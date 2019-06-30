Apple's Biggest Opportunity Could Also Be Its Biggest Problem

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was on a decent recovery run until the beginning of May when the whole market took a tumble. Since that time, the shares have recovered, and aren’t far from the early May heights. The company hasn’t solved its iPhone challenges, yet analysts are still calling for a return to revenue growth next year. A significant part of Apple’s projected growth is expected to come from its Services business. Apple’s target for Services is $56 billion in annual revenue by 2020. Unfortunately, there is a significant risk to this growth narrative. When the government targets a company, and there is a decent foundation to the argument, investors should be worried.

The definition of a monopoly

The risk facing Apple is that the U.S. Justice Department will investigate the company for antitrust violations. There seem to be two questions that the government is looking to answer. First, are iPhone owners direct purchasers of the apps through the App Store, or is Apple just the delivery agent for publishers? Second, does Apple’s App Store constitute a monopoly that harms consumers?

Apple is arguing that it is simply the fulfillment agent and points out, “the vast majority of apps on the App Store are free and Apple gets nothing from them.” If Apple can’t convince the government of its argument, the company may have to pay damages to iPhone users. In addition, this could change the potential of the App Store in the future. One, Apple may have to change the percentage, or way it charges a commission, to publishers. Two, the company may be forced to open its walled garden approach and allow other companies to develop alternate iOS app stores.

To get a sense of if Apple’s App Store practices could be a problem, we need to look at a few competitors and how their respective app stores are handled. The most obvious comparison is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and its Google Play store. Most Android smartphones have Google Play as the default way to download apps. One key difference between Apple’s App Store and Google Play is on Android there is an option to allow app installs from third-party publishers.

On a Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) device for instance, users can go to “Special Access” then “Install unknown apps” to allow apps from other publishers.

The system essentially asks for the user’s permission for each install. Without jailbreaking an iOS device, there is no way to install a third-party app. In the Android world, there is another “Prime” candidate for app installation and that is Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) App Store. Fire devices have the Amazon App Store as the default way to download apps. However, in this case as well, there is a way to install third-party apps on Fire devices. The process is like traditional Android, in that you have to go into settings and allow, “Apps from Unknown Sources.” Beyond Google Play and the Amazon App Store, there are other stores for Android apps, such as SlideME, Samsung Galaxy Apps, Mobango and others.

On the Android side of the mobile world, users have multiple options for downloading apps. On the iOS side, there is only one option, the App Store. Merriam-Webster’s definition of a monopoly is, “exclusive ownership through legal privilege, command of supply, or concerted action.” Additional definitions suggest, “exclusive possession or control” or “a commodity controlled by one party.” I’m an iPhone owner and Apple stockholder, yet if the government determines Apple is a direct seller of apps, the definition of monopoly perfectly describes the App Store. Investors in Apple can’t ignore this risk.

Sales agent or gatekeeper?

Apple’s claim to try and diffuse the government’s concerns about its App Store practices is to say that it is simply the sales and delivery agent. There are a number of issues with this argument. First, from the standpoint of an end-user, Apple is the company providing the app. As proof, we only need to look at how the app is obtained. iOS users create an Apple Id and provide their billing information. When they obtain the app or make an in-app purchase, they receive a receipt from Apple that tells them what they bought.

In some cases, users can circumvent the App Store for purchases after an app’s initial download. However, this is very difficult if not impossible for smaller app publishers. A company like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) can offer its app for free through the App Store and then require new subscribers to sign up and pay for their service directly through Netflix. However, in-app purchases or other subscriptions are a far more complicated issue.

A popular game like Fortnite can allow users to buy in-game credits through its own website then make them available in the app. However, this is more a situation of cross-platform play than a way around the App Store. Most free or paid apps rely on the App Store and Apple’s processing and billing to get paid. Apple normally charges 30% of the price as its cut for purchases. It’s simply not believable that publishers ignore this 30% cost when determining pricing. In addition, it’s hard for anyone to believe that a separate app store run by a company other than Apple wouldn’t create competition that could lower prices for consumers.

It seems unlikely that Apple will be able to make the claim that it is only the sales and billing agent. Customers only have one option to obtain apps for their iOS device. If you ask most users who produced their app, aside from the very large publishers like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon, or others, they probably can’t remember the name of the publisher. Investors who believe Apple will win the argument that it simply fulfills for others are likely to be disappointed. This simply adds to the risk of potential government action.

Billions at stake

Over the last several quarters, Services has been growing significantly, though this revenue growth has been stepping down. In last year’s second quarter, Services revenue equaled over $9 billion and grew by more than 30% annually. Last quarter, this segment reached over $11.4 billion in revenue and increased by over 16% annually. Apple said its goal is $14 billion per quarter by 2020, which would represent growth of nearly 23% versus the current quarter.

If Apple reaches this goal, this would represent nearly 21% of the company’s projected 2020 revenue. Apple isn’t alone in generating significant revenue from apps and other services. In the last two quarters, Alphabet generated $6.5 billion and $5.4 billion, respectively, from its “Google Other” business. The company doesn’t give a breakdown of exactly how much of this is from apps and their connected revenue, yet this division is a clear growth engine for Alphabet. With annual increases of almost 31% and more than 25% in the last two quarters, Google Other is clearly a big deal to the company.

In a similar manner, Amazon’s “Other” business doesn’t break down those sales, but revenue has jumped by more than 35% last quarter. In the company’s other subscription services, revenue increased by 42% annually. With billions on the line, it seems clear that from Apple to Alphabet to Amazon, each powerhouse is benefitting from app revenue. This bring us to a big problem with Apple’s argument that many of the apps are free and the company makes nothing from them.

According to an article from The Verge, “every single one of the top 50 grossing apps on the platform is either a major service that relies on subscription fees or a free-to-play game.” Further, the article states in a free-to-play game, in-app purchases are critically important and, “Apple takes a cut of each of those in-app purchases and subscriptions.” In addition, it’s difficult for Apple to claim that it doesn’t make a lot from the App store when the company is so vocal about how much it paid to publishers. As of last year, “Apple had paid out $100 billion to developers from the App Store.” The company can’t expect the government to believe it this isn’t a critically important revenue driver and trumpet these types of numbers.

Recovery play or value trap?

Let me start with the fact that I own Apple shares. However, I’ve also pulled back on my holdings over the last year as the risks to the company have become more obvious. In the last five years, Apple’s stock has more than doubled and that doesn’t include the significant payout of dividends. However, the company has moved from a devices company with growing revenue to a recovery play.

Apple’s 2019 projected P/E sits at about 17.5 and analysts are calling for about 12% EPS growth annually over the next five years. By point of comparison, Apple grew its EPS over the last five years by about 12%, and this led to a 5-year stock price increase averaging about 17% per year. The difference between Apple five years ago and today is significant. First, the iPhone business may have plateaued, and a recovery isn’t guaranteed. The level of smartphone penetration is significantly higher today versus five years ago.

Second, if the App Store and Services is a key cog in the company’s future growth, the government could put a big dent in this idea. If Apple is forced to open up the App Store, cut its pricing, or new app stores emerge, Services growth is almost certain to take a hit. Third, part of the company’s significant revenue growth comes from the sale of devices that “just work.” It may be difficult for Apple to maintain the security of its system if disconnected third-party publishers are allowed from outside the App Store.

On the flip side, investors in Alphabet are also facing government scrutiny. That being said, some argue that Alphabet may be worth even more if it were broken into pieces. Where Alphabet is concerned, its forward projected P/E is under 25 and analysts expect near 16% EPS annual growth over the next five years. With each company selling for a similar PEG ratio, some would argue that Apple’s yield is the differentiating factor.

Unfortunately, Apple’s yield isn’t enough to offset the risk to the company’s earnings growth. Until there is more clarity around how the government’s investigation will play out, it’s tough to recommend the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.