Luckin Coffee: High On Coffee, Low On Safety

While we believe there is a significant runway for growth, we are concerned about the fragility of its rapid-growth strategy.

Having reviewed the Luckin (LK/LUKIN) prospectus, our overarching concern is that Luckin may simply be growing too fast. While coffee consumption is increasing in China at around 10-15% p.a., Luckin’s store count has grown at a rapid 100-150% clip. We are primarily concerned about the fragility of Luckin’s hyper-growth model - by trying to grow faster than the market through store openings, we think Luckin may be taking some unwarranted risks and will take some time to break even. Further, given the rising competitive intensity in China, we think the risk-reward is unfavorable at ~6x EV/Sales.

Growth at the cost of profitability

Luckin is China’s second largest coffee chain, operating 2300+ small format stores across 28 cities.

Source: Luckin Prospectus

The company ended 2017 with nine stores and has rapidly added stores, growing by 2,361 stores from end-Dec 2017 to end-Mar 2019. The March quarter alone saw Luckin grow its store base by 297 stores or ~14% QoQ.

December 31,2017 December 31,2018 March 31,2019 Number of stores at the end of the period 9 2,073 2,370

Source: Luckin Prospectus

As coffee consumption is slated to grow steadily in China, Luckin is gearing to open 2500 outlets by the end of this year (vs Starbucks China's 600 stores) and aims for a total of 9400+ stores by 2021.

Luckin has rapidly scaled in the Chinese market by operating stores in high traffic office buildings and campuses. Luckin keeps store-level opex low with a cashier-less model as customers order and pay via an app. Since most of its stores are ‘pick-up’ stores with limited seating, Luckin has considerably reduced store-level overheads such as staffing and rent.

# of stores % of total stores Pick-up stores 2,163 91.3 % Relax stores 109 4.6 % Delivery kitchens 98 4.1 % Total 2,370 100.0 %

Yet, at the end of 2018, each store lost RMB 1,500 to RMB 2,500 per day. In totality, Luckin closed 2018 with $125.3 million in revenue and $241.3 million in net losses. Since these losses have been funded by equity financing, we feel Luckin’s focus on growing its store count at the cost of achieving profitability for shareholders should be a major source of concern. Pre-IPO, Luckin has held four fundraising rounds in the space of two years, and though the IPO will add some buffer, we think it is only a matter of time before Luckin will need to tap the capital markets. With valuations lofty (discussed below), we think equity investors could be at risk of dilution.

Source: Crunchbase

Valuation

Luckin trades at an enterprise value of $4.9 billion, implying a TTM EV/Sales multiple of ~24x. With Luckin a long way from profitability, it is hard to ascertain its sustainable margin profile. Whilst bulls may point to Luckin's growth potential, we think the growth potential is well accounted for at current valuations.

With its existing stores continuing to make losses and the new planned stores expected to involve significant cash outlay, we think Luckin might have to resort to a capital raise sooner rather than later.

Luckin’s profit warning in the prospectus is ominous:

We may continue to incur losses in the future and we cannot assure you that we will eventually achieve our intended profitability.

In the event actual sales do not meet expectations and fundraising efforts prove too difficult, Luckin might have to scale down its operations which leaves the multiple at risk of de-rating. Thus, at these levels, we feel Luckin offers no margin of safety for investors.

Other Risks

We believe Luckin’s rapid-growth model is highly susceptible to competition domestically. Major competitors such as Starbucks (SBUX), Coffee Box, and Costa Coffee have aggressive plans for expansion in China as well. Starbucks China, in particular, is cause for concern. With ~3600 stores in China, Starbucks has the largest store base in China and has significant overlap with Luckin's stores.

Conclusion

We believe coffee retailing offers a very large addressable market in China. As incomes increase and more people adopt a western lifestyle, consumption of coffee is slated to increase and benefit companies such as Luckin.

However, we feel that Luckin’s rapid-growth model is susceptible to multiple risks. Since the company is focusing primarily on growing its store count and has guided that it will continue to incur losses with no profit visibility ahead, we would ideally expect the valuations to offer a high margin of safety to investors. In reality, the current stock value (at ~24x TTM EV/Sales), does not offer a favorable risk-reward ratio to investors, especially compared to more well-established peers with proven business models.

Further, we think equity investors may be at risk of equity dilution ahead as the cash burn accelerates along with the rapid store growth. While we think there is much to admire about the Luckin growth story, we do not think it is worth investing in at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.