STK: An Interesting Tech Fund, If A Bit Overpriced

A few days ago, I published an article to this site on the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST), a closed-end fund that focuses on investing in the global science and technology space. Today, we will continue our discussion of technology closed-end funds by looking at the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK). This is another of the relatively small number of closed-end funds focusing on the technology space. It is also by far the highest yielding fund in the space, which is something that those investors that like closed-end funds as income vehicles will undoubtedly like. It is also evidence that we can still receive income while having exposure to the historically high growth technology sector.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has the goal of delivering capital growth and current income to its investors. In order to achieve this goal, the fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities of technology and technology-related companies. The fund also writes index call options against the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) index in order to generate extra income. We will discuss this in more detail later in this article.

One thing that we very commonly see with technology funds is a significant exposure to a relatively small number of mega-cap technology stocks: Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN). Thus, it is somewhat nice to see that STK is nowhere near as heavily concentrated in these companies as many of its peers:

Source: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

The only two FAAMG stocks found in the fund's top ten holdings are Alphabet and Apple and of these only Alphabet has a particularly large weighting. This somewhat helps to reduce concentration risks, particularly for those investors that may be invested in other technology funds. Concentration risk comes about because many funds have very similar holdings. As a result, investors may believe that they have a diversified portfolio because they are invested in many different funds but that is not true because all of these funds have the same holdings. With STK, we do not get that so the fund could be used to add some real diversity to your portfolio.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I generally do not like to see any single position account for more than 5% of the total assets of a fund. This is because this is about the level at which that asset begins to expose the portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset possesses that is independent of the broader market. Thus, the concern here is that if some event occurs that causes the stock price of a given heavily-weighted asset to decline independently of the market then it will not be adequately diversified away and will end up dragging the fund down with it. As we can see above, there are two assets that each account for more than 5% of the portfolio. However, we also have both classes of Alphabet's publicly-traded stock in the portfolio that combined account for 8.14% of the portfolio. Thus, we realistically have significant idiosyncratic risk from three companies in the fund.

As you may recall from our discussion on the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, that fund was very heavily invested in the software and services sector. STK is not as heavily invested in this. In fact, the majority of the fund's assets are invested in the semiconductors sector currently:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

This reinforces our earlier conviction that STK could be a way to diversify a portfolio that is heavily invested in other technology funds. Most of the largest companies in the technology world would be considered software firms so the fact that this is not the largest sector weighting in STK helps to add some variety to your portfolio.

Earlier in this article, I stated that STK sells call options against the Nasdaq 100 index. This is a strategy that many funds use in order to generate income for their investors. Basically, when the call option gets sold, the fund receives a premium up front that it is able to keep whether the option gets exercised or not. Essentially, this premium acts like a synthetic dividend. However, the downside to this strategy is that it caps the upside that the fund can get against the underlying asset since the option will be exercised if the asset prices rises too far and the fund is forced to sell it at the lower strike price. Another potential source of risk here is that STK is writing options against the Nasdaq 100 index but it does not actually own the index. Thus, if one of these options gets exercised against the fund then it needs to come up with enough units of the index to satisfy this call, possibly taking a large loss in the process. In order to mitigate this risk, the fund limits the percentage of its total portfolio that has outstanding options against it. Currently, that percentage is 49.9%, which is a reasonable level, although it does indicate that the fund's management does not really expect the Nasdaq 100 to deliver enormous gains in the near future. In addition, the fund's portfolio, while not matching the Nasdaq 100, should have at least some correlation to it, which would help limit its potential losses as a percentage of the portfolio if the options do get called against it.

Performance

It is not exactly a secret that the technology sector has been one of the best performers in the market over the past decade. In fact, not too long ago, I published an article to this site discussing how the five largest technology firms along with Netflix (NFLX) have been responsible for an outsized portion of the total returns from the market since 2013. As such, we might expect a technology-focused fund to deliver fairly respectable returns. Fortunately, we do see that:

Source: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

One thing that we do notice though is that the fund's performance so far this year has been rather disappointing. This is in stark contrast to QQQ, which has returned 21.71% year-to-date. This is likely due to the fact that the two funds have considerably different portfolios and will undoubtedly turn some investors off from the fund. With that said though, STK comes much closer to the five-year return (15.92%) of QQQ and boasts a much higher yield. Those two factors may be enough to make it a worthwhile diversifier for your portfolio.

Distributions

As mentioned in the introduction, STK boasts the highest yield of any of the major technology funds. Over the past twelve months, the fund paid out $2.0521 per share in distributions, which works out to an 10.02% yield at the current price of $20.47 per share. It is worth noting though that this yield was juiced by a special distribution of $0.6521 per share in December 2018. The fund's ordinary distribution is only $0.4625 per share quarter, which would be a 9.04% yield at the current price. This is still quite respectable for a technology fund and is easily the highest of any of the closed-end funds covering the industry.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any of the assets in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate suboptimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like STK, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. Net asset value is the current market value of all of the assets in a fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's shareholders would receive if the fund were completely shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to buy a fund when we can get it at a price that is below the fund's net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not the case right now. As of June 27, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), STK had a net asset value of $19.82 per share. However, the fund currently trades for $20.47 per share. This is not a particularly attractive valuation at which to purchase the fund since it represents a 3.28% premium to net asset value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is one of the few closed-end funds focusing on the high growth technology space. It also boasts by far the highest trailing twelve-month yield of any fund operating in this space. The fund does certainly appear to have a few things going for it, especially the fact that its portfolio is quite different from most other funds in the sector. However, an investor would sacrifice some performance to get that diversity and yield as the fund has historically underperformed the Nasdaq 100. It also trades at a premium to net asset value so you are certainly paying a lot to get it at present levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am invested in funds that may invest in any of the technology companies listed in this article. I have no direct holdings in anything mentioned in this article.