61 Of 3,835 Stocks Held By Goldman Sachs Pay Solid Dividends

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Goldman preferred dividend dogs showed 29.15% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger high-priced GS-select dogs ruled the pack.

61 of 3,835 Goldman Sachs-selected stocks paid solid dividends 6/26/19. The top ten ranged 8.11%-12.03% by annual yield and ranged 30.38%-89.10% by broker annual price-target upsides.

Kiplinger author James Brumley says, "Rich people get perpetually richer for a reason, so it could be worthwhile to study the top stocks that billionaires and funds are plowing capital into."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 23% To 51% Net Gains For Ten Top Goldman Sachs Solid Dogs Come July 2020

Two of ten top Goldman (NYSE:GS)-held solid dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these Goldman Sachs dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 20% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 17, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Ternium SA (TX) was projected to net $508.76, based on a median of target price estimate from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 29% less than the market as a whole.

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) netted $403.71 based on the median of estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility, 6% more than the market as a whole.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was projected to net $384.06, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) was projected to net $370.77, based on the median of target estimates from 4 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 4% more than the market as a whole.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) was projected to net $355.08, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was nota available for NTB.

Total SA (TOT) was projected to net $315.76, based on a median of target price estimates from seven analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% less than the market as a whole.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was projected to net $279.97, based on the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 40% more than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) was projected to net $276.66 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from three brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 63% less than the market as a whole.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) was projected to net $270.42, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was nota available for PK.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) was projected to net $230.03, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 33.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 19% less than the market as a whole.

Source: cnn.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The Solid Goldman Sachs Holdings Sample For July 2019

How do you measure solidity in a collection of 3,835 Goldman Sachs owned equities?

The screening of a YChart data field started by finding how many of the 3.8K stocks paid dividends yielding more than 3.75%; that narrowed the field to 601.

Market capitalization over $100M lowered the number to 581. A $5 or more price tag lowered the field to 546.

One-year returns greater than a $15 loss cut the candidate list to 226. Stocks given a positive rating by brokers brought the number down to 186.

The final cuts were determined by YChart fundamental and value rankings based on financial reports from each firm. A 7 to 10 fundamental score cut the field to 91, then an 8-10 value rating determined the final 61.

50 Solid Goldman Holdings By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Solid Goldman Holdings By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Solid Goldman Stocks By Yield

Top ten solid Goldman stocks selected 6/26/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top dog was one of three real estate sector representatives in the top ten, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. [1]. The other real estate representatives placed sixth and seventh, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) [6], and Whitestone REIT (WSR) [7].

Four financial services Goldman holdings places second, fourth, fifth, and ninth: PennantPark Investment (PNNT) [2]; New Mountain Finance (NMFC) [4]; Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) [5]; Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) [9].

The lone consumer cyclical representative was third, The Cato Corp. (CATO) [3]. One from the energy sector placed eighth, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. [8].

Finally the lone industrials representative placed tenth, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) [10], to complete the solid Goldman top ten dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten July Solid Goldman Dividend Dogs Showed 17.35%-46.39% Upsides While (31) No Downsiders Were Allowed

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 29.15% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Solid Goldman Dividend Stocks To 2020

Ten top solid Goldman dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten solid Goldman-held dividend dogs selected 6/26/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Solid Goldman Dogs (32) Delivering 11.69% Vs. (33) 16.5% Net Gains by All Ten Come July 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten solid Goldman-held kennel by dividend yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 28.15% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very highest priced selection, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 38.41%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield solid Goldman-held dividend dogs as of June 26 were: PennantPark Investment, The Cato Corp.; Whitestone REIT; Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.; New Mountain Finance Corp., with prices ranging from $6.24 to $13.79.

Five higher-priced solid Goldman-held dividend dogs as of June 26 were: Stellus Capital Investment Corp.; Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp.; Ares Capital; Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.; China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., whose prices ranged from $13.88 to $68.51.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Billionaire Picks stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: cnn.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.