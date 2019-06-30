Trade Truce 2.0: Let's Hope July Doesn't Turn Out Like December

The new "deal" is similar to the last deal, but market conditions have obviously changed since December.

Here's hoping markets behave better following the latest Sino-US trace truce than they did following a similar ceasefire in December.

On December 1, over dinner in Buenos Aires, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to an almost identical "deal" as that struck over the weekend in Osaka, Japan. Then, as now, the US agreed to hold off on a looming tariff escalation and China agreed to purchase more American products (or so the White House claims).

Unfortunately, things went to pieces after that. What the Chinese delegation didn't know when they dined with their US counterparts that Saturday in Argentina, was that while Xi was exchanging pleasantries with Trump over steak, Canadian authorities were arresting Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver. News of that arrest hit the wires on Wednesday, December 5, a national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush, who died days earlier. When S&P futures began trading again that evening after the holiday, a flash crash ensued.

That added to lingering jitters from the previous session, which featured a seemingly inexplicable lunchtime swoon in US equities. Here's a visual reminder of what happened:

The Tuesday selloff (the first red circle) was immediately attributed to CTA deleveraging by Nomura's Charlie McElligott, whose call quickly grabbed headlines. Not everyone agreed, and, days later, Charlie penned a trenchant defense of his rationale.

That turned out to be a really bad week for US equities, and it only got worse. Subsequently, the December Fed meeting and the threat of a government shutdown deep-sixed sentiment leading to the worst monthly loss on Wall Street since the crisis years.

Since then, stocks have hit new record highs, and the first six months of 2019 marked the best first half to a year for the S&P since 1997. That's thanks in no small part to the Fed's dovish pivot. The paradox is that this year's only bad month ((May)), turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as the renewal of trade tensions with China (which included Trump breaking the December ceasefire by going ahead with a tariff increase on $200 billion in Chinese goods originally planned for January 1) and the threat of punishing levies on Mexico together cemented the case for Fed cuts, leading directly to the risk asset rally in June.

All along, some wondered if part of President Trump's "plan" was to create so much uncertainty that the market would price in multiple Fed cuts. The Fed, knowing that disappointing market pricing could lead to a swift tightening of financial conditions, would effectively be forced to cut rates. Once the Fed pre-committed (which they essentially did at the June FOMC), Trump would call off the trade war with China and watch as the combination of a dovish Fed and easing trade tensions propelled stocks to even higher highs. That's the "crazy like a fox" theory that maintains Trump has a master plan.

This week, some will ask if the ceasefire agreed in Osaka represents that plan in action. My immediate response would be "maybe."

The outcome of the Trump-Xi meeting was in line with market expectations with one very notable exception. The imposition of additional tariffs was postponed and formal negotiations will recommence as expected by most market participants, but the surprise was Trump's conciliatory rhetoric around Huawei. Late last week, reports indicated that Xi planned to make restarting talks contingent upon Trump agreeing to lift the ban on China's corporate crown jewel. In post after post on my site, and in a Friday evening post for this platform, I suggested that would be a heavy lift. After all, the administration has spent quite a bit time and expended a lot of effort explaining how dangerous the company is from a national security perspective, so a sudden U-turn would be hard to justify while keeping the narrative intact.

Of course, Micron (MU) and others figured out a legal way around the Huawei blacklisting weeks ago, and have already begun shipping to the company again. While one might have imagined that end-around would have calcified the administration's aversion to lifting the ban, it's also possible it underscored the difficulties in implementing it. It's also possible the administration was given a heads up that some US tech companies with overseas operations were about to start shipping products to Huawei again and, by the time the G20 rolled around, Trump decided to simply go with it and pitch it as a concession to Xi.

Whatever the case, Trump opened the door to US tech companies supplying Huawei, although his comments in the post-G20 press conference were somewhat convoluted. Some US lawmakers were incensed. Both Marco Rubio and Chuck Schumer lambasted the President for backing off and, in the investment community, Kyle Bass took to Twitter to suggest that Trump is letting in a modern day "Trojan horse". Bass has been on a Twitter crusade since Saturday morning.

For markets, the Huawei relent is likely to be seen as a positive development, as it would appear to suggest that, when push comes to shove, President Trump cares more about business and deals than he does about perpetuating an economic cold war in the name of "national security." My advice: Leave it to foreign policy experts to sort out the relative merits of a tough-on-Huawei strategy. From the perspective of investors, that hardline approach to the company was not good news and was largely responsible for the worst monthly slide in semis (SOXX) since the crisis.

(Heisenberg)

Early takes from some banks suggest that Wall Street is, in fact, likely to see the conciliatory stance on Huawei as a positive development. It's not yet clear whether the company will be formally removed from the Commerce department's entity list. Trump could, for instance, grant additional temporary waivers or extend the timeline on the existing allowances. Or he might have simply told Xi the US will look the other way while companies like Micron ship product to the company. As the president himself would put it, "we'll see what happens."

While there's a sense in which postponing new tariffs feels like delaying the inevitable, it ostensibly removes a major near-term stumbling block for risk assets. That said, the comment period for duties on the remaining $325 billion in Chinese goods expires this week, which means if Trump becomes disenchanted with Xi again or if the White House feels like no progress is being made, he could pull the trigger at the drop of a hat.

For their part, Barclays thinks Trump will not be able to secure as good of a deal as he had on the table in April. For that reason, the bank believes the administration will likely let the talks drag on rather than rushing to accept a deal that will look like a watered down version of its predecessor. Here's a quick excerpt from the bank's postmortem (more here):

From a US perspective, with China insisting the ‘restarted’ trade negotiations should be based on ‘equality and mutual respect’ (which in our view implies not making big concessions), we think any deal, if any, will likely be weaker than the c.150-page ‘grand deal’ that Trump could have achieved before the May breakdown.

That is the opposite of the way Trump himself is spinning this scenario. You can draw your own conclusions, but what I would note is that the longer the trade tensions remain on the back burner, simmering, the "better" in terms of ensuring the Fed will be loath to walk back rate cut expectations.

The week ahead will be critical not only for assessing the market's reaction to the new trade truce, but also for how equities and front-end rates respond to two critical data points: ISM manufacturing and the jobs report. Last month, the former fell to a Trump-era low (bottom pane) and the latter missed expectations by a country mile on the headline (top pane).

(Heisenberg)

Whether the latest readings beat or miss isn't as relevant in the near-term as how the market reacts to the numbers. That is, if we get good data and the market either shrugs or stumbles, it may suggest good news has become "bad" news again, to the extent the combination of a trade truce and better data entails less Fed easing (watch crowded front-end rates trades for clues). If the data disappoints and equities hold up, it would similarly underscore the perverse dynamic where up is down and down is up because poor data tips more central bank accommodation.

Whatever happens, this time better be different than December when it comes to post-trade truce price action - otherwise, we're in for a rather harrowing journey.

