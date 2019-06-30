Mid-Year Market Themes

While the way forward is fraught with uncertainty, I discuss my central tendency through ten market themes aimed at informing my positioning over the next 6-12 months.

After a strong start to 2019, I view markets as at a crossroads and discuss in this article the economic principle of uncertainty.

In my semi-annual themes, I was relatively bearish at mid-year 2018 and constructive for 1H19 after the market correction late in 2018.

I like to sit down twice a year - at mid-year and year-end - and lay out my market themes for the next six to twelve months. It gives me a chance to take a step back from the day-to-day market noise and re-calibrate my current market views. At the end of 2018, this process left me quite bullish on markets as captured in thoughts that I published via a Q&A with Seeking Alpha editors.

As I sat down over the weekend to revisit this process, it was a challenging exercise. Discussions surrounding trade at the G-20 seem likely to shape the market outlook for the back half of the year.

While many market participants are likely picturing the outcome and aftermath of a Trump-Xi meeting in framing their market view, I kept coming back to an economist who has been deceased since the year President Nixon visited China - Frank Knight. While most might count Frank Knight's tutelage of four future Nobel laureates as his greatest accomplishment, his own work on uncertainty and risk may prove the most applicable in understanding the current global economic environment.

While his top University of Chicago students would go onto greater acclaim; Milton Friedman (monetarism, consumption analysis, monetary history), Ronald Coase (a theorem on economic allocation amidst externalities that would bear his name), George Stigler (regulatory capture) and James Buchanan (public choice theory), it is Knight's work on economic risk that best describes the distinguishing features of the rising trade tensions nearly forty years after his death. In his seminal work, "Risk, Uncertainty and Profit," Knight differentiated between economic risk and uncertainty, which are often viewed synonymously. The former, economic risk, is a situation where the outcomes are unknown but governed by probability distributions known at the outset where decision makers can work towards maximizing expected utility. Uncertainty is characterized by random outcomes and, unlike risk, is immeasurable.

The ongoing trade talks are a "Knightian uncertainty". Markets deal much better with probabilities. I typically try and frame my base case view for markets and examine the likelihoods of outcomes that could cause market and economic performance to deviate from that central tendency. There is market uncertainty in the current market environment that cannot easily be framed in probabilistic outcomes. With that historical set-up, below are my themes for the back half of 2019, which are necessarily underpinned by the potential for volatility from the trade uncertainty.

U.S. Growth – Buoyed by a strong consumer, the U.S. economy will continue to expand at a moderating pace despite trade uncertainties and weakening business investment.

Chinese Growth – Managed deceleration of Chinese growth will become more difficult to accomplish amidst weakening export growth, but the state has available capacity for fiscal and monetary stimulus in the market’s near-term investible horizon.

Global Central Banks – After the recent dovish pivots by the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, and Bank of Japan, central banks will respond aggressively to further deterioration in the growth outlook. The Fed Funds rate is lowered by 50bp over the remainder of 2019 as the Fed remains centrally focused on extending the record economic expansion.

Trade – Trade tensions will not be resolved in the near-term as Sino-American relations are re-written over years not weeks. Trade-related volatility will recede as markets become more accustomed to a new normal for the relationship. Decelerating global trade will have a negative impact on global growth.

Fiscal Policy – Sluggish economic growth post-crisis needed expansive fiscal policy, but was waylaid by deficit hawks in Congress. A Republican White House, running increasingly large budget deficits, will continue with loose fiscal policy into an election year that will provide a degree of growth backstop.

Tax Policy - In a related nod to loose fiscal policy, there will be increasing discussion of targeted tax cuts, potentially a market-friendly change in approaches to capital gains taxes.

Political Risk – While the Tweeter-in-chief has episodically contributed to market volatility, markets are under-pricing the risk of a Democratic win that would be viewed negatively by markets.

Equity Markets – The easier gains that I pointed to at the end of 2018 have largely been had in a strong first half rally. Equity markets will continue to require a risk premia given continued uncertainty about the impacts of de-globalization and falling trade. Given above average multiples, expect forward returns to be subnormal with the potential for downside from the difficult to handicap trade uncertainty.

Bond Markets – While an uncertainty premia will continue to be included in equity multiples, we might see some of the market’s skittishness re-priced out of the front-end. Expect yields to rise modestly, led by the front-end, in a base case scenario. Treasuries will remain a popular flight-to-quality instrument in periods of episodic volatility.

Summary

In the back half of 2018, I was relatively bearish. For the first half of 2019, I was constructive on risky assets. Both themes played out well. For the back half of 2019, I am discussing half-century old economic theorems about uncertainty. That fact should be telling in and of itself for Seeking Alpha readers.

It is an interesting investing environment. We could look back at 2018-19 as a mid-cycle hiccup a la 1994-95 that was met by easy policy that successfully extended the economic cycle to the benefit of investors. We could also look back at this period as the dawn of economic nationalism and de-globalization that reduces global growth and increases uncertainty for decision-makers in households, businesses, and governments to the detriment of investors. It is difficult to weigh the probabilities of two very different paths.

Risk tolerance and investment horizons vary for each investor; hopefully, the publication of my personal themes can help investors frame their own market thesis with respect to their own portfolio constraints. Faced with uncertainty, I tend to control what I can control - reviewing my portfolio positioning, curtailing unnecessary expenses, and creating "dry powder" for opportunities as I further assess the way forward for markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.