second, shares of SRL once traded for $200 and only a few years ago traded for $40, so shareholders are still selling to take capital losses and end this unhappy saga; and third, royalty assets are valued highly if they dividend their royalty streams or are independently valued, which the company used to do but does not currently.

SA: What gives you confidence that they will be able to reach their production targets?

LF: The plant is rated for slightly more than 6 million tonnes per annum of production and has actually met that level several times in its long history, which gives us substantial confidence in Tacora's targets. However, in our valuation, we conservatively assume that the mine will only produce at 5.75 tonnes per annum. In the last few years before the Cliffs shutdown, the mine was severely restricted by higher than anticipated manganese content in the ore for which Cliffs began installing magnetic manganese reduction lines. This work was stopped as iron ore prices declined and the Canadian operations entered CCAA, but the installation of the manganese reduction lines as well as many other smaller improvements should easily cure the problems which prevented the Wabush mine from producing at target.

SA: How did you discover SRL in the idea gen process, especially as this does not seem like it would show up on a screen given the complicated story?

LF: We had followed SRL in its previous life as MFC Bancorp years ago during the Scully mine closure, but believed that while the share price was well supported by the company's cash and other assets, the asymmetric upside offered by the mine royalty was likely going to be delayed several years due to the CCAA (Canadian bankruptcy) proceedings. We were then informed about Tacora's capital raising efforts by an associate as well as by a fellow SA contributor Safety In Value, after which we began doing our own intensive research into the mine and company.

SA: How does what is going on with Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ("LIORC") read across to SRL?

LF: We think it does in two ways. First, LIORC (OTCPK:LIFZF) serves as the closest market comparable as it owns a 7% royalty on the Iron Ore of Canada ("IOC") mine as well as a 15% minority stake in the mine, which can be valued individually by backing out the value of the equity interest using other iron mine valuations. Alderon Iron (OTC:AXXDF), a diversified mineral royalty streaming company which is conducting an activist campaign on LIORC, published a presentation detailing this valuation and highlighting the premier valuation typically associated with capital light royalties versus capital intensive equity ownership. There are also very few iron ore royalty companies in the world, as royalty streaming deals have not been as common in the iron space compared to commodities like gold or silver. If LIORC ultimately decides to split into a royalty streaming company and an equity mine ownership company, it would dramatically highlight the undervaluation of SRL shares since, as it stands, the difference between the LIORC implied royalty multiple and the SRL implied royalty multiple stands at a whopping 9x EBITDA (2.2x SRL compared to 11x LIORC).

The second reason is that the IOC mine is an ore's throw away from the Wabush mine, both are mining the same geological formation, both have been wildly successful in mining for half a century or more, and both are generally subject to the same weather, infrastructure, and labor risk factors due to the proximity of each to the other. We like to think of the Wabush mine as the younger sibling to the IOC mine.

SA: Do you think this story could end in a takeover by a strategic/financial buyer (e.g., a larger royalty company or PE fund given the relatively small size) who could pay a premium and still realize significant upside?

LF: It is possible, but we believe that a split into a dividend royalty streaming corporation holding the royalty and a "New MFC" holding the remainder of the assets is more likely, and would more than double the value of SRL shares. In the long term, companies like Alderon Iron are certainly on the hunt for royalties exactly like SRL's, since mineral royalty portfolios are generally underweight iron ore royalties due to their scarcity. If the undervaluation continues, we would not be surprised if a financial player like a private equity fund or even the largest shareholder billionaire Peter Kellogg (who sold his prior company to Goldman Sachs and conducted an activist campaign on SRL when it was known as MFC Bancorp) take SRL private at a large premium and still make a tremendous return for themselves.

SA: Where do you think these potential catalysts are?

LF: We think a value realizing catalyst is imminent for several reasons. First, the company prides itself on, and is known for, corporate reorganizations and spinoffs, having done dozens of the former over the years as well as four public company spinoffs not counting the spinoff which created the company to begin with. Second, from conversations with the company and from reading dozens of years of reports, we believe management to be shrewd operators who understand that they are currently at a particularly rare intersection of a very supportive commodity price environment due to Chinese stimulus and large iron supply shutdowns in Brazil and Australia, renewed investor interest in mineral royalties highlighted especially by activism in a neighboring mine, and a large number of catalysts in the form of news flow from the successful restart of the Scully mine and the likely IPO of the operator Tacora Resources. It is harder to design a more perfect environment for the company to realize value than the one we are currently in.

Thanks to LeeFarnam for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: LeeFarnam is long SRL.