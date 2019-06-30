AbbVie And Gilead - Two Different Strategies To Improve Growth

Introduction

AbbVie (ABBV) and Gilead (GILD) have both experienced declines in their valuations because of expected and actual declines in revenue and profitability. In AbbVie’s case, the issue is the well-known loss of US patent exclusivity coming in 2023 for its anti-inflammatory drug Humira, which comprised over 60% of total revenues in 2018. With Gilead, the problem is with its Hepatitis C drugs, where sales dropped from $19.1 billion (59% of total sales) in 2015 to $3.7 billion (17% of total sales) in 2018. The companies are pursuing different strategies to replace these lost sales. AbbVie is making a bid to acquire Allergan (AGN) for its stable of low-risk on-market products to provide a steady cash flow through and beyond Humira’s loss of exclusivity in 2023. Gilead, on the other hand, has been making smaller acquisitions and R&D partnerships which have high potential for profitability if they succeed but have not yet produced significant product sales.

The market reacted negatively to AbbVie’s announcement of the Allergan merger, pushing the stock further down into the single-digit forward P/E range and the dividend yield up to 6.3%. Gilead share price was cut basically in half in the two years starting with the 2015 peak in Hep C sales. GILD has traded in a range from the low-60’s to the low-80’s since then and now stands at a forward P/E just under 10. Based on these low valuations, the market seems skeptical that either company will generate significant growth anytime soon.

Acting now while Humira has four years of exclusivity left allows AbbVie to pay down debt and continue paying its attractive dividend while the combined companies further develop their pipeline. Beyond 2023, the company will be more diversified across several therapeutic areas with established and new products generating cash in each one. Gilead on the other hand, failed to replace much of its cash generating Hep C franchise before it was mostly gone. It is now reliant on its HIV portfolio for about 70% of its revenue. While Gilead is a leader in HIV, it is not a fast enough growth market to get back to the revenues Gilead enjoyed at peak Hep C sales. New products from Gilead’s recent acquisitions and partnerships will have to pick up the slack, however it may take years to see a significant return.

Both Gilead’s strategy of a portfolio of riskier bets and AbbVie’s large cash cow strategy have risks. Because of its steadier cash flow generation, AbbVie’s purchase of Allergan is the better strategy for income investors.

AbbVie's Cash Cow Strategy

The market reacted negatively to AbbVie’s purchase of Allergan, knocking the shares down 16% on the day of the announcement. (The stock recovered about 5% in the subsequent two days.) Critics did not see the benefit of combining two low-growth companies with patent expiration issues. However, while Allergan faces issues, they are nowhere near the magnitude of what AbbVie faces with Humira. Recall that Humira comprised 60% of AbbVie’s sales in 2018. The main concerns within Allergan are with dry eye treatment Restaisis (7.5% of AGN sales) and Botox (cosmetic use 5.7% of sales, therapeutic use 10.5% of sales). Restaisis will definitely be challenged by generics going forward even as the company fought to preserve patent protection in 2018. While Botox competitors are emerging in both the cosmetic and therapeutic areas, the company believes the drug will be able to maintain a significant share. Botox is already off patent and revenues continued to grow in 1Q 2019. Additionally, newer drugs Vraylar, Viibryd and Lo Loestrin showed double digit growth in 1Q 2019. On the AbbVie side, you have blood cancer drugs Imbruvica and Venclexta, on pace to grow sales by about $1 billion in 2019 and trials continue on a number of new indications. In the immunology field, you may not see Humira level sales, but Skyrizi gained approval this year and a decision on upadacitinib for rheumatoid arthritis is expected in 3Q. (Gilead is currently working on a similar drug, filgotinib.)

So, while the anticipated loss of sales from Humira loss of exclusivity are not fully made up with existing products, the Allergan merger does put off the need for a new blockbuster well into the future. In the model below, I show my own cash flow projections for the merged company assuming sales losses of Humira of $3 billion by 2023 due to loss of exclusivity outside the US, increasing to $15 billion by 2026. This is loss of 75% of 2018 Humira sales. Revenue gains and losses from other existing products are assumed to net to zero. I assume the company is able to replace half the Humira sales loss with new products starting in 2022. The company pays down debt at $6 billion per year, in line with guidance from the merger presentation of targeting $18 billion debt reduction by 2023. Dividends are increased at 3%/year starting in 2020, and interest on the added debt for the merger is at a rate of 4.5%. I assume a cost of goods sold of 24% and effective tax rate of 10% to get the net cash impact of the revenue changes. The company’s projected $2 billion in operating cost synergy is included in this model as well.

The result is that not only is a growing dividend covered, but the company can build an incremental $20 billion of cash in total between 2019 and 2024 which it can use for share buybacks, quicker debt paydown, faster dividend increases, or smaller acquisitions. Alternatively, if you believe I am too optimistic about the company’s ability to replace lost revenue from Humira, you can put off the start of this new product revenue stream until 2026 and still cover dividends and debt paydown. A growing dividend is still covered in this case.

Gilead's Portfolio of Risky Bets

Gilead has adopted a different strategy, making riskier purchases of products before full approval is obtained. AbbVie has done this in the past as well. Sometimes it works out as in the case of the $21 billion purchase of Pharmacyclics in 2015 which yielded Imbruvica. Other times it is a bust, as in the $6 billion acquisition of Stemcentrx in 2016, which has been largely written down. In Gilead’s case, the 2011 purchase of Pharmasset for $11 billion for its Hepatitis C pipeline paid off many times over, with the share price multiplying by a factor of 5 between 2012 and 2015. Unfortunately, the company opted to buy back stock at high levels rather than pay up for an asset that would assure continued high cash flow. GILD share price has been almost cut in half from the peak of four years ago and free cash flow has dropped even more. Gilead’s Hepatitis C drug sales have now fallen so much that after little more than a year on the market, AbbVie’s Mavyret has surpassed sales of Gilead’s HCV portfolio.

Gilead tried for a second transformative pipeline acquisition in 2017 with the $11 billion purchase of Kite Pharma. Kite is active, along with many competitors, in the novel cancer treatment known as CAR-T. Its first drug, Yescarta, gained approval in 2017 and had sales of $264 million in 2018. 1Q 2019 sales more than doubled vs. 1Q 2018, but given the many competitors in this area, it is too early to gauge the return on the investment in Kite.

Gilead has also engaged in several sub-$1 billion acquisitions as well as collaborative development arrangements with small up-front payments and larger payments later on if milestones are met. Some recent examples are discussed in greater detail here. The author has a differing opinion on which strategy is best, but for a conservative income investor, certainty of income in the short run is an important consideration. AbbVie bought strong cash flows for at least the next 4 years which allows more time for their pipeline to deliver. In Gilead’s case, you still have the HIV business that generates cash, but uncertain timing on when revenues from the lost Hepatitis C franchise will be replaced.

Conclusion

AbbVie and Gilead both face an urgent need to replace fading revenue from products that were once 60-70% of each company’s sales. While Gilead has bet on new products in the late stages of development, AbbVie is acquiring a large portfolio of established products with the Allergan acquisition. While not eliminating the need to develop new products, it pushes the deadline well into the future and provides coverage for the generous 6% dividend even while paying off debt used for the merger. This greater certainty makes AbbVie the better buy at this time for a conservative dividend investor. Gilead is a fine bet for those with more insight into its recent efforts to purchase pipeline opportunities, however this strategy is inherently riskier and more speculative. While I have owned both Gilead and AbbVie for several years, I sold about half my Gilead position to purchase more AbbVie on the day of the merger announcement. This action provides a better balance of current income vs. speculative growth opportunity in line with my investing goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.