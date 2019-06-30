Yum! Brands: Growth Will Likely Continue, But Shares Not Cheap

Investment Thesis

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) delivered a solid Q1 2019 with positive same-store sales growth. The company has teamed up with Grubhub to expand its delivery services to its restaurant locations. In addition, management is also working on several initiatives to re-accelerate growth in its Pizza Hut division. While we like Yum’s strategy to grow its business, its shares are not cheap at this price. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Yum delivered a good result in Q1 2019 with positive sales. As can be seen from the chart below, its consolidated system sales grew by 8% year over year. This was driven by growth in all of its three divisions. Its same-store sales growth rate of 4% was primarily driven by its KFC and Taco Bell divisions.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Release

As the chart below shows, Yum’s consolidated same-store sales growth rate (yellow line) accelerated in Q1 2019. Its same-store sales growth rate of 4% year over year was better than the growth rate of 1% a year ago. Both Taco Bell and KFC divisions continued to perform well in Q1 2019 with the exception of its Pizza Hut division as this division registered 0% growth in Q1 2019.

Source: Author

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Team up with Grubhub to offer food deliveries

Yum has teamed up with Grubhub to offer food delivery services. Delivery comes with great benefits for restaurants as delivery orders generally carry higher revenue per order. It also offers the opportunity for Yum to reach to customers who are unable to go to one of Yum’s restaurants (e.g., late at night, Sports events, gathering events, etc.). The company currently offers Grubhub's services to 2,200 KFC locations, and about 200 Pizza Hut locations, and all of its Taco Bell locations offering delivery services. Delivery services will continue to be expanded in other KFC and Pizza Hut locations. This should support its comparable sales growth in its stores in the rest of 2019 and 2020.

Initiatives to improve its Pizza Hut segment

Yum’s Pizza Hut segment has been experiencing near 0% comparable sales growth in the last little while. In order to re-accelerates its comparable sales growth, management is revamping its menu such as a new teammate to the line-up of its pepperoni pizza. Besides menu innovation, management also hopes to improve its customer’s delivery experience by reducing the delivery time. The result has been positive so far. In the past quarter, it has improved its orders delivered under 30 minutes by 3 percentage points year over year. This should result in higher customer satisfaction and drive future sales. We are a bit reserved about management’s initiatives to re-accelerate growth as the company has done different initiatives in the past and still resulted in weak sales growth.

Deteriorating balance sheet

Yum has about $10.07 billion of long-term debt at the end of Q1 2019. Its debt to assets ratio of 212.4% in Q1 2019 is much higher than its peer McDonald’s 70.8%. This over 100% debt to assets ratio is not abnormal for a franchise operator like Yum. However, its interest coverage ratio of 3.9x in Q1 2019 was much lower than 2016’s 8.2x and 2017’s 4.3x. Its current interest coverage ratio of 3.9x is also much lower than McDonald’s 8.5x. We think management should consider reducing its leverage. A deteriorating balance sheet means that the company will have less resources in the future to grow its business (i.e. fewer investments or M&A activities).

Data by YCharts

Valuation: Fairly Valued

Yum is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 25.9x. As can be seen from the chart below, its P/E ratio is towards the high end of its 5-year P/E ratio range. Yum’s P/E ratio is only slightly below McDonald’s 27.1x. Therefore, we think its shares are currently fairly valued.

Data by YCharts

Dividend growth

As can be seen from the chart below, Yum has consistently increased its dividend in the past. The decline of its dividend in 2017 from $0.51 per share to $0.30 per share was due to its spinoff of Yum China. The company has since increased its dividend twice. Its quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share represents an annualized dividend of $1.68 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.4%. Its dividend is safe with a payout ratio of about 44.8% based on its free cash flow in the past 12-months.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Competitions in the quick-service and fast-casual restaurants are fierce especially in the developed markets. This is already evident in Yum’s business as the company generally was only able to deliver low to mid-single digit comparable store growth rates in the past few years. Besides competition, inflation and rising wage expenses can also compress Yum’s operating margin.

Investor Takeaway

We like the fact that Yum continue to deliver positive SSSG. However, its shares are fairly valued. We think investors may want to wait till a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.