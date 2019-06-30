Echo Global Logistics: Slowing Growth Makes The Stock Expensive

The estimated growth in transport is supported by forecasts that show the population along with inflation is expected to increase by the same amount.

Echo Global has a strong history of growth, but demand for its transport logistic services fell during the first quarter.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has produced strong growth, but its future growth is expected to slow despite an expected recovery in transport demand. The stock is quite expensive and with the lowered growth expectations for the company, I’ll stay on the sidelines.

Financials

Echo Global has produced strong growth with its revenue increasing 28% per year over the last decade. The company operates profitably, but with low margins. Echo Global’s profit margin has ranged from 1% to 2% and the company’s return on equity ranged from 1% to 9%.

Echo Global’s operates with moderate debt, with its total liabilities representing 55% of its total asset value. The company’s current ratio is 1.45 meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) covers its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer current ratios above 1.0 so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to constantly dip into its long-term finances. The company’s current ratio of 1.45 is slightly higher (better) than its industry average of 1.35 (determined from csimarket.com for the Transport & Logistics industry).

Using diluted earnings rather than operational earnings, Echo Global’s 2020 forward PE multiple is 17.1x with a stock price of $19 and its trailing PE multiple is 18.3x. The company’s book value multiple is 1.3x. The average trailing PE for its industry is 13.5 (based on csimarket.com data for the Transport & Logistics industry) which means that Echo Global’s trailing PE is more than its industry average.

The chart below visually shows Echo Global’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

As the above chart shows, Echo Global’s revenue has consistently increased over the last decade. The analysts are expecting a slight drop in revenue for 2019 after the strong 2018 result. The company’s revenue growth is expected to resume in 2020. Echo Global’s earnings are higher now than they were ten years ago. The company’s earnings fell sharply during 2015 and 2016 before recovering. The analysts are expecting flat earnings for 2019 after the strong 2018 result, with a slight increase in earnings for 2020.

Over the last decade, the company’s revenue increased at the rate of 28% per year and its earnings increased at an average rate of 18% per year, but the analysts are expecting slowed revenue growth of 6.8% and earnings growth of 6.7%.

Business Model

Echo Global is a transportation logistics company, whose role is to arrange transports services for supply companies. Suppliers need to deliver the goods they provide, but rather than organize the transport themselves (which can be time consuming involving quotes to get better prices), they utilize the services of logistics companies such as Echo Global. The advantage to the supplier is twofold.

The supplier does not need to spend time arranging a suitable and economical transport service. The supplier’s transport costs are lower. Since the logistics company provides the service to many suppliers, the transport companies receive more business and thereby offer lower rates.

Logistics companies like Echo Global act as a go-between and arrange transport for the suppliers. This is essentially the role of logistics companies and they charge a fee for the service.

The fee revenue collected does vary with demand. Echo Global’s revenue had increased every year over the last decade, with the 2018 fiscal year providing an exceptionally strong result. After the strong 2018 result, the company is now seeing reduced demand, with the Doug Waggoner - Chairman & CEO stating in the company’s latest earnings call,

A softer freight market created a headwind from the incredible growth numbers we posted in 2018.

Due to softer demand this year, Echo Global’s revenue fell 6.8% in the first quarter over the same quarter from last year. This is likely to be short lived as expectations are for continued demand of 3.1% per year through to 2030. The demand for transport is tied directly to the demand for goods. While the dollar amount of goods sold varies with consumer sentiment, over the longer term the amount of goods sold will continue to increase. An increasing population requires more goods which in turn requires more transport services.

The United States population is expected to reach 359.4 million by 2030. This represents a 0.8% per year increase from the current 329.1 million. This means that the demand for goods will need to increase by 0.8% per year until 2030. Also, the dollar cost of goods sold will increase due to inflation, which is expected to be 2.24% in 2024. Adding these two percentage rates together gives a 3.04% per year increase for 2024 (which compares favorably with the 3.1% estimate previously stated).

While the current demand for transport services may have softened, I think this is short lived and the demand will resume as the population continues to expand over the longer term.

Stock Valuation

Echo Global has a history of growth with its revenue increase at 28% per year and its earnings increasing at an average rate of 18% per year over the last decade. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 7% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 6.7% gives a forward PEG of around 2.5 with a 2020 PE multiple of 17.1x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Echo Global is overvalued with a stock price of $19. Its fair value would be around $8.

A forward PEG of 2.5 is fairly expensive, as it’s at the high end of the 1.5 to 2.5 range that’s commonly seen with growth stocks. However, the company's forward earnings growth of 6.7% is well below the forward growth rate of most growth stocks (which tend to be 10% and higher). Also, the company’s book value is around $14, which means that its earnings growth potential is worth less than its net asset value.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Over the last decade Echo Global’s stock price broadly traded higher to peak in 2015 before declining to bottom in 2017. From there the stock rallied strong to peak in 2018 before pulling back when the stock market pulled back late last year. While the stock market recovered and rallied this year, Echo Global stock rallied briefly, but has since pulled back again.

The stock’s trading behavior is fairly volatile and swings around a fair bit with an oscillating action. Over the longer term, I think Echo Global will continue to trade higher. The general long-term trend is still upwards and it’s possible that the stock bounces back up to continue along with its oscillating trading behavior.

Conclusion

Echo Global is a fast growing company that provides transport logistic services. Transport demand softened in the first quarter, resulting in fall in Echo Global’s revenue. The future demand for transport will pick up again, with growth estimates of 3.1% per year heading towards 2030. This is supported by estimates for population growth of 0.8% per year until 2030 and inflation estimates of 2.24%.

Echo Global’s fast paced historical growth is expected to slow, but the company is still expected to remain profitable. However, even after allowing for the lowered growth going forwards, the company’s forward PEG of 2.5 is still fairly expensive. While I think Echo Global will continue to grow, I don’t think the lowered growth rate justifies the current stock price of $19.

