Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/27/19

Includes: ADBE, ADC, AMAG, AXSM, CARG, CCL, CSL, CUK, DLB, FB, FLDM, FSLY, MRK, NICK, RP, SHLO, TRC, WHF, XELA
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/27/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are starting to wane, as companies begin to close trading windows to their execs until earnings are released. Form 4 filing volumes will weaken into the last week of July, before surging again in August. There are still plenty of "Significant" insider signals generated during these periods, however. Not all firms have June quarter ends, or stringent policies from their general counsels. Insiders can also continue to use incentive options to accumulate shares during these quiet periods, since they are not considered open-market transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Tejon Ranch (TRC);
  • Nicholas Financial (NICK);
  • AMAG Pharm (AMAG); and
  • Agree Realty (ADC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Exela Technologies (XELA);
  • Carnival Plc (CUK);
  • Carnival Corp. (CCL); and
  • Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Shiloh Industries (SHLO);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • Merck & Co. (MRK);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Dolby Labs (DLB);
  • Carlisle Companies (CSL);
  • Cargurus (CARG); and
  • Adobe (ADBE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • WhiteHorse Finance (WHF); and
  • Fluidigm (FLDM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Fastly (FSLY); and
  • BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Armistice Capital

BO

AMAG Pharm

AMAG

B, JB*

$4,415,878

2

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Fastly

FSLY

B

$2,643,212

3

Donald Arnold W

CEO, DIR

Carnival

CCL

B

$997,267

4

Donald Arnold W

CEO, DIR

Carnival

CUK

JB*

$997,267

5

Dt Four Partners

DIR, BO

Tejon Ranch

TRC

B

$645,451

6

Rakolta John Jr

DIR

Agree Realty

ADC

B

$642,000

7

Peterson Adam K

BO

Nicholas Financial

NICK

B

$606,910

8

Kim Tony

O

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II

BSTZ

JB*

$540,000

9

Reynolds James

CFO, DIR

Exela Technologies

XELA

JB*

$408,590

10

Coleman Mark

DIR

Axsome Therapeutics

AXSM

B

$374,280

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Davis Robert M

VP, CFO

Merck & Co

MRK

AS

$18,514,032

2

Sandberg Sheryl

COO, DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$10,436,762

3

Seren Capital

BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$8,588,020

4

Geschke Charles M

DIR

Adobe

ADBE

S

$4,000,019

5

Roberts David A

DIR

Carlisle Companies

CSL

S

$3,935,370

6

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$3,368,621

7

Mnaymneh Sami

BO

WhiteHorse Finance

WHF

JS*

$3,210,592

8

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

Cargurus

CARG

AS

$3,186,688

9

Oak Tree

BO

Shiloh Industries

SHLO

JS*

$3,130,792

10

Levin Easterly Partners

BO

Fluidigm

FLDM

S

$2,666,660

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

