Cashing In On Sogou's Cash Position

Sogou's business metrics might not seem attractive, but are at least stable despite external negative factors.

The past year has been horrific for Sogou (SOGO) investors after the stock dropped over 70% from its peak last June. It's not entirely surprising given indications of a slowing Chinese economy combined with growing trade tensions with the US. While a good portion of SOGO's drop was company specific, the degree of the devaluation appears excessive. Sogou may lack near-term catalysts, but the company's large cash position can offer lower risk income possibilities for investors.

Cash And Cash Flow

As reported in SOGO's Q1 earnings report, the company has a cash and cash equivalent position of $1.18 billion without any debt. This equates to about $3.00 a share compared to its recent $4.20 stock price. As long as Sogou continues to generate cash from operations, this should provide a floor for investors.

The table below shows SOGO generated almost $100 million in free cash flow for fiscal 2018 and based on its 2017 annual report generated $117 million in 2017 free cash flow. The company also generated over $80 million in free cash flow just in the first quarter of 2019. If Sogou can continue to maintain around $100 million in annual free cash flow, its cash position would increase by $0.25 a share annually.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Operating Cash Flow $56.20 $12.50 $85.30 $21.30 $91.70 Free Cash Flow $43.70 -$7.70 $63.10 -$0.80 $82.60 Net Cash $1,124.00 $1,087.00 $1,137.00 $1,100.00 $1,180.00

(Data from quarterly earnings reports. Dollar figures in millions.)

Revenues

Of course, the company's ability to maintain free cash flow will be linked to its revenues. In order to accurately analyze SOGO's revenues, we need to convert its reported USD figures back to the company's native RMB numbers based on exchange rates during each reported quarter. This is one important step often overlooked by most articles I've read about US listed Chinese companies that report in USD.

The table below shows how much year over year revenue growth rates are affected when figures are reported in USD vs RMB. Since exchange rates varied by as much as 8.5% during 2018, native RMB growth rates are much more uniform and normalize exaggerated highs and lows. While year over year revenue growth rates are clearly trending down, it's not at the magnitude translated USD numbers suggests.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Revenues USD $220.40 $270.60 $255.30 $276.80 $234.20 Y/Y Growth 55.10% 44.86% 13.16% 12.02% 6.26% Revenues RMB 1401.74 1726.43 1738.59 1912.69 1578.51 Y/Y Growth 43.38% 34.72% 15.71% 17.10% 12.61%

(Data from quarterly earnings reports. Dollar figures in millions. RMB figures in millions.)

Outside of the seasonal Q1 revenue decline due to the Lunar New Year, revenues are still growing sequentially. SOGO guided for almost a 10% sequential revenue increase in Q2 and expects about 10% growth for 2019. Assuming costs don't increase disproportionate to revenue growth, Sogou should be able to maintain recent free cash flow trends.

TAC And Other Costs

Traffic acquisition costs (NYSE:TAC) are the most important factor when evaluating online advertising companies. For SOGO, the data isn't encouraging and is 2-3x higher than peers. The table below shows TAC trends relative to Sogou's core search business revenues.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 TAC $111.90 $135.70 $135.20 $149.90 $143.10 TAC/Revenues 50.77% 50.15% 52.96% 54.15% 61.10%

(Data from quarterly earnings reports. Dollar figures in millions.)

The TAC percentages above differ from Sogou's reported numbers because the company uses a ratio based on total revenue, not its core search business revenues. In the past year, the company's other revenues have been on a gradual decline due to product cycles in its hardware business. A higher percentage of other revenues in 2017 made Sogou's reported TAC percentages look smaller than it should be. While SOGO's TAC percentage is very high compared to its industry peers, the percentage increase in the past year was not as dramatic as one might infer just by looking at only their quarterly earnings statements.

To management's credit, operating costs have been managed well and declined relative to revenues. Despite a 39% sequential decrease in quarterly gross profit in Q1 2019, Sogou was still able to stay around break even in terms of GAAP figures. If these cost controls are maintained, Q2 2019 earnings would improve beyond Q4 2018 levels which were record revenues.

2019 Growth Prospects

The slowing revenue growth trend combined with rising TAC percentage are not positive data points for SOGO's investors. If TAC ratios don't stabilize, Sogou would be hard pressed to show any earnings growth even if revenues increase by 10% as management projected. These factors are probably the main reason SOGO is a four dollar stock.

To compound negativity, Sogou's revenue growth is in question given China's slowing economy and the additional uncertainty from the trade war with the US. While Sogou did post higher revenue growth in Q1 and gave higher guidance for 2019 than its larger competitor Baidu (BIDU), that guidance came before tensions escalated with the US in early May. Increased uncertainty might have caused some US multinationals to suspend ad spending in China which may have played a part in BIDU's extremely cautious guidance when it reported its earnings on May 16, 2019.

Sogou did argue it's less vulnerable to macroeconomic conditions due to its smaller market share and customer base compared to larger Baidu. Management's surprising 15-20% search growth guidance for 2019 implies much of it is back end loaded and could be a bullish catalyst if reaffirmed.

In addition, Sogou's hardware segment might see a second half uptick after the company announced its next generation of hardware upgrades during the second quarter. These factors should help revenues stay stable if not accelerate in the next few quarters and support current Wall Street estimates for SOGO to earn $0.24 in 2019 EPS.

In the longer term, Sogou has been working on a lot of projects yet to be monetized including number of AI initiatives. Sogou's mobile keyboard has a huge active user base and voice input was cited as the most popular in China by management in their Q1 2019 earnings conference call. These assets do have real tangible value and are not fully represented on the company's balance sheet.

Trade Strategy

A lot of macroeconomic uncertainties combined Sogou's recent business stagnation do not provide investors with much incentive to aggressively buy SOGO even at depressed levels. However, Sogou's cash postion and free cash flow generating capabilities should provide a hard floor around 20% below current levels.

The downside risk can be lowered by selling covered calls every couple of months. By buying the stock at $4.20 and selling covered calls with a $5 strike, premiums of $0.70-0.90 can be collected over the next year. That's an annual return of 16-21%. If SOGO does rally off better earnings, the gain would be close to $1.00 if the stock gets called, or at least 23% return depending on when it can break above $5.00.

If SOGO drops and doesn't recover in the next year, premiums collected from selling covered calls would reduce your cost basis to $3.30-3.50, compared to estimated net cash levels of $3.25 by the end of 2019 if revenues come in as guided. Over time in a rational market, stocks do not stay below net cash levels if companies is still generating income and staying free cash flow positive. Thus the risk is dead money and eventually owning SOGO with an effective cost at the company's net cash position. In a market at historically high multiples, 'dead money' wouldn't be the worse scenario for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.