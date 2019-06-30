EUR/USD Volatility Is Coming

Markets currently seem to greatly lack conviction in this pair. Regardless of which direction the pair now takes, expect volatility to pick up substantially. Yet further indecision could persist; further retracements and reversals should not be ruled out.

Negative yield spreads favor short positions on the EUR/USD pair. This, coupled with a falling gold price (if such activity continues) and a lack of confirmation in the EUR/JPY pair, would suggest downside volatility could be in store for the EUR/USD pair.

Further, the gold price has already spiked and has showed some signs of abating. Gold is positively correlated with the EUR/USD pair. Meanwhile, yield spreads remain safely negative.

While the pair is now trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, the 50-day moving average is still safely below the 200-day moving average.

The EUR/USD pair, which represents euros in terms of dollars, just exhibited one of its lowest weekly volatility readings in its history.

Although the euro was not formally introduced until much later, historical data is available on certain websites for this pair that goes further back in time. The earlier data points represent a composite of the currencies which were subsequently supplanted by the euro, upon its formal introduction.

Using weekly open, high, low and close prices available from Investing.com, for the EUR/USD pair, I produce the following graph which plots the pip-size of each of this currency pair's weekly trading ranges over time.

While 2,321 weeks' worth of data was available, I began the data above from week 592, as this is was the first week which provided me with a non-zero-pip trading range. (The older data based on the multi-currency composite is less useful here).

This is useful as it tells us volatility is likely to pick up significantly; it essentially can't go much lower. Of course, it could approach zero, but the probability of the weekly range expanding is now much higher. As you can tell from the graph too, all-time lows usually precede spikes in the weekly trading range.

Now, even if we assume volatility will now pick up, how can we use this information? Volatility is without directional bias. What direction could the volatility manifest now?

Admittedly, it does depend on what we mean by volatility precisely; a large weekly trading range, for example, could still result in zero difference in price from the beginning to the end of the week in question. In other words, no matter how large a weekly trading range is, the open could still equal the close.

In this case, we are focusing on the potential for the weekly trading range expansion, and making an assumption that this will also translate into some kind of new direction for price. As you can see from the chart below, the EUR/USD pair is currently in stasis; the tight trading ranges of recent are clear for the eye to see.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView.com charting tools. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein).

The chart above uses daily candlesticks, not weekly candlesticks. I chose daily candlesticks to draw attention to the past few days, which produced exceptionally steady price action; very little can discerned from these Doji candlesticks. Nevertheless, we can at least say that Doji candlesticks typically indicate indecision, confusion, a potential for a reversal in price, and/or the end of a short-term trend.

Well, most recently, the short-term trend has been bullish. Further, plenty of macroeconomic data releases and events have occurred recently (one event being the highly anticipated G20 Osaka summit), which has evidently led to a lack of conviction among traders in certain markets; the tight daily trading ranges of EUR/USD in recent days being but one piece of evidence.

A reversal would therefore indicate downside pressure for EUR/USD over the next few days, and perhaps weeks. However, upside cannot be ruled out. The pair is making higher highs and higher lows. Further, as per the chart below, the pair is now trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages (the 50-day moving average is in green; the 200-day in red).

While recent price action is important, the decision coupled with the fact that the 50-day moving average is still safely below the 200-day moving average means that EUR/USD still has much to prove. We cannot simply load up on long positions and hope for the best. Note that the carry on this pair is still deeply negative, which I have noted before.

By going short EUR/USD, you can collect income on the negative carry (which is significant if you leverage your position), and as such, you can remain patient for lower lows over a longer time period.

Those who argue that EUR/USD offers more potential on the upside, note that there is greater opportunity for the Fed (the U.S. central bank) to lower rates than there is opportunity for the ECB to do the same, as for example the ECB's Deposit Facility rate is already negative (-0.40% at the time of writing). Further, the largest European governments all have short-term debt priced with negative yields.

However, this is not a strong argument, as rates can continue to go lower. After all, if rates are negative now, what is stopping them from going even more negative into the future? In reality, nothing. With trade and currency war tensions rising, no nation or group of nations will want an expensive currency. ECB officials have even been reported recently to have suggested that they see further rate cuts as their initial tool, rather than quantitative easing.

The chart below shows the long-term one-year interest rate spread between Germany and the U.S.; in other words, the one-year German bond yield, net of the U.S. one-year Treasury yield (represented by the purple line). This is a proxy for the attractiveness of euros versus dollars. The more negative, the less attractive it is to hold euros. Weekly candlesticks are used to show EUR/USD price action.

As you can see, the spread has been negative since 2014. Despite a lift recently, the spread remains negative, and will likely remain negative for the foreseeable future, as the ECB is apparently far from considering raising rates. And the U.S. is not looking to set negative interest rates for the foreseeable future either. Hence the spread is likely to remain in favor of those who are short euros rather than long.

Further improvement in the spread may of course support the euro, but the pair will fundamentally remain under pressure, as the spread is still negative. Since the gold price also tends to move inversely with the U.S. dollar (as gold is often dollar-denominated; a stronger dollar puts pressure on the gold price, while a cheaper dollar usually makes gold more valuable in terms of those cheaper dollars), the recent spike in the gold price is important.

Why? Since the gold price and dollars are typically inversely correlated, EUR/USD is usually positively correlated. A short-term correction in the gold price could subsequently support a lower euro. (The chart below shows the gold price spiking above its 20-week rolling Bollinger Bands).

It is also interesting that despite the rise in EUR/USD recently, the euro is not making higher highs versus the yen. Both the U.S. dollar and the yen are viewed as safe-haven currencies in the foreign exchange world. A failure to strengthen against one but not the other is notable.

Nevertheless, if equity (and other risk-asset) markets remain bullish, the yen (being conventionally viewed as a safe-haven, risk-off currency) could weaken, sending EUR/JPY higher and thus supporting a stronger EUR/USD. But weak yield spreads, and a gold price which has already showed some signs of abating, could quite easily send the euro falling, just in time to beget more weekly volatility in this pair. Next week will be interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.