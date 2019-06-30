Albright Investment Group Q2  Portfolio Review: How We Achieved 25% Gains In The Quarter

For much more detailed information, consider joining our AIG investment community.

Looking ahead to Q3; which sectors are likely to outperform and underperform going forward.

The overall portfolio gained 25% in the quarter and is up by 38.5% YTD.

Our cryptocurrency basket was up by 137% in the quarter.

In Q2 the stock/ETF portion of our portfolio gained 7.6%, easily beating all major stock market averages.

Q2 Portfolio Review: Another Extraordinary Quarter

AIG’s diversified portfolio achieved stellar results in Q2. Our portfolio is comprised of 4 primary segments, a stocks/ETF segment, a physical metals segment, a cryptocurrency basket, and a cash/fixed-income segment.

So, let’s dive right into the numbers

In Q2 our stock/ETF segment gained 7.6% (including dividends and covered call premiums). This is roughly triple the DJIA gain of 2.59%, and about double the S&P 500’s and Nasdaq’s gains of 3.79%, and 3.58% respectively.

Our physical metals segment which includes mostly gold and some silver was up by 7.17% in the quarter.

By far the best performing segment was AIG’s Bitcoin and cryptocurrency basket which was up by roughly 137% in Q2. Although this segment only represented about 10% of total holdings at the beginning of the quarter, it enabled overall portfolio returns to move up substantially throughout the quarter.

The overall portfolio was up by 24.74% in the quarter, relative to low single digits for major stock market averages.

Year to date, our portfolio is up by 38.5%, vs the DJIA’s 14.25%, the SPX’s 17.39%, the Nasdaq’s 20.89%, and the NYSE Composite’s 14.93% gains.

Q2’s Top Performers

Amongst our top performing sectors were gold/gold miners, and financials, both up by double digits.

Staples, healthcare, and energy were flat for the quarter (not including dividends and covered call premiums).

Industrials/defense were up by 6.5%, and our worst performing sector was technology, with a loss of nearly 3% for the quarter.

Our top performing stocks were Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), up by 62% in Q2, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), up by 42% in the quarter, and Lockheed Martin (LMT), up by 21% in Q2.

Also, most financials finished the quarter with double digit gains, with CME Group (CME) leading the charge with a gain of 18% in the quarter.

Amongst technology names, Axon (AAXN) gained 18%, Facebook (FB) was up by 16%, and Microsoft (MSFT) gained around 14% in the quarter.

Q2’s Ugly Ducklings

It's not all pretty, and not all was great in Q2. Many technology shares fell off a cliff due to China trade tensions and other factors. Also, many energy names performed quite poorly, and the sector was largely saved by monster gains in Russia’s energy giant Gazprom.

Q2’s worst performing stocks were Baidu (BIDU), down by 28%, Occidental Petroleum (OXY), down by 24%, and Tesla (TSLA), down by 20% in the quarter.

My overall view on sector performance going forward is as follows:

Technology: likely to improve and outperform in Q3 as China/U.S. trade tensions thaw out. Many technology shares performed quite poorly on Q2 and are likely to bounce back if relations with China don't deteriorate, and possibly improve going forward.

Gold/gold miners: likely to continue to outperform as the Fed embarks on its easing cycle. I would also look at silver as this asset appears to be undervalued now.

Energy: is extremely beaten down, and so long as oil WTIC stays afloat (above $55 - $60) energy/oil services names should outperform. On the other hand, if prices breakdown below $55 - $50 energy names will probably see more downside.

Financials: are relatively cheap here compared to the broader market, and we see some encouraging developments like rising dividends in this sector. Financials could be another winner in Q3, unless signs of an upcoming recession become more evident.

Healthcare: is amongst my favorite segments, as it is relatively defensive, many names offer substantial dividends, and there are some cheap companies in this space. I expect select healthcare stocks to outperform the market in Q3.

“Defensive staples”: are overbought in general. This is the same phenomenon we see in utilities, real estate, and other so called defensive segments. These will likely underperform as money flows out of these segments and into areas like technology, gold, energy, healthcare, and financials.

What About the Recession?

Please keep in mind, these projections are based on relatively stable economic conditions. A potential slowdown seems likely, but a recession does not appear to be imminent on the horizon now.

Nevertheless, sector performance will likely change once the prospects for a recession become more evident. In such a scenario, equity exposure should be decreased substantially, as most segments would suffer.

I would stay away from most technology names, energy, financials, consumer discretionary, and most cyclical segments in general. Moreover, I would only own defensive names in utilities, and consumer staples at much lower multiples.

Some healthcare names should do relatively well, and the gold mining sector would likely outperform in a recessionary, but not in a deflationary environment.

A Big Thank You

Thank you to everyone at Albright Investment Group, and at Seeking Alpha for making it possible for AIG to deliver one of its best quarters in our funds history. I expect Q3 to be another great quarter for AIG and our Marketplace member community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POSITIONS MENTIONED AND OTHER STOCKS/ETFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.