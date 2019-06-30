Xencor: Multiple Data Readouts In Second Half Of 2019 For This 'Picks And Shovels' Play

Their "plug and play" suite of Fc domains is utilized in a variety of partnered programs, including Alexion's Ultomiris. Internal bispecific candidates look interesting as well.

Shares have risen by nearly 400% since IPO. However, they've risen by just 6% in the past 12 months.

Shares of Xencor (XNCR) have risen by nearly 400% since its 2013 IPO was priced in the low single digits. On the other hand, over the past 12 months, the stock has risen by just 6% (boosted recently by news that it was joining the S&P SmallCap 600).

When the company came to market, it billed itself as a biopharmaceutical firm focused on engineering monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases and cancer. Xencor boasted a deep roster of internally-discovered programs (some being progressed forward solo, others licensed to deep pocketed partners). While I'd been aware of the company's existence, it took recent positive price action and listening to a presentation by the CEO to spur me to dig deeper.

Chart

Figure 1: XNCR daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock bouncing around in the $30 to $40 range for much of the past year. Recently, a nice breakout occurred in June (due in part to the stock's addition to S&P SmallCap 600 and perhaps advancement of its CTLA-4 x LAG-3 bispecific antibody into the clinic).

Overview & Thoughts

At first glance, the company's pipeline looks quite deep with many irons in the fire as management chose to take some assets forward alone and others are in the hands of capable big pharma partners.

Figures 2 & 3: Pipeline consisting of wholly owned and licensed assets (Source: corporate presentation)

Per President and CEO Bassil Dahiyat's semi-recent presentation at the BofA Merill Lynch Healthcare Conference, he describes Xencor as a protein engineering company that takes monoclonal antibodies and makes them better therapeutics (focuses on improvements to immunological properties, stability and structures). He states that they have a large IP base around the Fc domain, essentially a giant toolkit allowing them to create a large internal pipeline and leading to several partnerships (most recent one with Genentech) all using the same plug and play suite of Fc domains.

5 internal programs are in clinical testing now, a partner has the 6th, and a 7th has been recently added as well. The company seeks to augment natural antibody functions (making very small changes to Fc domain with goal of "not breaking what is already good"). Such changes can lead to achieving a prolonged half life (think Ultomiris from Alexion), enhanced cytotoxicity and other key improvements. Regarding partnered assets, Dahiyat states that in most cases they've never touched these molecules and these relationships can be thought of more like a software license (partner does everything, little cost or risk to the company and they get milestones plus royalties).

Dahiyat touches on certain programs, such as XmAb14045 in AML (CD123 x CD3) which showed promising initial data at ASH in December (28% Complete Response or CRi rate). The drug is a once weekly dosed agent, which is a big step up from first generation bispecifics which were infused continuously by a pump patients had to wear for weeks at a time. The trial served as proof of concept for the platform and partner Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is planning the next set of studies.

For the company's novel checkpoint/co-stim bispecific candidates, they are first going after validated targets (including triple checkpoint blockate). Essentially, the goal here is to evaluate many hypotheses as management does not know which ones will work out (trying many biologies).

As for autoimmune program obexelimab, this candidate is described as inhibiting multiple pathways of B cells without killing them. The program hit a snag last October when it missed its primary endpoint in a phase 2 trial in lupus. However, the treatment did beat placebo at improving disease and positive trend in data was observed (supposedly promising enough to warrant further study). The drug candidate is being moved into a phase 3 study in IgG4-related disease but lupus hasn't been written off yet either.

Also, consider that the $650 million cash position accounts for roughly a third of the current market capitalization. The strong balance sheet will see them through three phase 1 readouts for bispecific candidates later this year and much farther down the road as well.

Select Recent Developments

On March 8th, Xencor announced closing of a research collaboration and license agreement with Genentech. The purpose here is to develop and commercialize novel IL-15 cytokine therapeutics, including XmAb 24306, an IL-15/IL-15Ralpha cytokine complex engineered with Xencor's bispecific Fc domain and Xtend Fc technology. Economic terms included a $120 million upfront payment with Xencor to share in 45% of P&L worldwide and copromotion option in the US. Xencor could also receive $160 million in milestone payments plus up to $180 million for each new IL-15 program.

On April 30th, the company announced that the FDA lifted the partial clinical hold placed previously on the phase 1 study of XmAb14045 (CD123 x CD3 bispecific antibody molecule being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies). Amendments were made to study protocol including clinical management of cytokine release syndrome.

On May 6th, the company announced that the first patient had been dosed in its phase 1 clinical study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of XmAb23104 (bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets the immune receptors PD-1 and ICOS) for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors. The trial utilizes a multi-dose, dose escalation design and it will be interesting to see initial tolerability profile as well as any early indications of anti-tumor activity.

On June 3rd, the company announced that the first patient had been dosed in a phase 1 trial evaluating safety and tolerability of XmAb22841 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors. This bispecific antibody simultaneously targets the immune checkpoint receptors CTLA-4 and LAG-3 and again early signs of anti-tumor acitivty will be interesting to observe as the company explores yet another biology.

Later in the month, Xencor announced that SVP and Chief Medical Officer Paul Foster, M.D., will retire (has led clinical development strategy for 10 years).

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported research and development expenses of $28.2 million. G&A rose to $5.5 million and net income totaled $80 million (primarily due to revenue recognized from Genentech collaboration). Management guided for operational runway beyond 2024 with Xencor's current balance sheet, guiding that it should end 2019 with $550 million to $575 million.

It was also noted that initial data from phase 1 studies of XmAb13676 (CD20 x CD3) in patients with B-cell malignancies and XmAb18087 (SSTR2 x CD3) in patients with neuroendocrine tumors or gastrointestinal stromal tumors are expected in the second half of 2019. Initial data from DUET-2 phase 1 study of XmAb20717 (PD-1 x CTLA-4) in patients with advanced solid tumors is expected in the second half of 2019. In the second half of the year, IND application should be submitted for XmAb24306 (IL15/IL15Rα-Fc fusion protein) by partner Genentech.

As for institutional investors of note, EcoR1 Capital has been adding to its position with over 2 million shares total. Redmile Group disclosed a 5.5% stake. A string of insider buys this year by John Stafford (original lead investor in the company) is a good sign as well.

I find it encouraging that Dr. Dahiyat has been serving as President and CEO of the company since inception in 1997. With Dr. Paul Foster leaving the company, it'd be nice to see more depth here.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, it appears that we've found another interesting "picks and shovels" idea as Xencor's plug and play Fc technology is put to good use both in partnered or licensed programs as well as in its wholly owned pipeline. While I'll be the first to admit that I'm late to the game on this one, I imagine over a multiyear time frame there's significant upside still ahead as partnered programs move forward and the company explores several hypothesis in its internal pipeline.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest establishing a small pilot position. From there, I'd wait for dips in the second half of the year to add. This one is best for patient investors with a multiyear time frame in mind.

Risks include setbacks in the clinic (i.e., safety concerns, disappointing data, clinical hold), setbacks with collaborations (in the past certain programs have been dropped by partners), and competition in most spaces being targeted. Dilution in the near to medium term does not appear likely given the current cash position.

As for elements of derisking, cash position accounts for one-third of the market capitalization and potentially lucrative partnerships plus initially promising data sets provide some cushion as well. The stock has been on a tear since being added to the S&P SmallCap 600, so some pullback wouldn't be unexpected.

For our purposes in ROTY, I am a big fan of "picks and shovels" ideas, but I prefer to get in them earlier and when I have higher confidence in upcoming catalysts in the near to medium term.

