Investors Have Dr. Fell Syndrome

Market participants are in full-on safety mode despite the recent push to a new all-time high in the S&P 500 Index, and this observation has perplexed many commentators. The demand for gold, Treasuries, and other safe haven assets in the past month has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Normally, levels of risk aversion like we’re now seeing would be much more common if the stock market had just experienced a major decline. Instead, we’re witnessing the unusual condition of heightened fears manifesting after a major rally. In today’s report I’ll attempt to classify this mass psychological condition. I’ll also explain why, based on past precedent, the current state of investor sentiment will ultimately result in higher equity prices and disappointment for the buyers of safety assets.

In the literature of the 19th century it wasn’t uncommon for authors to describe individual characters in their books as having a case of “Dr. Fell” syndrome. Dr. Fell syndrome is the condition of intensely disliking someone or something without knowing exactly why. This eponymous condition was based on an epigram made famous by the English poet Tom Brown, who in 1680 wrote the following poem:

I do not like the, Doctor Fell, The reason why – I cannot tell; But this I know, and know full well, I do not like thee, Doctor Fell.”

In that same vein, a substantial number of retail investors can be described as having a case of Dr. Fell. They genuinely dislike this bull market, and they have an uneasy feeling that a bear is lurking just around the corner. They also worry that the global economy will slow down enough to cause a U.S. recession at some point in the coming months. Yet for each of these fears and dislikes, they can’t provide a logical explanation for feeling as they do.

Is it logical, for instance, to assume a worst-case outcome for the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China? When one considers that the recent trade tiff between the U.S. and Mexico was amicably resolved, and in short order, does it not stand to reason that the current administration will do everything in its power to resolve the tariff war with China? In the great bull markets of the past three decades, a host of potentially negative “bull killers” always swirled around in the news headlines. Yet investors in those great bull markets of the past had no trouble ignoring the news-related “noise” and focusing instead on the immense profits to be made in equities. So why is this time different?

My answer to that question is that the reason for investors’ perpetual uneasiness about the stock market can be traced to those latent painful memories of the Great Recession. In the last 10 years, investors watched in horror as equity prices plunged to depths not seen in decades. They witnessed the values of their homes collapse. Many of them suffered unemployment or other financial hardships, and quite frankly the psychological scars from that fateful period haven’t yet healed. When retail investors today see the Dow or S&P 500 (SPX) make an all-time high, they don’t see opportunity ahead as did the investors of past decades. Instead, they see the increased potential for another crash. This would explain why each and every time the SPX has rallied to new highs in recent years bearish sentiment has tended to increase while bullish sentiment has typically declined.

Let’s consider for instance the latest sentiment poll released by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). As of Jun. 27, only 29.6% of AAII members were bullish. That’s a mere 0.1% increase from the previous week. Keep in mind that the extremely low level of bulls among AAII members is taking place against a backdrop of all-time highs in many individual stocks, as well as a strong U.S. labor market and economy. Based on current SPX levels, it’s astounding that bullish sentiment is near multi-decade lows (below).

Source: AAII

We also learn from the latest AAII sentiment poll that most individual investors are in the neutral camp. This week’s neutral sentiment is 38.4%, which is above both the bullish and the bearish percentages. Thus it can be inferred that a sizable number of investors are on the sidelines and not participating at all in this bull market. Again, how else can one explain this mind-boggling refusal to participate in one of the strongest stock markets in decades unless we ascribe it to the Dr. Fell syndrome?

Other Wall Street veterans have made the same observation lately. Leuthold Group’s Jim Paulsen said that in his four decades on Wall Street, he’s observing a strange group behavior in investors which he has never seen before. Describing it in a CNBC interview, he said:

It’s some of the most bearish or cautious attitude around that record high that I can remember.”

Paulsen, who is one of the most successful hedge fund managers on the Street, views this incomprehensible fear among investors from a contrarian’s perspective. He believes that widespread bearish sentiment, coupled with attractive corporate valuations and benign central bank policies, will ultimately strengthen the bull market’s “wall of worry” and will lead to higher stock prices. He also told CNBC that the SPX could exceed the highest forecast on Wall Street, which is the 3,250 upside target by Deutsche Bank.

Incidentally, Paulsen also shares my view that some the ultra defensive plays that are now in vogue will soon be unwound in favor of riskier assets, including technology stocks. In a previous report I made the case that the bull market wouldn’t end until investors rotated out of safe havens like Treasuries, utilities, and real estate stocks and into higher risk categories, including semiconductors. That investors refuse to let go of their safe-haven positions is by itself a testament to the persistence of fear. And fear is the ultimate bulwark of any bull market, for it ensures that there will always be a healthy level of short interest which can be used to fuel short-covering rallies.

And while the fear of a sudden drop in the stock market is only natural for any conservative participant, it should be pointed out that bull markets don’t end until after a lengthy period of distribution taken place. Distribution can be defined as the liquidation of stocks on the part of informed investors, including corporate insiders. Heavy liquidation of stocks among the “smart money” crowd always takes place when stock prices have had a lengthy upside run. With that in mind, is there any reason to assume that the insiders and informed investors are selling? As it turns out, there is not.

Shown below is the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line, which is arguably the best available tool for identifying distribution within the context of a bull market. Normally when a bull market is about to end, the A-D line will show a downward trend against the rising trend in the SPX and other major averages. This negative divergence of the A-D line has preceded every major bear market in recent decades. Yet it’s nowhere visible in the latest A-D line chart, as you can see here. What the current A-D line trend tells us is that most NYSE-listed stocks are rising and aren’t subject to sustained selling pressure. From this it can be inferred that the insiders aren’t interested in dumping their equity holdings right now.

Source: StockCharts

Yet another sign that the NYSE stock market isn’t subject to any intensive selling pressure right now can be seen in the daily cumulative new 52-week highs and lows. The new highs and lows are one of the best ways of judging the absolute demand for equities. When stocks are in high demand and selling interest is low, it will always sooner or later show up in the form of rising new 52-week lows and a lower number of stocks making 52-week lows. To date, the new highs continue to outpace the new lows on the Big Board and this indicator shows no signs at all that distribution is taking place. If anything, this indicator confirms that the bull market is on a firm footing.

Source: BarChart

While it can be argued that many investors today are suffering from the Dr. Fell syndrome as described here, there are strong reasons for believing that this attitude will soon change. While retail investors may hate stocks without knowing why, a rising tide sooner or later attracts the interest of one and all. A sustained bull market can only be ignored for so long before investors eventually discard their detestation and jump aboard for fear of being left completely behind by the bull.

As to when exactly investors will leave the safe havens and embrace risk is anyone’s guess. The most important takeaway from this report is that low interest rates and abundant liquidity, combined with the stock market’s strong fundamental backdrop and constructive technical features, justifies a bullish posture. I therefore continue to recommend having some exposure to the stock market via index-tracking ETFs and individual stocks in fundamentally sound sectors.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I’m using a level slightly under the $50.00 level as my stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I plan to take some profit in this ETF after it exceeds the $46.75 level (a 5% profit) and I’m currently using a stop-loss slightly under the $45.00 level (intraday basis) for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR, PSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.