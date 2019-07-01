Walgreens: The Buyback Story

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has struggled as reimbursement pressures have come to the forefront. When we last looked at this stock, we left with the message that:

"A free cash flow yield of 12.5% is a rare find in this market. We think WBA can add to that through growth, but we are happy if the company simply returns that capital to share owners. There are three major forces that will help WBA over time, and these include the growth in healthcare spending, increasing number of drugs going off patent, and the cost-saving program designed to save $1.5 billion annually."

With Q3-2019 results out, we decided to see if the company was able to finally start turning the corner.

Q3-2019

WBA was able to deliver yet another quarter of decent sales growth, although the results looked a lot better when examined from the perspective of constant currency.

Source: Q3-2019 presentation

WBA's footprint in the UK translated into lower US dollars, as the British Pound has been weaker compared to the same quarter last year.

Data by YCharts

Earnings per share, or EPS, was lower year on year as margin pressures continued unabated. While that was not a pleasing number, it did help that WBA met guidance. It also helped that WBA's Q3-2019 was better than its Q2-2019 change, where constant currency EPS fell 4.3% year on year.

Source: Q2-2019 presentation

The real horror show

By far the biggest issue was the drop in adjusted operating margins. The 0.9% drop from 5.8% to 4.9% constituted a decline of 15.5%.

Source: Q3-2019 presentation

Adjusted operating income fell less than that as WBA was able to drive through more efficiencies by reducing SG&A costs lower. Overall adjusted gross profit fell 3.9% as sales growth further offset margin pressures. This is where the rubber meets the road. If WBA can stabilize and perhaps grow operating margins slightly, then sales growth can really deliver big improvement to the bottom line. We are all getting older and living longer on average and medication sales are growing at 6% annually. If WBA can deliver trough operating margins soon, earnings per share can really takeoff.

Buybacks, the true saving grace

WBA has become a buyback machine. $0.6 billion worth of shares were purchased in the last two months of the quarter.

Source: Q3-2019 10-Q

Interestingly, if you see the share price of WBA, you can see that WBA did not purchase any shares at the high point of the quarter, possibly knowing that they would get a chance to buy cheaper.

Data by YCharts

Fiscal year to date, WBA purchased $3.7 billion worth of shares with very little being done to just offset employee stock options.

"The Company repurchased shares as part of the stock repurchase programs described below and to support the needs of the employee stock plans totaling $3.7 billion in the nine months ended May 31, 2019 , compared to $2.5 billion in the year-ago period. Proceeds related to employee stock plans were $0.2 billion during the nine months ended May 31, 2019, compared to $118 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2018."

Diluted shares outstanding have fallen briskly and are now 14% below levels seen two years ago.

Data by YCharts

While shorter-term cash flow trends may vary due to timing of capital expenditures and working capital changes, longer term we expect cash flow to exceed EPS by 10-20%. With about $6.00 in EPS expected, we can expect $6.60-$7.20 in free cash flow.

Source: Nasdaq

Based on that we think that WBA can offset pressures on its bottom line for the immediate future and when the operating margins stop going down, EPS could rapidly benefit from buybacks.

Conclusion

The current trends in reimbursement pressures are challenging, but WBA's cost savings program alongside growth in prescription volumes will offset that. We are still big believers in the stock and nothing has fundamentally changed in our long-term outlook. Assuming margins stabilize soon and we think they will, the combination of 5% revenue growth and the existing 12% free cash flow yield makes this stock likely to deliver 17% compounded returns from this point. We love the valuation and we added shares at $52.50, making our average purchase price $57. While WBA is a fantastic growth stock, its 3.36% dividend yield can definitely not be classified as "high-yield".

