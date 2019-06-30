The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: Time For A Reality Check

I want to discuss the movement that we have had in Bitcoin. We haven't written an article about Bitcoin in some time and now that we have crypto-euphoria again, I wanted to see what the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) tells us about GBTC.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) is a trust that only holds Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and is probably the fastest way stock investors can use to gain exposure to this cryptocurrency. This is because regulators still haven't approved an official Bitcoin ETF. As a result, GBTC is the best alternative we have for Bitcoin as stock market investors.

GBTC, which is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, traded last at 13.820. Coming into this week, the VC PMI tells us the five Fibonacci levels centered on the average price. From that mean, we can extrapolate the extremes above and below the mean. If we analyze the relative implied volatility within this structure, the sell 1 (S1) level has a 90% probability that a reversion to the mean will occur. For Bitcoin, S1 is $14,460. After making a high of $17,400, Bitcoin came back down to close below $14,460, which is extremely negative for the market.

"What this is telling us," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said, "is that there is a tremendous amount of supply that came into the market all the way up to $17,400; more than likely, futures hedgers using this instrument as a way to hedge, either with GBTC or with the futures contract. I prefer to focus on GBTC, which is a regulated contract by the exchange."

Possible Top?

Using the VC PMI, the automated artificial intelligence has identified a possible top for GBTC on a close below $14,460 for the week. By closing below $14,460, initially the VC PMI has identified the target below, which is the average price of $12,840. Closing below the average price or the mean would activate the buy 1 (B1) level of $11,930 to the buy 2 (B2) level of $10,310. This conforms a retracement in this runaway locomotive of the crypto markets as it relates to GBTC.

Possible Entry Point

For those investors, traders and speculators who felt they missed the Bitcoin and crypto market, there is a chance to get back in potentially in the levels of demand identified on the chart in blue. The B1 level is identified as the first level of the extreme below the mean of $12,840 and it begins to give us a probability factor, that if the price is activated, the market will have a 90% probability of a reversion back up to the mean. If the market doesn't identify demand, then we are looking at the $10,310 level (B2) for the remainder of the week.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor - Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (sell 1 or buy 1 level) and 95% (sell 2 or buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price level traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.