FOMO Rally: Time For Catch-Up Trades; Analyzing Google And 3 Others

Why the change? As I stated on Friday, it is likely that Trump and Xi will come to accommodation and we will have threaded the needle to the upside instead of the bear case.

June has traditionally been a slow trading month, and July especially going into July 4th will be slower. Low liquidity can make for high volatility, and in this case, it should be to the upside.

FOMO Rally

I can hear some of my readers saying "You've been hyping a sell-off, now you're saying we'll have a rally, what gives?" Well, first of all, I did catch that end-of-May 7% dive, so you're welcome. Secondly, I stated in my "Wall of Worry" note (has everyone read that by now?) certain players, like Powell in last week's Fed meeting, Trump & Xi at the G20, have to thread the needle, which they both did. So Trump delays the new Tariffs and that removes this Monday's brick in the wall as well (raising and expanding tariffs). All this boils down to is we have a market that's comparatively illiquid. In an illiquid market, you have volatility. At first, I was concerned about a sharp move down. Now because of this fortunate turn of events, I believe we will have a sharp rerating of equities to the upside. As I stated in my Friday missive, we could very well see a sharp rally breaking out to +3,200 on the S&P.

FOMO Trade 1: Breaking Down Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Before we start, I want to set expectations. I am not a certified financial analyst; I am just a guy who obsessively observes the market, and traded for my own account on and off more decades than I care to recount. So what I am going to do here is to take a 50,000-foot view in valuing the company. I am going to take the positive narrative position, how high a value the market might assign to GOOGL in the near future from the bull's view. My reason is simple. The market in my opinion is undervaluing GOOGL and a number of other equities. In a rally like this, you could well see big-cap names that have been left behind; find renewed big-money sponsorship. So that is what I am going for here. Where could GOOGL be re-rated to with a sharp new supply of money looking to be put to work? Will attention be turned away perhaps from the utilities and consumer product sectors and back to names like GOOGL? Let's take Alphabet sector by sector and see:

Advertising: It's safe to say that GOOGL will likely do $120 billion in revenue in 2019. Even though that growth has slowed to "only" 17% per annum, the idea that a hugely profitable established business is still growing at that rate is astounding and deserves a full valuation. Moreover, I firmly believe that political advertising will renew revenue growth in 2019 and into 2020. So an easy comparison is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT); it too is at about $120 billion or so for 2019 (2018 was $110 billion), and it's at $1 trillion right now. Eight times revenue. GOOGL is at $750 billion market cap. So we start at $1 trillion right off.

So what else does GOOGL have? Well, the big piece that is left out is Waymo, which is actually what got me thinking about this problem in the first place. Imagine that Waymo was a new IPO, no revenue, spending like crazy, but has the best execution (IMHO), and the best business model for driverless cars than anyone, not Uber (NYSE:UBER) (no touch!) not Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) (No Touch!!) and not Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (yes, touch, but not for AV). The whole real value justification for Uber and LYFT and the crazy upside valuation for TSLA (Arc Invest has a $4,000 PT) is they all are focused on their autonomous strategy. In fact, the big news for LYFT was that its app now has a Waymo option in Phoenix. So what do I believe Waymo is worth? Uber market cap $78B, LYFT $20B and TSLA $40B; now to my mind Uber and Lyft don't currently have a workable business model. Can they go to zero? Um, maybe, in any case, I want to take the $80 billion in valuation from Uber, $20 billion from LYFT, and $40 billion from TSLA (though TSLA is undervalued), so assigning the $140B to Waymo is justified. So we are at $1.14 trillion on GOOGL already.

Then we have YouTube. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is currently at $160B. One could argue that if YouTube was spun out, it would be valued at least at the same level, so that gets us to $1.3 trillion.

Then using that line of reasoning if Alphabet were to auction or spin off its Google Cloud business with its vaunted AI capability, I could see it easily fetching $100 to $150 billion in value. That gets us to $1.4-1.45 trillion.

You still have the home furnishing and Nest, Verily, Google X, CapitalG, Google Energy and Fiber. Google fiber has 200,000 cable video subscribers. Enterprise users of Google Docs called the G Suite are spending $1.3 billion in revenue (as of 2016) with Google. Google is a sprawling conglomerate of the most advanced technology potential on the planet, arguably more than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft combined. The whole purpose of this back-of-the-envelope analysis was to justify the speculation that GOOGL is worth at least $1.1 trillion and not where it's at, $750 billion. Let's call it even at $1 trillion. That makes it equal with Microsoft which it totally and completely is; that's 25% upside from here. And I expect some upward momentum in this name in short order as it is so obviously undervalued yet has a huge market cap. The big money players can easily get in this name in a hurry. Adding 25% to the closing price of $1,082 gets us to $1,352, which would mean that GOOGL will break to all-time highs and likely go much higher once the mo-mo players and the algos lock on.

Are the Politicos sharpening their long knives to butcher GOOGL? Yes, and maybe they try, but GOOGL has the firepower to beat them off, and luckily, there is still the constitution and the rule of law in operation. There is always the bear case, and as far as bears are concerned, they are going to be in retreat this week and probably next. This is a fast money trade and a longer speculation (as I define them both). I believe that GOOGL will have to institute a dividend relatively soon so if you are looking for a justification for allotting some funds in your long-term investment account to GOOGL, you now have one.

FOMO Trade 2: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

This one needs no big analysis. What I am looking for are big-cap tech names that can easily absorb institutional level sponsorship. Names that big players can be comfortable getting into because they are well known and have visibility to the upside in them. For me, ORCL a name that I have disdained for years has now changed my mind. The company achieved this with a great tactical change and a technical advancement that has seemed to have given it traction. What am I talking about? ORCL's announcement that it's connecting its latest Oracle database to Azure and that the AI-driven administration of ORCL is taking hold with customers.

When the company first announced its AI automated database administration, I thought it was neat, but in the cloud-world, ORCL was a backwater. I saw this as a rear-guard action to stave off license cancellation instead of a possible game-changer. But after the last earnings report and the news (albeit late from me; sorry about that) that it was connecting to Azure changes things. Using AI to automate an enterprise level database administration function is a bigger deal than it sounds. You are releasing a whole department worth of very expensive software talent from drudgery, and eliminating mistakes and security holes. There is an arm's long list of productivity released by this innovation. This name is not a traditional "Catch-Up Trade" since it's at all-time highs already, but I think it has room to run. ORCL the company I used to love to hate does not have my hate anymore. I think it's very telling that Larry Ellison has assumed the role of Chief Innovation Officer after not having had an active management role in the company for a long time. I think there is more good news coming.

FOMO Trade 3: Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

CRM is about 10% off its highs. It's in the penalty box for having overpaid for Tableau (NYSE:DATA). I think CRM is a savvy acquirer having perceived to have bought Mulesoft for "Too Much" as well, and then turned around and done very well with it. DATA is an acknowledged leader in the space. It will find ways to sell it into CRM's enterprise clients while at the same time build DATA capabilities into CRM. I know I am going to get a lot of negativity telling me how CRM is already overpriced and the DATA buy was a desperate move. To me, it was a gutsy move by CEO Benioff, who could have just sat back on his laurels as the king of the cloud. I say once again "bet on the jockey and not on the horse." Benioff is an acknowledged star, and I think the big money will decide that he's been in the penalty box too long.

FOMO Trade 4: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Once again a name that is in the penalty box, this time with the media who love to blame the 2016 election results on them. The politicians love to hate on FB too; both parties have it out for FB for different reasons, and the constant flow of negative news has held back the name - until now. I think the media now has the Primaries to obsess over and the politicians might be thinking that FB is a great place to reach voters, so maybe they lay off until election day. What galls me is that the real bad actors when it comes to privacy. Credit scorekeepers like the hated Equifax (NYSE:EFX) (hiss, boo, sneer) which have actually leaked harmful financial information and just go about their business like it's no big deal. The credit agencies are not beholden to the consumer whose information they exploit and who you and I have no real recourse over. Anyway, I digress, FB has launched hit project Libra with many partners. This completely changes the narrative of FB being purely evaluated on the merits of its advertising and now the potential of running its own currency among billions of people.

FB is at 190ish and the all-time high is 220ish. I think this is a "no brainer" if I am correct that we are going to see some nice upside this week and even next. If we break above 220. FB is going higher, maybe even much higher. I say this because the breakout is going to draw the momentum traders who look for big-cap names to break out and THEN go long in the name.

There are other candidates for a FOMO/Catch-Up concept. Would you like to put one forward? If you are civil and your idea is a good one, we can have a discussion about it. Just use the comment section; be sure to give us an explanation for why you think it's a FOMO trade and the stock symbol. Just let's keep it to big-cap names that have the size to absorb the big-money flow.

Bonus FOMO Trade: Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVDA is already on the move, and with all this bonhomie between China and the US, the fact that the US is backing off of not supplying Huawei with chips, and the generally good news coming off of the MU earnings news, NVDA can be a name on the move... It's a buy.

Interesting Upgrades

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating on Wednesday. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. 29.6% upside from the current price of $38.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating on Wednesday. (More confirmation on my getting behind this name to follow).

Insider Corner

Carnival (CCL/CUK) CEO bought nearly $1 Million each of CCL and CUK for a total of $2 million, which is enough for us to focus on this name and figure out what's going on

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) CEO spent $125K on shares. DNR is a low priced oil stock trading at around $1.25 to $1.40 a pop. The fact that DNR also stands for "Do Not Resuscitate" is not lost on me. DNR uses CO2 to revive old conventional oil field the same technique that Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is famous for. So DNR is not part of the Permian/Fracking consolidation play I've been talking about. I personally find this company interesting and if the CEO or other insiders start buying more, we should look into it.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel listed as a "Major Shareholder" spent more than $2.6 million on shares. I usually like to surface individual officers of a company, but FSLY is already a buy in my book as an IPO, as an interesting multi-cloud play and devops service. I actually reiterated as a buy I believe this week, so it's interesting to have this datum as a bit of confirmation.

AbbVie Executive VP William J. Chase and two company directors paid a total of $3.3 million for ABBV's stock after the shares tumbled on news of the company's pact to buy Allergan (NYSE:AGN). You know that I am going to use this as a confirmation that my recommendation for ABBV as a long-term investment is a good one, and I don't remember whether I gave this potential for a speculation (as I define it), but it is one now. Buy ABBV long and short term.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC): A director buys $640K+ of ADC. I am combining this with the info that there was insider buying at Macerich (NYSE:MAC). Perhaps there is something afoot in RE, like lower mortgage rates? Not sure, but this area bears watching and accumulating more data. Both these REITs work in the retail sector.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.