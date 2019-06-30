Recent Findings From Smithson's Portfolio

However, considering their skyrocketing valuations, I can only recommend a "hold" rating.

Overview

Since my encounter with Fundsmith, I have kept my close eye on Terry Smith's portfolio. The "British Warren Buffett" has consistently beaten the market index through his flagship global equity fund based on the simple ODD strategy (i.e., Only buy good companies, Don't overpay, and Do nothing). I believe that Terry Smith's picks can be a valuable source of stock ideas for those long-term value/quality-focused investors.

Smithson Investment Trust, Terry Smith's third "investment projects," was a hit last year. The fund focuses on small-cap, mid-cap, and relatively small-sized large-cap companies in the global stock market.

I spent some time checking the main holdings in Smithson's portfolio against my factor-based business quality model and came up with the following names that I think possess some good traits of being long-term buy-and-hold investments (at the right prices of course), and hence, are worth following.

Based in the UK, Halma PLC is a group of technology companies that makes products for hazard detection and life protection, with the corporate mission to "grow a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day."

Although the stock is accessible OTC, investors are strongly recommended to buy (wherever conditions permit and for better liquidity) through the primarily-listed ticker HLMA on the London Stock Exchange.

As displayed below, the share beat the benchmark by a wide margin for the past 5 years.

The share price was mainly driven by healthy growth and price multiple expansion (see below).

Over the past decade, the business delivered double-digit growths in top line and bottom line.

As indicated below, the revenue base is quite diversified across different domains and geographic regions.

The management builds its growth strategy based on acquiring and growing businesses in niche markets with global reach, within our chosen market areas of Safety, Health, and the Environment. These markets have long-term secular growth drivers and high levels of defensibility.

A diversification and M&A approach to business expansion may always be concerning, as it heavily relies on management's prudent and wise capital allocations. However, the returns on tangible assets at Halma have improved steadily for the past few years (see below).

Additionally, the management set themselves challenging targets - double our EPS every five years (i.e., a 12% CAGR) while maintaining high returns (i.e., return on sale, return on CapEx). With such disciplines, investors may want to rest assured a bit.

The stock has a 40-year track record of growing dividend payments per share by 5% or more every year. But the current price looks quite hefty, with a P/FCF at 43.5x. As you can see below, the valuation may have expanded too ahead of the fundamental growth. With a low-teens growth estimate moving forward, I would rather wait for significant pullbacks from this level.

Technology One (OTC:THNOF)

Technology One started as a traditional ‘on-premise’ software business but later pivoted to become a SaaS (Software as a Service) company with market-leading enterprise solutions.

Although the stock is accessible OTC, investors are strongly recommended to buy (wherever conditions permit and for better liquidity) through the primarily-listed ticker TNE on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Likewise, the stock beat the benchmark by a wide margin for the past 5 years.

The business is another amazing growth story - it generated double-digit CAGRs at all levels from sales to operating income to free cash flow for the past decade, benefiting from the secular trend of on-premise customers embracing enterprise software solutions in the cloud.

The subscription model (with an only 1% churn rate), economies of scale and focus on recurring sales (75% of total revenue) and R&D (22% of annual revenue) provide Technology One with the durable competitive edge. The returns on capital have been consistently maintained at the superior level for the past decade (see below).

All targeted vertical markets at Technology one appears under-penetrated (see below) at the moment, signaling significant room for the company to capture more sales.

A wonderful business can be turned into a lousy investment if bought at the wrong price. The table below demonstrated the sizable valuation stretch of the OTC share since the financial crisis. The current free cash flow yield of TNE is only less than 2%. Even with a high-teens annual growth rate, the price seems far away from being fair in my opinion. Investors may want to keep this stock on their close watch list for now.

Nemetschek SE (OTC:NEMTF)

Nemetschek Group is a vendor of software for the AEC (Architects, Engineers, and Construction) industry. Serving customers in around 150 countries, the company develops and distributes solutions for designing, building and managing buildings and real estate as well as multimedia.

Although the stock is accessible OTC, investors are strongly recommended to buy (wherever conditions permit and for better liquidity) through the primarily-listed ticker NEM on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

As demonstrated below, the company outperformed the DAX 30 by an astonishing 650% margin for the past 5 years.

The German mid-cap company has a stellar growth record - a 20% 5-year revenue CAGR (a 49% US revenue CAGR in the world’s largest and most competitive AEC market) and a 26% 5-year EPS CAGR, with 50% recurring revenues and over 95% customer retention. The business targets at the 8 billion EUR AEC market, 20 billion EUR building management market, and 5 billion EUR media market.

Nemetschek has more than 50 years of experience and competence in software solutions for the construction industry, experienced management, and strong brands, all of which, build the economic moat for this fast-growing high-margin business. This is why over the past decade, the company consistently delivered superior returns on tangible assets (see below).

The strategic transition towards subscription model (i.e., SaaS) along with significant investment in R&D (24% of revenue) could further widen the moat.

Further internationalization with a focus on North America and Asia, strong product, operational excellence, and M&A could fuel growths at Nemetschek going forward.

In terms of valuation, the picture looks similar here as previous ones. The price multiples expanded for the past couple of years (see below). As you can imagine, a 2% free cash flow yield means a huge price premium, which I do not think is fair even in light of the possible high-teens (or more) CAGR and high quality of the business like Nemetschek.

Summary

I think all the companies mentioned above possess great business fundamentals and growth potentials. Unfortunately, none of them are trading at a fair price in my view. This does not mean that the stock ideas are not actionable. As a long-term investor, I would put them on my close watch list. Wonderful businesses are rare species and patience is truly rewarding when it comes to investing.

