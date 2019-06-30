Hess Corporation: Big Guyana Discoveries Turn The Tide

Cash flow should probably more than double over the next five years.

Hess Corporation (HES) just found the easy way to lower costs. Average costs often determine profitability. Generally companies with high costs have to sell some of those high-cost production leases and maybe acquire lower cost leases with some corresponding shareholder dilution. Hess Corporation instead participated in major low-cost discoveries. Those major discoveries are low enough in cost and material enough to lower the company's overall cost structure without the usual pain many competitors endure. Best of all those discoveries promise major production growth for the next five years.

Guyana

The operator Exxon Mobil (XOM) has announced a series of discoveries in Guyana. Oftentimes the headline company is so large that the discoveries do not change the material outlook for the lead (announcing) companies. But a small company such as Hess experiences a major financial impact from such a find, and it is less covered by the news.

Source: Hess Corporation Presentation At Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference On May 29, 2019

This is the kind of picture that makes investors excited with anticipation. If the company simply does nothing but wait for the major discoveries to begin production in Guyana, the results shown above are outstanding. Management is not sitting still though. For the next several years, it is increasing production in the Bakken using some of the latest technology advances to lower the cost of new wells.

Like many established producers, Hess has a lot of high-cost wells using obsolete designs from prior years that still produce cash flow. Therefore, no matter the accounting and reporting consequences, those wells are still worth producing until that cash flow turns negative. That high cost reporting of older wells can be a very frustrating situation as Mr. Market tends to punish high costs severely.

Guyana Costs

Without the Guyana discoveries, this company would likely be facing a couple of years of low stock prices until enough new lower cost production came online to materially lower costs. Giant discoveries speed the cost reduction process considerably.

Source: Hess Corporation Presentation At Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference On May 29, 2019

As is often the case, the offshore projects are large and expensive. Once the initial expense has been invested, these projects often generously produce cash flow. In addition they often have low breakeven costs. Therefore these projects often continue to produce during times of low oil prices to recover cash spent and make a small profit.

The big deal here is the material production at low cost will automatically lower the Hess corporate average production cost structure due to the large volume of low-cost production coming online over the next several years.

Source: Hess Corporation Presentation At Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference On May 29, 2019

One of the more interesting developments is the decrease in offshore costs. Some of the applicable unconventional advances turn out to be usable with adjustments by offshore drillers. In addition, the offshore drillers have made their own technology advances. All of this cost progress is in addition to the widely publicized offshore activity downturn. The "double plus" is cost progress plus weak service cost from the downturn. There is therefore a very good chance that the operator can hold costs constant or do better than that for the foreseeable future until technology advances either slow or cease.

Some of the current finding and development costs are due to the initial dry holes and startup expenses for a large project such as this. Bad news often comes first on the financial statements for large projects such as this because the good news can often be capitalized. Each additional discovery has the potential to lower costs further due to the sheer size of the discoveries so far. There are no guarantees about the future as the positive news can stop at any time. Right now though, this project appears to be the ticket to at least a decade of rapid growth for Hess. It may at some point lead to an acquisition offer should the key officers decide to sell.

Risks

This country is located much too close to Venezuela for the comfort of many. Exxon Mobil though has had a lot of luck and is a good risk assessor of these situations. There is every chance that Venezuela has enough chaos that it cannot do anything more than make a lot of noise.

Any commodity must deal with the long-term threat of oversupply that drives down the price of oil (in this case) to unreasonable levels for a while. Long-term projects such as this one must be particularly astute in their risk assessment.

The finances of Hess are rickety to say the least. This company is in the process of bringing its finances back to investment grade. It is almost there. However, any cancellation or delay of the Guyana discoveries (to get to production) could have significant consequences to this company.

Hess has recognized the financial consequences of its position by keeping a strong cash balance on hand. The lenders are backing the company for now and they should continue to do so. This should allow continued participation in the Guyana discovery under a wide variety of scenarios and potential challenges. Still, there is always more risk to a company with relatively low cash flows as shown below.

Finances

Hess reported about $6.6 billion of long-term debt for the first quarter. Shareholders' equity is about $12 billion including the non-controlling interests. That is actually one of the more reasonable debt-to-equity ratios in the oil and gas industry.

The problem has always been that the production has not been all that historically profitable since the big oil price decline in 2015-2016 (roughly). Cash flow before changes in non-working capital accounts recently topped $600 million in the first quarter. For the amount of equity (and especially debt) shown above, that cash flow should have been much higher. However, one series of significant discoveries will fix that problem in the future. Hess is one very lucky company.

Source: Hess Corporation Presentation At Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference On May 29, 2019

Cash flow should at least double over the next 5 1/2 years. It could do better than that depending upon oil pricing and continuing technology advances. The size of additional exploration successes will also affect average costs. Shown above is probably fairly conservative guidance of the next five years. If one assumption does not apply as guided, then other assumptions could well allow that graph to continue to be reliable.

Exxon Mobil tends to be a fairly conservative operator. If this operator does not like the costs, then it tends to sell the project to someone else or abandon the project entirely. Exxon Mobil also has some breakeven advantages due to its diversification. Therefore the breakeven of Exxon Mobil will be lower in relation to this project than it will be for an undiversified participant like Hess.

Nonetheless, the future looks very bright for this company.

Source: Hess Corporation Presentation At Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference On May 29, 2019

The investment grade rating reflects at least some faith by the lending community that the Guyana discoveries will restore this company back to its former glory. Venezuela has growled about the situation from time to time. But the chaos of Venezuela is simply too great for any noise to be taken seriously.

Nonetheless, the situation probably calls for careful observation. At some point should Venezuela recover some stability and discipline, then the attitude towards its smaller neighbor could bear significance.

In the meantime, the outstanding debt of Hess is clearly not due for a while. The production offshore should provide ample funds to repay that debt under many possible oil price scenarios.

The Guyana acreage still has considerable upside potential. So there could be a still brighter outlook for this stock.

The current market cap of the stock is roughly 17 billion on June 2, 2019. The makes the enterprise value roughly $22 billion when subtracting the considerable cash balance. This company trades at about 3 to 5 times projected cash flow 5 1/2 years from now. That cash flow projection could prove conservative as more drilling delineates these leases and derisks the acreage. Given the considerable upside potential of the Guyana leases, that value is dirt cheap. This stock probably is a decent buy on any pullback as the potential Guyana production dates approach.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.