Note On NHF's Rights Offering Results (Part 1): Valuation Hit And Distribution Safety Analysis

NHF offering oversubscribed

As mentioned in our latest Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup (public link), NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund's (NHF) rights offering expired last week and the preliminary results are in.

As expected, the fund was heavily oversubscribed, with 231% subscription requests received relative to the number of shares being available to be offered in the primary offering. The fund is therefore expected to fully exercise its secondary allotment allowing for an additional 25% of shares to be issued, which will be distributed pro-rata among over-subscribing investors based on the number of shares they own.

Here's the press release once again:

May 23, 2019 | NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Completes Rights Offering, Draws Subscriptions Totaling Over 230% of Primary Offering. NexPoint Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates "NexPoint") announced today the successful completion of a non-transferable rights offering (the "Offer") for the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"). The Offer garnered material oversubscription, with subscriptions equal to 231% of the primary offering. "We appreciate the widespread shareholder support that enabled us to complete another successful rights offering," said James Dondero, NexPoint president and portfolio manager for the Fund. "We have several opportunities—particularly in real estate—that we believe will drive performance, and we look forward to pursuing those strategic investments." The Offer commenced on April 30, 2019 and expired on May 22, 2019 (the "Expiration Date"). The Offer entitled rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 10,798,855 of the Fund's common shares (the "Shares"). Pursuant to the Offer, the Fund issued one non-transferable right (a "Right") for each common share of the Fund to shareholders of record as of April 29, 2019 ("Record Date Shareholders"). Holders of Rights were entitled to purchase one newly issued Share for every three Rights held. The subscription price for each Share issued pursuant to the Offer was $17.77, which represented 95% of the average of the last reported sales price of the Fund's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on the Expiration Date and on each of the four trading days preceding the Expiration Date. Preliminary results indicate that the Fund received total subscriptions for Shares totaling approximately $519 million (including oversubscription requests and notices of guaranteed delivery), representing 231% of the 10,798,855 Shares available to be issued pursuant to the primary subscription. Oversubscription requests exceeded the oversubscription shares available and the 2,699,713 additional Shares available pursuant to the exercise of an overallotment option (the "Secondary Subscription Shares"). The oversubscription shares and Secondary Subscription Shares will be allocated pro-rata among those Record Date Shareholders who oversubscribed based on the number of common shares of the Trust owned by such Shareholders on April 29, 2019, the Record Date. Confirmation as to the amount of Shares received by each participating Rights holder will be sent by the Subscription Agent on or about May 30, 2019.

NAV dilution impact and current valuation estimate

The subscription price for each was $17.77, which represented 95% of the average of the closing price of fund on the last five days until and including the expiry date. With a closing NAV of $23.67 last week, the impending NAV hit due to the NAV dilution is estimated to be -$1.74/share, or a -7.33% hit. When including the $0.01 offering expenses, the hit is $-1.75/share, or -7.39%. Ouch! This is what happens when new shares are issued at a price nearly 25% below the NAV.

(June 27, 2019 update: The actual daily NAV change when the NAV was adjusted on June 4 was only -$1.47/share, or -6.28%. However, markets rose strongly that day (SPY: +2.17%) which lessened the blow. We will know the exact NAV hit due to the rights offering when it releases its next financials.)

What this means is that current listed discount for NHF of -20.36%, on last Friday's close price of $18.85, is actually only a -13.24% discount at the estimated post-expiry NAV of $21.93. For reference, here are the one-, three-, and five-year average discounts for NHF.

(Source: CEFConnect)

At first glance, NHF may seem attractively priced because the current effective discount, even after accounting for the impending dilution, is still around 2-3% wider than its historical averages.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Keep in mind however that the three-year and five-year average discounts include a significant chunk of history where the fund's proclivity for dilutive offerings as well as issues with their inflated TerreStar NAV marks were not yet fully known. One might argue that these findings should provide a further discount to the market price of NHF, meaning that the effective -13% discount might not even be considered undervalued at all. In any case, one should at least be aware of all of the "red flags" that were raised in our previous report on NHF before buying back in.

Distribution stability

Speaking of the yield, that is about yield that the new money has to find in order to maintain the earnings stability of the fund (in fact the required yield is even higher, at 13.24%, due to the 5% discount of the subscription price from the market price). Given that NHF just increased its share count by 41%, corresponding to a cool increase in assets of $240 million (from $767 million to just over $1 billion), this is no small feat. I'm skeptical that the fund can meet this earnings hurdle, hence my personal opinion is that the distribution stability of the fund has been worsened, rather than aided, by this offering.

As a counterpoint, the increased AUM may effectively dilute the weight of non-performers like TerreStar in the portfolio, meaning that the new money, if aggressively invested, might actually raise the earnings/share of the fund. However that is just speculation on my part as it is very difficult to analyze the workings of this fund. As per the last annual report (December 31, 2018), just under half (!) of NHF's holdings are in "Level 3" securities, which are the financial assets that are considered to be the most illiquid and hardest to value.

The financials don't really help us here either since as a mixed asset fund, NHF is expected to use a significant dose of gains/ROC to supplement their distributions. The earnings trend is down, and last year's distribution of $2.40 was only 31% covered from their $0.75 net investment income.

(Source: NHF annual report)

Summary

NHF's third dilutive offering in as many years is now completed. The deep discount of the offered shares means that the fund has a very high hurdle to overcome for the investments it must find with its new money in order to maintain its previous earnings/share, and if it cannot meet this hurdle, then the distribution may be at risk.

It should be noted that there were some reasonably expressed bull cases for NHF as well in the comment section of our previous report. It was pointed out that NHF, being a hedge-fund type CEF, is so complex that it would be impossible for an average retail investor to fully understand the inner workings on the fund and that a certain level of faith in management is required, ala the PIMCO funds. I would retort however unlike NHF, the PIMCO funds have actually outperformed their peer group and they also haven't conducted three dilutive rights offerings in as many years.

In Part 2, we critically examine some of NHF management's statements regarding this rights offering to see whether they should or should not be taken at face value.

