EQM Midstream: Outline On Mountain Valley Progress

The asset is slated to be the flagship of the business. Without it, the future looks very cloudy - particularly given construction has largely been funded.

EQM Midstream is covered on Seeking Alpha - but perhaps not as well as it should be. Little detail has been put out on the nuance of Mountain Valley Pipeline.

EQM Midstream (EQM) gets a decent amount of coverage on Seeking Alpha because of its yield and its future prospects, but little detail has bee opined on here regarding its Mountain Valley Pipeline project. Already delayed several times and overrun on cost, the pipe is integral to the long-term story. Mountain Valley, alongside the Hammerhead and Southgate add-on projects, form the majority of internal growth backlog. Without successful completion, the firm cannot transition from being known as an operator of low pressure gathering systems to one operating interstate pipeline assets. In my opinion, an investor can't own EQM Midstream (or Equitrans (ETRN)) without understanding the risks involved in the project. I've covered the firm internally within Industrial Insights for some time in depth but wanted to share a recent note on Mountain Valley publicly to add some needed context.

Overview

Two weeks ago, EQM Midstream announced that it had increased its estimated cost of the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline to $4,900mm at the mid-point while also delaying the project, now expecting a mid-2020 completion. Based on this new guidance, the overall budget for Mountain Valley Pipeline has increased over 40% and has been delayed by eighteen months versus its initial guide. Delays on the pipeline push out cash flows from the joint venture and that means a longer-than-envisioned high leverage environment for the midstream operator. This is a struggle that pushes out investment grade ratings from all three ratings agencies.

However, it was not unexpected. Going back to my most recent earnings coverage, management had already stated that the prior Q4 2019 in-service date was unlikely and was only a remote possibility if the wheels of the court system turned quickly. As a result, everyone had already shifted expectations towards the middle of 2020 and, as usual, delays mean added cost so no surprises there. Nothing here on the timetable or the added cost was “news”. Instead, the most titillating nugget of information we received is how the company plans to assuage regulators and get approval. I think that is a big deal and really cleans up the likelihood that the project is completed.

Two Hurdles To Clear

There are two issues holding up this project. The first is the Section 401 water quality certification from West Virginia (“Nationwide Permit 12”). This problem relates to the water crossings that the pipeline would have to make along its planned route. Recall that the Army Corps of Engineers approved the permit for Mountain Valley Pipeline several years ago. However, this permit was struck down by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Court because, under the letter of the law, there was a 72 hour strict time restriction. EQM Midstream has always intended to use a dry ditch method to cross the streams which is more environmentally friendly but is slower; the original law was written assuming a wet crossing where the river is trenched and pipe laid as it flows. The spirit of the law made sense there to reduce disturbance to the riverbed, but that just does not occur to the same degree under the dry ditch method. At the end of April, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (“WVDEP”) officials changed the rules to allow dry ditch crossing. With the rules changed, EQM Midstream believes it will receive its permit for the water crossings this summer and I see no reason why the court would find issue with this now.

The broader issue remains the crossing of the Appalachian Trail. This became a problem when the same court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, ruled that the U.S. Forest Service did not have the authority to issue permits to cross federal land. This came about on an ancillary basis when it issued a decision on a separate project: the Atlantic Coast pipeline. The court ruled that even though the U.S. Forest Service manages portions of the Appalachian Trail that cross through national forests, at the end of the day it is administered by the National Park Service, a subdivision of the U.S. Department of the Interior. Under the Minerals Leasing Act, the National Park Service cannot permit natural gas pipeline crossings. Federal agencies obviously disagreed with that judicial verdict. But, for now unless overruled on appeal, the result was that Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley both have to seek explicit Congressional approval, avoid public lands altogether, or come up with something unique.

Here comes that unique approach referenced earlier. EQM Midstream – and its counterparties in this joint venture – spoke with the U.S. Department of the Interior in crafting this policy. The most recent attempt to get this through is a land exchange proposal. This would grant the federal government full ownership of private lands that are crossed by the pipeline, building the acreage that is protected alongside the trail and the Jefferson National Forest. In exchange, federal agencies would grant Mountain Valley Pipeline an easement and right-of-way to cross the trail using the initial crossing location approved in 2017. Some might be left wondering, how does this help?

Yes, the court decision did rule that the National Park Service does not have authority to issue a right of way. However, the Secretaries of the Interior and Agriculture both have authority to provide an easement as part of a land exchange. There is a lot of precedent for this in the case law:

Iroquois Gas Transmission System & Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company (Sherman, Connecticut) in 1990.

Tennessee Gas Pipeline (Berkshire, MA) in 1992.

East Tennessee Natural Gas Pipeline via the Patriot Project (Virginia) in 2003.

The land exchange adds a strong added benefit for the government (conservation) while also clearing prior case law. That does not necessarily mean smooth sailing. If the government agrees to the land exchange, I’m sure the environmentalists will challenge the pipeline once again on some issue somewhere. However, there is much less of a case for the left-leaning courts to fall back on now. Ancillary to this, Mountain Valley Pipeline also has two main interonnects that will also offer an opportunity to flow natural gas through a partially complete pipeline if the Appalachian Trail continues to delay completion so all is not lost from a revenue perspective.

Takeaways

It is never a good thing to see project delays. Remember additional costs are proportionate to EQM Midstream given their controlling but non-majority share (45.5% interest). While material, $150mm in additional cost is not the end of the world. Nor is a two-quarter delay that has long been built into the unit price. Funding is no issue; the company has significant availability under its Revolving Credit Facility to finish the project.

Broadly, the pain of getting Mountain Valley Pipeline up and running despite what has been – at least in my view – a pretty benign pipeline project shows the tough environment new pipelines face to reach completion. Particularly for key arteries, this means that many existing assets have a lot more embedded value than many expect if policies do not change. At the same time, new pipeline development process continues to face significant headwinds and for investors looking for reasons why some of the bigger large cap names are beaten down (e.g., Energy Transfer (ET)), it comes back to the much higher embedded risks associated with big development projects – even in the post permitting phase.

Tired of sketchy midstream coverage that never breaks past surface level? Investors have seen quite a lot of dividend cuts over the past year in this space and have been dealt a lot of pain. Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable and concise research to keep your portfolio generating income in safe, higher yielding issues. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.