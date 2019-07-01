Base Metals And Industrial Commodities- Second Quarter 2019 Review And Outlook For Q3 2019

Base metal prices fell by 23.43% in 2015, but in 2016 they appreciated by 26.77%. In 2017, the sector of nonferrous industrial metals was the best-performing commodities sector posting a 21.99% for the year. In 2018, the industrial commodities shed 15.78% of their value.

The base metals sector dropped 8.14% in Q2 after a 10.77% rise in Q1 for this year. After the first six months of 2019, the six LME metals were 1.69% higher from the closing level at the end of December 2018. The best performing commodity in the base metals sector in Q2 was nickel, which fell by 3.13%. Zinc dropped by 14.41%, and tin suffered a 12.15% loss over the three months. COMEX copper futures declined by 7.85% while the LME three-month forward copper contract moved 7.64% lower in Q2. The price of aluminum shed 6.27% of its value for the quarter.

Meanwhile, the price of iron ore moved 30.72% higher in Q2, and the Baltic Dry Index rose by 93.64% over the past three months. So far in 2019, nickel leads the pack with an 18.96% gain over the first six months followed by COMEX copper, which was 2.95% higher and zinc which moved 1.84% to the upside compared to its closing level at the end of last year. LME copper was virtually unchanged from its closing level at the end of 2018 as it was just 0.02% higher. Lead, aluminum, and tin are all down over the first half of the year with respective losses of 4.56%, 2.87%, and 3.22%.

Base metal prices moved lower on the escalation in the trade dispute, but the weakness in the U.S. dollar index which moved 1.22% lower in Q2 and was down 0.07% higher over the first six months of this year likely tempered the selling. Optimism over a trade deal with China turned to pessimism in May and weighed heavily on the price of the LME metals as China is the most influential market participant when it comes to the metals that are the building blocks for infrastructure. Additionally, the divisions within the US branches of government make it unlikely that any infrastructure legislation will get off the ground any time soon.

China is the demand side of the fundamental equation in the commodities asset class because of their massive population and economic growth. Tariffs distort supply and demand fundamentals in all commodities, and the industrial sector of the market is a focal point. As we head into Q3, the trade issues and path of least resistance of the U.S. dollar are likely to continue to provide direction for these industrial commodities that are the building blocks for infrastructure around the globe.

The Invesco DB Base Metals product (DBB) reflects the price action in copper, zinc, and aluminum on the London Metals Exchange. The base metals tend to move together when it comes to macroeconomic issues like trade.

Copper

The red metal posted a gain of just over 18% gain on the COMEX and 17.4% gain on the LME in 2016. In 2017, COMEX and LME copper gained 31.57% and 30.25% respectively. Copper was trading at the highest price since 2014 at the end of 2017. Copper on the COMEX futures market moved 20.38% lower in 2018. LME copper three-month forwards lost 16.83% last year. In Q1, COMEX copper futures rebounded by 11.7% while LME forwards moved 8.3% higher over the first three months of 2019. In Q2, copper continued to decline as it lost 7.85% on COMEX and 7.64% on the LME. Over the first half of 2019, the red metal was 2.95% higher in the futures market in the US and 0.02% higher on the three-month forward market at the LME in London.

Copper rose to the highest level since January 2014 when COMEX futures traded $3.3220 per pound on December 28, 2017. Copper started 2019 on a bearish note as it dropped to a new low at $2.5430 per pound on the second trading session of the year on January 3. Copper did not move below that bottom during the second quarter.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, copper ‘s move to the downside was over early in 2019 as the price moved higher for seven straight weeks, reaching a peak at $2.9780 in late February. The move to the upside came on the back of optimism that the US and China were coming close to an agreement that would end the trade dispute. After consolidating between $2.8335 and just below $3, copper went the other way, and the price posted losses for seven consecutive weeks reaching a low at $2.5995 in early June. Copper was in oversold territory on the weekly chart at the end of Q2.

At their March meeting, the US Fed transformed from a monetary hawk to a dove as they canceled short-term rate hikes for 2019, lowered their projection for 2020 to one 25 basis point rate hike, and told markets their program of balance sheet normalization or QT would end in September 2019. The Fed cited slower economic growth and weaker data for the change in policy. At the most recent June meeting, the Fed told the market that economic data supports a 50-basis point decline in the Fed Funds rate by the end of 2019. While the Fed did not lower rates at the June meeting, the guidance was supportive of the price of commodities, and copper is no exception. However, the reason for the pivot when it comes to monetary policy is the trade dispute, which is causing problems with the global economy when it comes to China. Economic conditions in Europe continue to support more stimulus from the ECB, which puts pressure on US rates.

Copper traded to lows of under $1.25 in 2008 in the wake of the world financial crisis. In 2000, the price of the red metal was 85 cents per pound. Before the mid-2000s, copper never traded above $1.60 per pound. Copper traded to a low of $1.9355 in January 2016 and had not looked back until Q3 of 2018. The technical resistance level for the red metal is now at $3.00 as we move into Q3, and then at $3.3220 on the continuous COMEX futures contract, the December 2017 high. Critical support is at $2.5430, the early January 2019 low. Nothing has changed from a long-term technical perspective since the end of Q1, but the path of least resistance for the price of the red metal continues to hinge on whether protectionism continues.

Aluminum

The price of aluminum moved 12.43% higher in 2016 after falling by 18.35% in 2015. In 2017, aluminum moved 32.33% higher, but the base metal fell by 17.99% in 2018. In Q1, the price of aluminum rose by just 3.63%. In Q2, aluminum moved to the downside with the other members of the base metals sector as it posted a decline of 6.27%. Three-month LME aluminum forwards was 2.87% lower over the first six months of 2019.

The new USMCA that replaced NAFTA removed the 10% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports into the United States from Canada and Mexico in Q2. Mexico and Canada approved the new trade agreement, but it still awaits ratification by the US Congress. While the price of the metal declined in Q2, aluminum premiums in the US and other parts of the world have been moving higher as mills have increased prices for consumers. The higher premiums reflect a tighter market for the metal despite the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China.

Shares of Alcoa (AA) almost doubled in value in 2017. In Q4, the lower price of aluminum, trade issues, and a weak stock market pushed the stock from its Q3 closing level at $40.40, to $26.58, down 34.21% over the final three months of 2018. In Q1, AA stock recovered marginally with the stock market and the price of aluminum and closed on March 29, 2019, at $28.16 per share, just 5.9% higher. In Q2, AA shares closed on June 28 at $23.41 or 16.9% lower over the past three months. AA underperformed both the price action in aluminum and the overall stock market in Q2.

Nickel

The price of three-month LME nickel, a highly volatile metal, plunged by an astonishing 42.57% in 2015 and then rallied by 15.98% in 2016. In 2017, nickel posted a gain of 21.90%. Nickel posted a 13.17% loss in 2018. In Q1, nickel was the best-performing base metal as it appreciated by 22.8%. In Q2, was again the leading performer as it only fell 3.13% and was 18.96% higher over the first six months of 2019.

Russia is a major producer of the metal, but China is the world’s leader in nickel production. The trend towards electric automobiles underpins the nickel market and could provide support over the coming years.

When it comes to nickel, keep an eye on iron ore and steel demand over the months ahead. Nickel is likely to be highly sensitive to changes in global economic conditions. Russia is a major producer of the metal, and sanctions against the Putin government are likely to continue to cause some dislocations in the nickel market in coming months. Nickel is a very volatile metal, and we could see a wide price range for the metal during the second half of 2019. Three-month nickel forwards closed Q2 at $12,705 per ton. A continuation of demand from electric cars is supportive of the price of the nonferrous metal and should prevent the price from sliding below $10,000 per ton, but a continuation of economic weakness in China would weigh on the price of nickel.

Lead

Lead, the worst performing nonferrous metal in 2014, falling by 17.65 % and then it was the best performing nonferrous metal in 2015, declining by only 3.36% in 2015. In 2016 lead gained 11.14%. Lead appreciated by an incredible 25.31% in 2017. The price of lead fell 19.32% in 2018. Lead was the worst-performing base metal in Q1 as it only gained 0.74% for the quarter. In Q2, lead dropped by 5.27% in Q2. Lead was 4.56% lower through the first six months of 2019. Three-month LME lead closed on June 28, 2018, at $1,925 per ton.

Lead is a thinly-traded metal, and it is always a possibility that there are both price and stockpile manipulation in the lead market. Demand for batteries around the world is supportive of the price of the toxic base metal. China is, by far, the world's largest producer and consumer of lead and the biggest player in the market which lends the price of the metal to price manipulation. The Chinese anti-pollution policies have increased the demand for electric automobiles, which is supportive of the price of lead. There is some degree of correlation between the price of oil and lead as higher oil prices increase the demand for electric vehicles and falling oil prices do the opposite. Economic weakness in China on the back of the trade dispute and escalation of protectionist policies in May was bearish for the price of the metal. On a longer-term basis, lead is a promising metal because of its consumption in batteries, a global market that continues to grow.

Zinc

The price of zinc dropped by 25.8% lower in 2015. Zinc was the best performing metal on the LME in 2016, gaining 59.53%. Zinc added to those gains as it rallied by 27.54% in 2017. Zinc moved 25.49% lower in 2018, making it the worst performing base metal of the year. In Q1, the price of zinc rose by 18.98%. In Q2, the nonferrous metal gave back almost all of its gains as the price dropped 14.41% making zinc the worst-performing base metal for the quarter. The price of zinc gained 1.84% over the first six months of this year. Three-month zinc forwards on the LME closed at $2,495 per ton on June 28, 2019. After achieving a multiyear high in February 2018, the price of zinc plunged in Q2 and Q3 of 2018 on a combination of increasing stockpiles, and weak Chinese demand. Supplies of zinc concentrates have been rising because of high prices last year, and that trend is likely to continue. New production from China and Peru weighed on the price of zinc, and lower demand because of escalating trade tensions had sent prices significantly lower. The zinc market had been tight because of depleted mine supply, but higher prices brought new production to the market, and the $2500 per ton level which has become a significant pivot point for the metal. In Q1, the price climbed back above the pivot point, in Q2, it was just below that level.

Tin

Tin is the most volatile and illiquid metal traded on the LME. Tin declined 25.13% in 2015. In 2016, tin was the second best performing base metal, rising by 44.10%. In 2017, tin was the only loser in the base metals sector posting a 5.4% loss. Tin fell 1.89% in 2018, making it the best performer of the six base metals that trade on the LME. In Q1, the price of tin rose by 10.17%, and in Q2 it gave that all back and more as the price dropped by 12.15% leaving the tin market 3.22% lower over the first six months of 2019.

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of tin. The global tin market should move into a slight surplus based on current production and consumption levels in 2019. Indonesian output is on the decline, but in other areas of the world, it has risen. Above $20,000 per ton, things got dicey for tin throughout 2017, but economic growth in China provided stability and support for the price. The $20,000 had become the pivot point for the price of three-month tin forwards. Three-month tin forwards on the LME closed at $18,800 per ton on June 28. Tin traded in a range from $18,800 to $21,900 over the first six months of 2019 and settled on the low as the weight of significantly higher stocks weighed on the price of the illiquid metal.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q3 2019

Base metals and industrial commodities are battling bullish and bearish factors as we head into the second half of 2019. Lower interest rates in the US, a continuation of stimulus in Europe, and Chinese devaluation of the yuan are all bullish for the prices of the industrial metals and ores. If lower US rates cause the dollar index to decline, that would add another supportive factor to the picture. However, the reason for stimulus is protectionist trade policies. Since China is the demand side of the equation for the base metals, a slowdown in the Chinese economy is a bearish factor for the sector, which sent prices of all of the metals lower during Q2. A trade deal would likely light a bullish fuse, as would a rise in inflation. However, economic weakness is bearish for the sector. With bullish and bearish factors pulling at the LME metals, we could see an increase in price variance over the coming days, weeks, and perhaps months.

Any risk-off period that comes from a disappointing result to trade negotiations or a rising risk of a recession could cause a continuation of selling in this sector of the commodities market. The prices of the base metals reflect the disappointment over trade in Q2.

Many issues face the industrial commodities sector of the raw material market that could cause lots of price volatility in Q3 and the second half of 2019. The dollar, interest rates, and most of all, trade with China will determine the path of least resistance of prices. A recessionary environment would weigh on the prices of industrial commodities. While economic growth in the U.S. is a supportive factor, China is slowing, and growth in Europe is sluggish, at best. The most significant variable continues to be the trade issue as we head into the coming three-month period. The news cycle will have lots of influence on LME metals and other industrial commodities, along with markets across all asset classes. I continue to believe that the US and China will compromise on a trade deal. China needs one for economic reasons, and President Trump needs a political victory going into the 2020 election season.

Source: Barchart

DBB is the ETF product that tracks the base metals sector. DBB moved from $17.04 at the end of Q1 to $15.50 at the end of Q1. DBB fell by 9%, so it kept pace with the price action in the base metals sector. DBB does not list lead or nickel LME forwards in its top holdings, and the prospectus says, “The index Commodities consists of aluminum, zinc, and copper-Grade A.”

Expect a continuation of price volatility in the industrial commodities in Q3. The dollar, trade issues with China, and global economic growth will determine the path of least resistance for the commodities in this sector over the second half of 2019. I continue to favor a move to the upside when the US and China agree to end their trade dispute.

