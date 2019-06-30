Nike: Tipping Point

The athletic apparel company has every reason to tip over, but the stock held up in initial trading action.

No matter what Nike (NKE) reports, the market just seems to buy the stock. The athletic apparel company isn't generating impressive growth, yet the stock trades at a premium valuation and should reach a tipping point soon. The big FQ4 miss is more icing on the cake, but the stock action might support a further rally in the stock regardless of logic.

Image Source: Nike website

Premium Valuation Unwarranted

Investors need to understand that Nike is now worth an incredible $130 billion with the stock up at $83. Analysts forecast the athletic apparel company earning about $3 per share in FY20 that just started in June. Analysts expect about 15% growth in FY21 that appears rather aggressive considering Nike just missed profit estimates.

Data by YCharts

Analyst expectations for FY20 are already down about $0.15 in the last 90 days. The weak FQ4 print won't help these estimates for the current year. Any cut to numbers and the stock will trade at nearly 30x forward EPS estimates.

No valid reason exists to pay 30x EPS estimates for a stock with reported revenue growth of 4%, even with constant-currency growth listed at 10%. The problem is highlighted via a quick look at the costs.

Nike got an 80 basis point bump on gross margins to 45.5%, but the company lost all those gains and more via the higher costs. Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) remains a strong threat, and Under Armour (UAA) is on the mend. The end result was a 9% increase in operating expenses and operating income up only fractionally.

Source: Nike FQ4'19 earnings release

The problem for bears is that Nike hasn't generally reported much in the way of growth in the last few years outside of the tax reform benefits. Regardless, investors continue buying up the stock.

The trend can change fast with the path of least resistance lower. The below chart shows a ton of resistance for the stock above $85 and again at $90. Owning Nike appears very risky needing the stock to top a 30 P/E ratio for FY20 estimates.

The Yield Speaks Volumes

A prime example of the lack of value is that a $15 billion buyback doesn't amount to much for the stock. The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield is a minimal 5% despite the company aggressively spending on buybacks last year.

Data by YCharts

Even with the $15 billion approval from last year, Nike isn't buying much stock now. Once Nike topped $70 in mid-2018, the company pulled way back on buybacks.

Data by YCharts

The last quarter saw minimal buybacks of 10.6 million shares for $897 million. Nike didn't even repurchase 1% of the outstanding shares while only offering shareholders a 1% dividend yield. The company is screaming to investors that the stock isn't a compelling value up above $80.

The company would be better off holding onto its cash, but the desire to prop up the stock by management clearly exists. A few percentage point reduction to the share count helps slightly boost EPS estimates enough to impress the stock market.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Nike doesn't even have to fall to make the stock a bad investment. A few years of Nike trading sideways wouldn't offer investors much in the way of a risk-adjusted return. Especially not when the logical path is for the stock to head back to earth via a reduced P/E ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.