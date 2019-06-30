COPX: A Hidden Opportunity In Raw Copper Concentrate

Last night, I came across an article discussing a little followed but potentially quite profitable area of the copper market. Admittedly, copper is not an investment that has been performing very well as of late, but this may be due to the market's fundamental misunderstanding of the industry. In short, the price of copper that we see reported in financial publications is only a relatively small slice of the total market. About 80% of the copper sold to smelters is what is known as raw copper concentrate, which is currently approaching a global shortage. This could prove to be quite profitable to copper miners, such as those that comprise the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX).

About The Copper Market

As many investors may know, global copper prices have been performing very poorly over the past few months. This is shown quite clearly here:

Source: Nasdaq

This has had quite a devastating effect on copper miner stock prices. Here is the chart of the ETF for the same period:

However, the chart shown here only shows the price performance for what is known as high grade copper. Only about 20% of copper mines produce high grade copper. The remaining 80% of all copper mines actually produce what is called raw copper concentrate, which consists of copper plus about 70-80% of waste products like quartz and iron by weight. This product cannot be sold directly to end-users like pure copper can. The price of raw copper concentrate is also completely independent of the market price for copper. Rather, the price that the miners receive for this product is set in private deals between copper producers and the smelters that buy it and convert it into a product that can then be used by industry. Thus, approximately 80% of copper mines are selling their output at a completely different price than what Wall Street says is the official price of copper.

It is very hard for even industry insiders to obtain this second price for copper. Thus, we have to use other methods to determine what the overall trend might be. One of these methods is looking at supply and demand. As other contributors have noted on Seeking Alpha, China is responsible for about 50% of global copper consumption. This is true for both high grade copper and raw copper concentrate. In fact, the country has been greatly increasing its demand for raw copper concentrate over the past seven years:

Source: Casey Research

However, the supply of raw copper concentrate is not keeping up with this demand growth. In fact, copper production is declining globally. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the global production of copper is expected to decline by about 6% over the 2018-2021 period. However, the production of raw copper concentrate is expected to decline much more rapidly, by almost 19% over the same period:

Source: Casey Research

This presents us with a very clear mismatch between the supply of raw copper concentrate and the demand for it. In fact, S&P Global Market Intelligence believes that this will lead to a record shortage of the material later this year that only increases over the following two years:

Source: Casey Research

The laws of supply and demand tell us that this shortage should result in rising prices for raw copper concentrate as various Chinese smelters begin bidding against one another to secure the supply of the product that they require for their business. When we consider that 80% of copper mines actually produce raw copper concentrate, copper miners in aggregate should greatly benefit from this coming shortage. This is clearly not reflected in the stock price performance of the copper miners. We could be seeing an opportunity here.

The Global X Copper Miners ETF

The easy way to play this is by investing in the Global X Copper Miners ETF. So let us take a look at that fund.

The Global X Copper Miners ETF is designed to duplicate the performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Total Return Index. Although the index specifically calls itself a "copper miners" index, it does include other companies that are not copper miners, most prominently smelters and explorers. The fact that the ETF includes smelters does somewhat weaken our thesis for investing in it somewhat as our investment is predicated on smelters paying more for raw copper concentrate and thus boosting the profits of miners, but overall the fund should work as a way to play the thesis. This is due to the fact that miners still make up the majority of the fund's holdings. We can see this clearly by looking at the 10 largest holdings in the fund:

- Source: Global X Funds

One thing that we do notice here is that there is not a whole lot of diversity here. This is mostly due to the fact that the capital-intensive copper industry is heavily concentrated in just a few firms. COPX only has 27 holdings in the entire fund for example. This has resulted in some positions having a greater weighting than I usually like to see. As my regular readers know, I do not generally like to see any individual position account for more than 5% of the total portfolio. This is because this is approximately the level at which that holding begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset has that is independent of the market as a whole. Thus, the risk here is that some event will occur that causes the stock price of some heavily-weighted asset to decline and end up dragging down the whole fund with it. As we can see above, there are four positions in the fund that account for 5% or more of the fund's total assets although none of them is particularly much above that 5% threshold. For the most part then, as long as an investor goes into this knowing that they are getting a relatively concentrated portfolio and takes the necessary steps to diversify on their end, there is no real need to worry here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, high grade copper prices have been delivering a very disappointing performance lately and this has caused the stock prices of companies in the industry to decline steeply as well. However, the market appears to have a fundamental misunderstanding of how the copper industry actually works as the overwhelming majority of copper mines do not sell their output at the advertised market price for copper and these mines are looking at a very strong possibility for increasing prices despite what the market does. This could prove to be quite good for the miners that produce that copper. The Global X Copper Miners ETF certainly looks like a reasonable way to play this.

