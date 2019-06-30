Grubhub Is Still A Worthy Bet Despite Risks

It is possible Amazon will return to the market via acquisition. Some merger scenarios could hurt Grubhub. Grubhub is a risky investment, but I remain long.

Uber Eats and DoorDash remain prominent competitors, but all three are likely to be leaders in the market for the foreseeable future.

Regardless of how market share shifts every six months, the trend is clear. There are, and will remain, a small number of core players, including Grubhub.

Thesis

I initiated a position in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) in the $80s in October and have made subsequent purchases in the $60s and $70s and will continue to hold. As of this writing, we're in the high $70s. While there are multiple players in food delivery, Grubhub continues to stand out as a leading alternative for consumers, thanks to strategic acquisitions, continued restaurant roster expansion, and aggressive marketing.

While the barrier to entry to restaurant delivery may be low, as time passes it becomes more and more difficult for new entrants to threaten the position of the leading vendors in the space without a massive infusion of capital to buy market share, build both a driver and restaurant network, and get the attention of consumers.

The recent exit of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is proof of this. Though Amazon has a Flex program that hires drivers on a freelance basis to deliver restaurant orders (ended June 24), parcels, and groceries, Amazon was a virtual non-entity in the restaurant delivery space since entering the market in 2015.

It is increasingly likely that the big three - Grubhub, Uber Eats (UBER), DoorDash (DOORD) - will continue to dominate the market for the foreseeable future until an acquisition of either DoorDash or Grubhub disrupts the landscape.

The Landscape: Big Three

A recent market report by Second Measure reiterated what we saw last year. The restaurant delivery market is dynamic and growing quickly, with Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash leading the general market as the three battle for leadership positions in major metropolitan markets.

DoorDash has made the most headway recently and narrowly edged out Grubhub for greatest share of monthly sales orders for April.

In every major market cited by Second Measure, one of the big three was leading in all except Los Angeles, where Postmates (POSTM) holds the top position.

Amazon Throws In Kitchen Towel

It's interesting to see that Amazon made almost no headway in any of the major markets cited above by Second Measure. The company had a stronger presence in Seattle, where it is based, but still decided to fold restaurant delivery altogether in June after entering the market in 2015.

Amazon's exit from domestic restaurant delivery came a little over six months after the company quit its London restaurant delivery operation in December. In May, despite having quit London, Amazon announced its investment in Deliveroo, one of the leaders in the London restaurant delivery market.

Now, this is interesting. Many Grubhub bears have said Amazon quit the market domestically because of low margins. I don't know the economics of the London delivery market, but I imagine the business realities of the market in the US are similar to those in London. It remains to be seen what Amazon does with restaurants domestically following its exit from the market. Is Amazon walking away from restaurants forever? I doubt it. It's possible the company will let DoorDash and Grubhub slug it out for several more months before the company decides which one to acquire, if it decides to make an acquisition at all.

The Risks Facing Grubhub

Grubhub has continued to grow sales aggressively through acquisitions and an ever-increasing investment in marketing. Like Uber and DoorDash, Grubhub has exclusive arrangements with major fast food brands. No one company has an iron grip on the market, and these exclusive partnerships further strengthen the position of the big three versus upstarts.

Though I believe Grubhub will continue to hold a strong position, the marketing and pricing wars are likely to continue for the foreseeable future. To Grubhub's advantage, it is a pure player that has been in this market for a while now and has shown profitability. Though DoorDash is growing like wildfire, the company is still not profitable and is fueling market share gains through continual funding rounds from private investors.

If DoorDash is acquired by Uber, I think this could spell trouble for Grubhub. Uber would acquire a dominant share in most major markets and could then exert more pricing power to pressure Grubhub. Conversely, an acquisition of Grubhub by Uber could be used to crush DoorDash. And we could potentially see a scenario where both DoorDash and Grubhub are acquired by Amazon and Uber, leaving us with a restaurant delivery market that is reduced to Amazon vs. Uber and the smaller players. I suspect this is where we'll end up. It is also possible that DoorDash could simply try to embolden its place in the market by acquiring the smaller Postmates, which has been rumored in the past. This would hurt Grubhub as well. It's impossible to predict how the mergers will play out, but I believe there will be activity. Time will tell.

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, one could argue now ($77) is not a great time to be buying Grubhub. Expenses are rising and this is impacting profitability and cash flow generation. At the end of 2018, my discounted free cash flow model gave the company a fair value of nearly $70 assuming a liberal 3% discount rate, the US Treasury 30-year rate. It's fair to argue that this is not enough of a discount rate given the risks. Additionally, it is uncertain how severely cash flow generation could be affected in coming quarters and years as the war with Uber and DoorDash continues. The stock really surged after Amazon's exit from the market. Congratulations to anybody who bought in May in the low $60s. At $77, I view Grubhub as a hold. If you're going to buy here, you might want to consider buying in pieces. The price has been volatile and you might get a better entry point again.

Conclusion

It is uncertain exactly how the restaurant delivery market will play out, but I do believe Grubhub will remain a top three player in the market until there is consolidation among the top three - Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber - and/or Amazon re-enters the game via acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.