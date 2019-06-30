Buy Rating For Capstead Mortgage Preferred Share

CMO-E has no call protection left on the calendar, but it is unlikely that management will call the preferred share.

After accounting for dividend accrual, CMO-E is trading $0.08 over the call value of $25.

CMO-E has a risk rating of 2 which is a good fit for buy-and-hold investors and traders.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. has a preferred share that has routinely been within our buy range.

In this article, we will be focusing on a preferred share from Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO). Their preferred share, CMO-E (CMO.PE) is in our buy range.

The REIT Forum has purchased CMO-E several times over the last few years. We’ve sold all of those positions, except for the most recent purchase, for a nice gain.

We’ve found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. CMO-E is no exception. We covered CMO-E in our latest preferred share article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 156.

CMO’s preferred share

Investors looking to get into CMO-E may be concerned because shares no longer have call protection left on the calendar:

If management wanted to, they could issue an announcement immediately for a call in 30 days. However, that isn’t too likely. It seems doubtful that they could issue a new preferred share with a coupon rate in the mid to high 6% range. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) or Annaly Capital Management (NLY), the 2 largest mortgage REITs, could probably issue in the 6.5% to 6.75% range today without any major issues.

However, CMO is unlikely to get a rate quite that low. Consequently, the only way to call would be to shrink its portfolio or issue common stock. We doubt they would do either currently. Consequently, CMO-E is likely to remain outstanding for quite a while. The call risk still exists, but it wouldn’t keep us up at night. If a call was announced today (6/16/2019), our estimate for the total cash value owed would be $25.48. If the investor is buying at $25.49, they would be $.01 per share plus the trading commission.

Investors looking at the price of CMO-E need to look at the stripped price.

CMO-E had $0.41 of accumulated dividend. Investors should take that off of the purchase price and look at the stripped price of $25.08. Investors purchasing CMO-E 6/16/2019 would be guaranteed the full dividend amount as long as they held shares until the next ex-dividend date.

CMO-E does come with a risk rating of 2. We still see risk rating 2 preferred shares as a great fit for buy-and-hold investors. Here is one of the major reasons CMO-E isn’t a risk rating of 1:

CMO-E has a market capitalization over preferred share liquidation of 2.75x. We would like to see this number be materially higher.

As it stands, shares are moderately within our target buy range:

Shares seem likely to command around $25.00 after they go ex-dividend. That creates a potential dividend capture, but the shares also provide a solid yield (7.48% stripped yield) for a risk rating 2 preferred share.

Note: Shares went ex-dividend shortly prior to publication. However, shares dipped late on 6/28/2019 to enter the buy range again even though they don’t have the dividend accrual.

Final thoughts

We find it highly unlikely that a call would be announced immediately. CMO has not demonstrated any desire to call the shares to our knowledge and they’ve been content to continue issuing them in the past. Calling them would cause the REIT to waste the expenses tied to issuing the shares recently. CMO-E has routinely been a great choice for dividend captures. However, because the preferred share has a risk rating of 2, we believe it is a good fit for buy-and-hold investors at the right price. For investors who are interested in fixed rates, CMO-E is a great fit. CMO-E has an attractive stripped yield of 7.48%.

Investors looking to get into CMO-E should be taking into account the $0.41 of accumulated dividends (as of 6/16/2019). The stripped price for shares is around $25.08. This puts CMO-E within the buy range. Today, shares are in the buy range again thanks to a lower price offsetting the ex-dividend date.

There is no call protection left on the calendar except for the 30-day notice the company will give on a call. However, after the embedded dividend accrual, shares are trading just over the call value of $25.

