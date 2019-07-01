Precious Metals And Cryptocurrencies: Second Quarter 2019 Review And The Outlook For Q3 2019

The precious metals sector of the commodities market posted a gain in the second quarter of 2019 with palladium and gold prices moving higher while platinum was lower, and silver only rallied marginally.

The composite of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME dropped by 8.10% in 2014. The sector fell by 19.46% in 2015, but in 2016, precious metals gained 11.71 %. Precious metals moved 20.19% higher in 2017 posting its second consecutive annual gain. For the year ending on December 31, 2018, the precious metals sector was 3.46% lower. In Q2, the sector gained 5.65% and was 10.29% higher for the first half of 2019, adding to the Q1 gains.

The losses in 2018 were likely the result of a more hawkish Federal reserve in the US. The Fed Funds rate rose four times by 25 basis points last year, boosting the short-term rate to 2.25-2.50%. At the same time, quantitative tightening caused rates to rise further out on the yield curve in the US. However, at the March FOMC meeting, the US central bank reversed course. While the Fed had guided that the market should expect another two rate hikes in 2019 and the same in 2020, projections for slower GDP growth at 2.1% in the US in 2019 on the back of weakening economic data caused the Fed to alter the course of monetary policy. On March 20, the Fed told markets there would likely be no rate hikes in 2019 and lowered their projection to only one 25 basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate in 2020. At the same time, the program of balance sheet reduction will end in September 2019, which was a dovish pivot by the Fed. On June 18, the Fed became even more dovish as recent economic data, and the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China will now cause the Fed Funds rate to move lower before the end of 2019. Gold had been rallying on the prospects of lower interest rates, and the move by the Fed lit a bullish fuse under the yellow metal.

Meanwhile, global interest rates continue to be at very low levels- in Europe, and Japan rates remain at negative levels. The ECB discontinued their QE program at the end of 2018. However, sluggish economic growth in Europe means that the ECB will continue on a dovish path when it comes to monetary policy. On June 17, the ECB President delivered what could have been the most dovish statement without making changes in interest rates. The statement pushed the value of the euro currency lower against the US dollar.

The gap remains wide between U.S. rates and other currency yields, which is a supportive factor for the value of the dollar. However, if the Fed cuts rates by the end of 2019, it will narrow the gulf and could weigh on the value of the US currency.

The escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China increased fear and uncertainty in markets in Q2. As the same time, the temperature increased in the Middle East in Q2, which continues to be a potential tinderbox that could flare up at any time without notice. The tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran continues to be a concern in the region. U.S. and European relations with Russia remain strained. In May, exemptions on Iranian oil purchases by eight nations expired and the US blamed the Iranians for attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz as well as attacks on Saudi sovereign territory via missile attacks from Yemen.

In the US, many Democrats in the House of Representatives are calling of impeachment proceedings against President Trump. The 2020 Presidential campaign season is now moving into full swing. While the 2016 campaign was one of the most divisive in history, the upcoming election is likely to be even more contentious.

The spectacular rise in digital currencies throughout 2017 came to a brutal end in 2018 as Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies declined precipitously. The total market cap of the digital currency market dropped from over $800 billion in December 2017 to just over $125 billion at the end of last year. However, the prices and the market cap of the asset class came storming back in Q2, which could be a sign of declining faith in governments around the world. In Q2, the market cap of the asset class rose to $347.407 or 142.38% for the three-month period. Bitcoin moved 202.92% higher in Q2 to the $12,344.05 level and was 230.77% higher over the first six months of 2019 after suffering a decline of 74.36% in 2018. Litecoin posted a 95.23% gain in Q2 and was 295.04% higher so far in 2019. Ethereum gained 120.09% in Q2 and was 133.68% higher over the first six months of this year. Ripple gained 36.57% in Q2 and was 19.74% higher over the first half of this year. The cryptocurrency asset class was flying high at the end of Q2.

Precious metals are moving into Q3 with gains in three of the four members of the sector that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchanges over the first six months of this year. Silver is the only metal that is down over the period. The price of palladium rose to a new record high in Q1. Platinum and rhodium posted impressive gains, and gold closed the quarter after breaking out to the upside at a multiyear high.

Gold Review

Gold fell 10.46% in 2015, but it rallied by 8.66% in 2016. The yellow metal posted a 13.65% gain in 2017. Gold moved 2.14% lower in 2018. In Q2, the yellow metal gained 9.03% and was 10.02% higher over the first half of the year. Gold traded in a range between $1266.00 and $1442.90 so far this year and settled on June 28 at $1409.70 per ounce. The dollar index fell by 1.22% in Q2 and down 0.07% over the first six months of the year. Gold’s rise continues to be a testament to its overall strength in the current environment.

Gold has not only been moving higher in dollar terms but also in euro and yen currency terms, which is the sign of a bull market in the precious metal.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that gold has been moving higher in dollar terms since last August.

Meanwhile, the leader of the digital currency asset class moved higher during the same period with Bitcoin recovering from $4075 at the end of Q1 to $12,344.05 at the end of Q3. The cryptocurrency gained 202.92% in Q2 and is 230.77% higher so far in 2019 at the halfway mark.

Gold is moving into Q3 on a positive note. The stronger dollar had not stood in front of recent gains throughout 2019. A less hawkish Fed is a supportive factor for the gold market. In the last quarterly report, I wrote, “I am bullish on gold for 2019 but would reconsider if the price moves below the $1236.50 and $1200 levels over the second quarter.” Gold did not violate those levels on the downside as the price reached a low at just over $1265 in Q2. Central banks continue to be net buyers of gold with China and Russia leading the way as the two nations continue to build their reserves.

Silver Review

Silver was the best performing precious metal in 2016. Silver was up 15.63% in 2016 after moving 11.51% lower in 2015. In 2014, silver shed 22.82% of its value. In 2017, the price of silver moved 7.42% higher. Silver lost 9.36% of its value in 2018. Silver underperformed gold in Q1 and Q2 this year as it rose by only 0.95% in Q2 and was 1.85% lower for the first six months of 2019. Silver traded in a range between $14.245 and $16.385 since the start of 2019. Silver has been consolidating, but the price action remains in a trend where the precious metal has made lower highs and lower lows since it traded at over $21 per ounce in July 2016.

As we move forward into Q3, I will continue to watch the silver-gold ratio, which closed 2016 at 72.18 and climbed to 76.37 at the end of 2017. The ratio moved higher to 82.45 at the end of 2018 after trading to a high at 86.42 during Q4 2018. In Q1, the ratio rose to 85.57, up 3.12 over the first three months of 2019. In Q2, the relationship continued the trend as it was at the 92.42 level, up another 6.85 for the quarter and 9.97 over the first half of 2019.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, price momentum crossed higher in oversold territory.

Technical resistance is at the 2019 high at $16.20, which stands as the first level on the upside on the longer-term chart after a pattern of lower highs since the July 2016 peak at $21.095. Silver still needs to play catchup with gold as it remains close to the all-time modern-day low against the yellow metal as we head into Q3. Silver is a metal that tends to surprise, and its current period of consolidation could lead to a significant price recovery if gold continues to rise. Silver closed Q2 at $15.2530 per ounce.

Platinum Review

Platinum continued to be the laggard in the precious metals sector in Q2 after an attempt at a rally to above the $900 per ounce level failed. Platinum moved 15.18% lower in 2018. In Q1, it posted a 6.66% gain for the quarter, but it gave some of that back in Q2 as the price fell 1.58% and was up 4.98% at the midway point of the year.

Platinum traded in a range between $780.90 and $920.40 over the first six months of 2019 and closed the second quarter closer to the low than the high. In August 2018, platinum fell to its lowest price since the fourth quarter of 2003, a decade and a half low for the precious metal. Platinum is a metal that offers significant value on a historical basis compared to the prices of all of the other precious metals. Since last summer, platinum probed below $800 per ounce on the nearby futures contract numerous times, but it has not made a lower low.

Platinum is a rare precious metal that is expensive and difficult to mine. The vast majority of platinum production, around eighty percent, comes from South Africa. Most of the balance of output comes from Russia, the largest palladium producer, and the metal is a byproduct of nickel production in the Norilsk region of Siberia. As an industrial precious metal, a large percentage of platinum demand comes from its use in automobile catalytic converters. Industrial demand continued to be weak for the rare precious metal as palladium use in automobiles has grown at the expense of platinum.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, price momentum has trended lower since May and reached oversold territory at the end of Q2. The quarterly chart remains in deeply oversold territory, but the monthly chart moved to a neutral reading at the end of Q2.

Platinum had been cheap against gold for years, and what was cheap got even less expensive in Q2. At the same time, platinum continued to underperform palladium over the three-month period as it also fell to a new record low against its cousin in the PGM group which could eventually give rise to substitution, but there has been no sign of that in the platinum market in 2019.

Palladium Review

Palladium was the best performing precious metal in 2016, posting a gain of 20.96% for the year. Palladium fell 29.61% in 2015 making it the worst-performing precious metal of that year. Palladium fell to lows of $451.50 per ounce in January 2016. Palladium moved an incredible 56.08% higher in 2017, making it the best performing commodity across all sectors for the year. Palladium moved 12.84% higher in 2018. In Q1, palladium continued to lead the precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchanges as it moved 12.08% higher making a series of new all-time highs. Q2 was no different as the price of the metal posted a 14.2% gain for the three months that ended on June 28. Palladium has increased in value by 28% so far in 2019 at the midpoint of the year.

Palladium, a platinum group metal, is a rare precious metal. Russia, more precisely the Norilsk Nickel mines in Siberia, and South Africa produces the majority of the world's palladium. Like platinum in Russia, palladium is a byproduct of nickel production. Before the explosive move to the upside, the previous all-time high for palladium came in January 2001 at $1090 per ounce. In Q1, the metal peaked at $1599.10 per ounce. Palladium continues to outperform platinum, its sister metal.

The risk in the palladium market had increased with the price, which led to a sharp selloff during the final week of March. Palladium traded to just under $1600 per ounce and fell over $300 before finding a bottom at $1256.50 in early May. The palladium market is in deficit as supplies cannot keep up with demand. The demand for palladium-based catalytic converters around the world that clean emissions from the air has exploded. By the end of Q2, palladium rebounded to $1532.40 per ounce on June 28 and could be setting the stage for a higher high in Q3.

While palladium outperformed all precious metals in Q1, another precious metal that does not trade on the futures exchange had been posting steady gains.

Source: Kitco

The price of rhodium, a byproduct of platinum output in South Africa moved significantly higher in 2018 and closed last year at $2300 bid at $2450 offered. At the end of Q1 2019, rhodium was trading at $2795 bid at $2945 offered, $495 or 21.5% higher over the first three months of this year. On June 28, the price was at $2865 bid at $3065 offered, $95 per ounce higher or 3.3% or $590 or 24.8% higher so far in 2019. The bid-offer spread widened by $50 at the higher price at the end of Q2. While palladium it a new all-time peak in 2019, the record level in the rhodium market is above the price at the end of Q2. In 2008, the price of rhodium rose to the $10,000 per ounce level. Since some South African mines are cutting platinum output because of low prices, rhodium supplies have dwindled to levels which took the price appreciably higher. The price strength in both the rhodium and the palladium markets could eventually impact the price of platinum which has a higher resistance to heat, is denser, and is the only platinum group metal that has a history of significant investor demand.

The price situation in platinum had become so dire that primary producers in South Africa trimmed output at higher cost mines causing the shortage of rhodium, which is a byproduct of platinum production. The silver lining is that platinum can serve as a substitute for palladium in catalytic converters if consumers decide to change their production lines.

Looking forward to Q3 2019 in the precious metals

Palladium and gold posted gains in Q2 while platinum fell, and silver posted a marginal gain. The prospects for Q3 and the second half of 2019 are different for the various metals. Palladium and rhodium are industrial metals. The decline in platinum output should continue to provide support for rhodium which could drive the price of the rare physical metal to much higher levels before it even threatens to challenge the 2007 peak at $10,000 per ounce. When it comes to palladium, rising demand for catalytic converters across the globe is supportive of the price of rare metals. Platinum and silver are precious metals with many industrial applications and investment angles. In platinum and silver, sentiment will need to shift to create buying that would cause the prices of catch up with the other members of the sector.

When it comes to the gold market, interest rates, the dollar, and fear and uncertainty drove the price higher, and above the 2016 peak and level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50 per ounce. The break to the upside could take on a life of its own as trend-following traders and speculators could continue to pile into the gold market. A bullish technical breakout in gold could eventually ignite both the silver and the platinum markets. Time will tell if gold can hold the $1380 level in Q3.

Gold heads into Q3 above its technical resistance level while silver over $5.80 below its 2016 peak at over $21 per ounce. The level of the silver-gold ratio it almost at a record peak, which could lead to a period of mean reversion. However, the action in the platinum-gold and platinum-palladium spreads remind us that there are few rules when it comes to the inter-commodity spreads and divergences can widen further than most analysts believe possible.

Central banks continue to be net buyers of gold with China and Russia absorbing domestic production and buying on the international market.

The GLTR is an ETF that represents a basket of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME for those who want exposure to the sector without trading the individual metals. GLTR is a liquid instrument with $355.03 million in net assets and an average of 20,317 shares trading each day. The top holdings of GLTR include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Precious metals could be one of the most exciting sectors in the second half of 2019, given their long history as monetary instruments and stores of value. GLTR moved from $63.68 at the end of Q1 at $68.07 per share, an increase of 6.9% for the quarter that ended last Friday which outperformed the composite given GLTR’s holdings which were almost 60% invested in gold which was up over 9% for the quarter. GLTR slightly outperformed the sector which was 5.65% higher over Q2.

A more comprehensive quarterly report on the precious metals sector is available to subscribers to the Hecht Commodities Report.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold, silver, and platinum