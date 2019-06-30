JCQ: Be Wise With Your Senior Loan Exposure

Investment Thesis

In this article we take a look at one of the most popular senior loan funds. The Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) offers a nice yield but investors must be disciplined to earn an acceptable total return. I recommend hedging your bets with treasury bonds to diversify your exposure.

Fund Overview

(Source: Fund Factsheet)

As measured by Assets Under Management (AUM), the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is one of the most popular high-yield closed end funds. JQC offers diversified exposure to a portfolio of floating rate senior loans. Considering recent statements from the Fed, there may not be much interest rate upside from here, but the asset class still commands premium interest rates due to default risk.

Sustainability Analysis

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2018 Annual Report)

Because of their typically high distribution yields, it is important to monitor a closed end fund’s income production to cover it. Overall, the key performance indicators for JQC appear to be solid. They have maintained a coverage ratio of 80-100% and the historical distributions have been steady. It is a little concerning, however, that Net Investment Income has trended downwards over the years.

The Problem With The Senior Loan Asset Class

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Notwithstanding the high distribution rate, it can be challenging to earn an acceptable total return. Looking at the chart above, you can see why. In comparison to long duration treasury bonds (TLT), junk bonds haven’t retained their value well over the years. I always recommend diversifying exposure to treasuries because they have tended to offer negative correlation. This will allow you to systematically rebalance your portfolio to take advantage of the inevitable drawdowns. Furthermore, it can be a good idea to reinvest dividends back into JQC to take advantage of compound interest.

Conclusion

All things considered, JQC is a well-established fund that can deliver yield for income starved investors. Due to the steadily declining market price, however, investors would be wise to hedge their bets with exposure to treasury bonds and to systematically rebalance their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.