Animal Protein: Meats Second Quarter 2019 Review And The Outlook Q3 2019

Animal proteins fall 8.23% in Q2 and are only 0.20% higher so far in 2019- Lean hogs lead the way.

The animal protein or meat sector moved 8.23% lower in Q2, but lean hog futures continued to post gains over the past six months. The sector finished 2018 with a 3.73% loss but has moved 5.45% higher over the first six months of 2019. Meats ended 2017 with an 8.39% gain after falling 8.80% in 2016. In the meat markets, results can be skewed by term structure given the seasonality in the prices of beef and pork.

During Q2, the animal protein sector entered the 2019 grilling season which began on the Memorial Day weekend at the end of May. The bullish trend in the live cattle futures and range trading in feeder cattle futures came to an end as prices broke to the downside. Lean hogs posted gains as the outbreak of African swine fever spread from China to neighboring countries, increasing concerns about the availability of pork on a global basis. Additionally, the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China in May caused some distortions in prices as they impact exports and the flow of meat supplies.

The iPath B Bloomberg Livestock Total Return ETN product (COWB) reflects price action in the meat markets. The Invesco DB Agriculture STF (DBA) over a 10% exposure to the cattle and hog futures markets.

Live Cattle Review

Live cattle futures moved 12.09% lower in Q2 and are 10.8% lower over the first half of this year after moving 1.91% higher for the year at the end of 2018. In 2017, live cattle gained 4.74% for the year. In 2016, live cattle futures lost 15.17% of their value. The nearby month live cattle futures contract on the CME traded in a range between $1.02300 and $1.30450 per pound over the first six months of 2019. Live cattle closed on June 28 at $1.10500 per pound basis the nearby futures contract.

As we head into the 2019 crop year in the US, floods delayed planting and prices of agricultural products that are the inputs in animal feed were higher in Q2. We are at the time of the year where uncertainty over the crop yields peaks along with price volatility in the grain futures markets. If we experience a period of drought across the US breadbasket the results could be devastating when it comes to the prices and availability of grains which could impact the prices and availability of animal proteins as the primary ingredient in their production is grain-based feeds.

Grain prices had been stable before recent weeks allowing animal protein producers to proceed with their regular schedule as they prepared for the grilling season which began at the end of May. However, the recent price action in the grain futures market is pointing to higher feed prices over the coming weeks and perhaps months if the trend continues. A drought period in the US that sends grain prices higher could change the fundamental dynamics for cattle and hog futures.

The price of live cattle futures had been in a bull market mid-May 2018, but that ended in Q2.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of live cattle futures shows that price momentum and relative strength have declined into oversold territory where it is crossing lower. During the final week of the quarter, nearby futures put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart.

As we move into Q3 2019 live cattle futures will move past the peak season of demand. Any deal on trade between the U.S. and China could provide support for the price of cattle and other types of meat.

Feeder Cattle Review

While live cattle futures contracts have a physical delivery mechanism, feeder cattle contracts are cash-settled instruments. Feeder cattle futures tend to attract more speculative interest. Feeder cattle outperformed live cattle prices in Q2 as the price suffered a smaller decline of 5.78% and were 8.06% lower over the first half of 2019. In 2018, feeder cattle futures gained 1.95% compared to their closing price at the end of 2017. Feeder cattle gained 11.92% in 2017 after moving 21.84% lower in 2016. Feeder cattle posted a decline of 23.2% in 2015, but in 2014 they gained 29.65% on the year. So far in 2019, the range in nearby feeder cattle contracts was from a low of $1.3215 to a high of $1.6140 per pound, and they closed Q2 closer to the lower end of the trading band. The same fundamentals affecting the live cattle futures are at play in the feeder cattle futures contract. Nearby feeder cattle futures closed on June 28, 2019, at $1.36850 per pound.

Source: CME

The weekly chart in feeder cattle futures displays a bearish trend of lower highs and lower lows, but the feeder cattle were consolidating near the lows at the end of Q2. Relative strength is at the lower end of neutral territory, but the price momentum metric is in oversold territory.

Lean Hogs Review

In 2015, lean hogs shed 26.35% of value. Lean hogs moved 10.62% higher in 2016. In 2017, lean hog prices moved 8.50% to the upside. In 2018, the price of pork posted a loss of 15.05% for the year. In Q2, hog prices moved 6.82% lower despite global supply concerns over an outbreak of African swine fever in China but were 18.25% higher for the first half of 2019. The range in this market was a low of 52.25 cents to a high of $1.02455 per pound for the first six months of 2019.

The African swine fever lit a bullish fuse under the price of pork as producers in the US scrambled to roll out preventative measures that would lower the risk of the disease in the US. In 2014, lean hog futures rose to their highest price in history at $1.33875 per pound when PED killed over seven million suckling pigs. In March the price of pork was approaching the $1 per pound level on the active month June futures contract in a sign that the outbreak has significant consequences.

China is the world’s leading pork consumer, so trade issues between the U.S. and China had weighed on the price of the meat. Any agreement with the Chinese could propel the price of pork higher in 2019. However, the outbreak of the African swine fever in Asia has changed the dynamics of the pork market despite the trade issues that face the market and could provide another bargaining chip in President Trump’s pocket when negotiating with the Chinese who are finding themselves with a sudden shortage of the popular meat. China has significant strategic inventories of frozen pork, but they are likely falling. Meanwhile, the African swine fever has spread to neighboring counties, which could keep a bid under the price of pork in Q3.

Nearby lean hog futures settled on June 28 at 72.10 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract.

The path of least resistance for the price of lean hog futures will depend on events surrounding trade and the disease outbreak over the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, the technical position of the lean hog futures markets at the end of Q4 2018 highlights a market in neutral territory.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, lean hog prices took off to the upside in March as news of the swine fever broke. We are now in the peak season for demand as trade issues with China escalated over the second quarter, but the price has corrected lower.

Technical resistance on the weekly chart is at the May 2019 high at 93.025 cents per pound, but nearby futures already rose above that level to over $1 per pound. Support on the weekly chart is at the mid-February low at 52.25 cents and then at the October 2016 bottom at 40.7 cents.

The prospects for animal proteins in Q3 2019

As we move into Q3, the prices of cattle and hogs will continue to be sensitive to the news cycle on trade, but the end of the peak season for demand and African swine fever could inject volatility into the futures markets. When it comes to hogs, lower global supplies are likely to keep a bid under the price of pork. In the cattle market, consumers are likely to buy more beef over the coming months if fears of swine fever increase.

Volatility is a paradise for traders, but in the world of meats, it can be hazardous. Since price gaps are the norm rather than the exception in the meat markets, stop orders may not result in optimal execution for risk positions. For those who do not venture into the volatile futures markets, ETN vehicles such as the COWB or MOO products tend to replicate price action in the animal protein markets. The DBA ETF product has exposure to meat futures and is also a product that reflects the price action in other agricultural commodities. DBA could be a barometer of trade issues with the Chinese over the coming months. DBA is the product that has an over 10% exposure to the cattle and hog markets. The fund summary for DBA states:

“The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the “index”) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund’s Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities (“index commodities”), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector.”

The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA held a 10.69% exposure to August live cattle and July hog futures at the end of Q2.

DBA has $432.18 million in net assets and trades an average of 351,240 shares each day. The net assets of this ETF product dropped by $38.9 million from the end of Q1 2019.

Source: Barchart

DBA moved from $16.47 at the end of Q1 2019 to $16.57 at the end of Q2, a gain of 10 cents or 0.61% for the quarter. DBA fell to a new all-time low at $15.42 in mid-May before the price of the ETF rebounded.

Aside from the current trade issues and seasonality, demographics continue to provide an upward bias to price on a longer-term basis. The bottom line is that more people, with more money, are competing for finite supplies of meat. In Q2 the world added another twenty million people to its ranks, and a significant percentage will likely be carnivorous.

Meats are one of the most volatile sectors of the commodities market. I tend to look at each month in the futures arena as a separate commodity because of the significant impact of seasonality on the prices of both beef and pork. Keep the seasons in mind when approaching the cattle or hog futures on the long or short sides of the market. Many factors determine the path of beef and pork prices. Each year is always a new adventure in the carnivorous sector of the commodities market. As we move into Q3, the markets will begin to look forward to the season of low demand, which starts during the Labor Day weekend on the first weekend of September.

A more robust synopsis of the animal protein sector of the commodities market is available to subscribers to the Hecht Commodity report.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.