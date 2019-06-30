Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying

In the context of the sector comparison, it is the preferred stock with the highest YTW.

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Bank Of America Corporation (BAC.PK). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Bank of America Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 53M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $1.325B. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Bank of America Corporation 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK (NYSE: BAC-M) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.375%. The new preferred stock has a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 06/25/2024. Currently, the new issue trades at its par value at a price of $25.00 it has a 5.38% Current Yield and YTC of 5.37%

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Bank of America Corporation, incorporated on July 31, 1998, is a bank holding company (NYSE:BHC) and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, corporations and governments with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through its business segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets and All Other.

Source: Reuters.com | Bank of America

As it is the one of the most famous and the second biggest US Bank, there is no need for a much in-depth presentation, so better move to the market opinion of the common stock, BAC.

Source: Tradingview.com

Banc of America has performed very well for the past 3 years, as the common stock made a 150% gain since its 2016 level. The dividend paid by BAC is constantly increasing - from $0.04 in 2013 to $0.54 in 2018 and a bullish expectation for the next couple of years. As an absolute value, for the last year, the company paid over $5.13B yearly dividend.

In addition, the market capitalization of the company is around $274B, which makes Bank of America the second largest 'Money Center Banks'. Furthermore, BAC is in the top 16 companies listed on a National Exchange in the US by this indicator.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Bank of America Corporation's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2019, BAC had a total debt of $233.93B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series KK preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $22.33B.

The Bank of America Corporation Family

The company has 12 more outstanding preferred stocks, a baby bond, and a third-party security, listed on a National Exchange under the umbrella of BAC.

Source: Author's database

As a fixed rate preferred stock, it is best to compare the new IPO with the rest fixed rate preferred stocks of the company. A comparison with the "floored" securities, for example, will not give us a meaningful conclusion.

Source: Author's database

BAC-W obviously has the highest Current Yield of the group but on the other hand, its YTC is close to 0. In fact, it is the preferred stock with the highest nominal yield, becomes callable in less than 3 months, and with the current spread of 1.25% in refinancing with the new preferred stock, BAC-W is very likely to be called for redemption.

Since all issues are trading above their par value, their Yield-to-Call is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. So let's see how the Yield curve looks like:

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 5.32% YTC, BAC-M rewards a 1.00% more than the maximum you could realize if you choose second highest YTW in the group, BAC-K. However, it is the issue with the lowest nominal fixed dividend rate, which means it is the most vulnerable from subsequent rate hikes. Still, we are entering a low rate environment and a good yield can hardly be found without taking higher credit risk.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between BAC's fixed-rate preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Apparently, an outperformance of the preferred securities versus PFF as BAC-K is the best performer. An interesting fact that may explain this is that it is the only one that is not a part of the benchmark's holdings. Generally, during the recession in the late of the last year when PFF have lost around 12% of its capitalization at its lowest level, the BAC's preferred stocks managed to get through without such big concussions.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are a whole plethora of Corporate Bonds issued by the company and the picture below presents only a small part of it:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I will choose medium-term notes that mature a month later than the call date of the newly issued BAC-M, BAC4658909.

Source: FINRA | BAC4658909

BAC4658909, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated an 'A-', has a maturity date of 07/26/2024 and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 3.688%. This should be compared to the 5.37% Yield-to-Call of BAC-M, but when making that comparison, do remember that BAC-M's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024. This result is a yield spread of around 1.7% between the two securities, and despite the higher rank in the capital structure and the higher credit rating of the Notes, the new IPO looks the better one, moreover, unlike the bond, it pays a qualified distribution.

Sector Comparison

The charts below contain all preferred stocks in the "Money Center Banks" sector that pay a fixed dividend rate, has a par value of $25 and a positive Yield-to-Call. It is important to take note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

As in the family, except for FRC-H, they all are trading above their par value, and the Current yield is, in fact, their Yield-to-Best. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible Yield curve. One more filter will be added, the security must not be callable.

Source: Author's database

All issues carry an investment grade rating by S&P. Only TCF-D and C-S are rated as a below-investment grade, and STL-A is not rated by the rating agency.

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks issued by a bank that has a qualified fixed dividend rate. Again, all issues have to with $25 par value and positive Yield-to-Call.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

Again, the Yield curve (a bubble chart by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call):

Source: Author's database

Not very clear Yield curve with many deviations. Still, BAC-M is located quite higher than the curve and, together with TCF-D, has the highest Yield-to-Maturity (FRC-H is the only trading below par value). However, unlike TCF-D, BAC-M is an investment grade and definitely seems undervalued against the rest of the peer group.

All 'BBB-' Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating. For a better idea, SCE-E, SCE-B, SCE-C, and SCE-D are excluded because of their thousandth yield.

Source: Author's database

To see how the real Yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include some filters: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. The next chart will present the BBB- preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Event

In addition, at any time within 90 days after a “capital treatment event,” as defined herein, we may provide notice to holders of the Preferred Stock that we will redeem the Preferred Stock and subsequently redeem, out of funds legally available therefor, the Preferred Stock, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share), plus any accrued and unpaid dividends for the then-current dividend period to, but excluding, the redemption date, without accumulation of any undeclared dividends. Redemption of the Preferred Stock is subject to our receipt of any required prior approval of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, or the “Federal Reserve,” or other appropriate federal banking agency. Our redemption of the Preferred Stock will cause the redemption of the corresponding depositary shares. Neither the holders of the Preferred Stock nor the holders of the related depositary shares will have the right to require redemption.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Bank of America Corporation

Use of Proceeds

e intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the depositary shares representing interests in the Preferred Stock for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the repurchase or redemption of outstanding preferred securities.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Bank of America Corporation

At this point, there isn't any official notice of redemption for any of the company's securities.

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $1.3B, BAC-M is a possible addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, BAC-M is on exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The new IPO has quite an advantage over its closest "brothers" from the company, and despite it has the lowest nominal yield, it has 1.00% higher Yield-to-Worst. It can be also supported with the historical price chart between the rest of BAC's preferred stock against the fixed-income benchmark and the total outperformance of the preferred securities. When continuing downwards to the sector comparison and that with all fixed-rate preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, the superiority continues. There is no any other preferred stock from this quality, to give this return. I understand that 5.37% does not sound as something incredible but in a low-interest rate environment, at this point, it is the best you can get from a banking preferred stock, without increasing your credit risk. Actually, only TCF-D is the other one with the same YTW with 3.5 years to call date but it is not an investment grade. There are only two quality preferred stocks, giving a close YTW as BAC-M, with a shorter time to their call date, WFC-X and FRC-I. The two are paying a slightly higher nominal yield at the rate of 5.50% and are callable in 2 and 4 years, respectively. As for the last comparison, with all other BBB- preferred stocks, the underestimation is most obvious as the new IPO is well above the Yield curve.

