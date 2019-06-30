Why You Should Consider Diversifying Within And Across CEF Sectors

And secondly, sector-agnostic investors should review their sector allocations as carefully as they do their fund allocations.

These findings suggest that firstly, investors without strong fund views diversify their exposure across a number of funds within a given sector.

We also find that the dispersion of returns between sectors has tended to be higher than the dispersion of returns within sectors.

CEF investors are faced with hundreds of funds across different managers, asset classes, tax structures and risk profiles. Just like the well-known jam experiment study, this variety is not always easy-to-digest, so to speak.

One obvious way investors can structure their allocations is by selecting sectors they like or understand. This sector-based allocation framework gives rise to the obvious question: how much consideration should investors give to selecting individual funds within each sector? Clearly, if all funds in the sector delivered pretty much the same return, investors should just pick any fund. However, the more variable the intra-sector returns are, the more investors should investigate individual funds, or failing that, to diversify across a number of funds in the sector.

In this article, we try to answer this question by calculating the dispersion of returns for CEF sectors and funds. We find that dispersion of returns between sectors tends to be higher than the dispersion of returns within sectors, though not as much as we expected.

The second, less intuitive, finding is that return dispersion within sectors tends to match and often exceed average sector returns, creating substantial idiosyncratic risk to undiversified investors.

These findings suggest that first, sector-based investors without strong fund views should diversify their allocations within the sector. And secondly, investors should consider their sector choices as carefully as they do their individual fund choices.

Measuring Sector and Fund Alpha

As we suggest above, the dispersion of sector and fund returns is one way to get to the nub of the question posed in the article. In this article, we measure dispersion in terms of alpha which we define as the difference between 75th and 25th percentile returns or the difference between upper and lower quartile returns.

To provide some intuition around these numbers, let's say we have 10 returns ranging evenly from 5.5% to 10% in 0.5% increments. The alpha of this set of returns is 2.25% (75th percentile being 8.875% and 25th percentile being 6.625%). This statistic is often called midspread or the middle 50 in the sense that it captures the span of half of the distribution. The wider the range of returns, the higher the alpha.

The reason we call this statistic alpha in the article is because the sectors with the largest alpha offer the largest potential for outperforming the average sector return.

Which sectors offer the largest alpha?

The chart below shows sectors with the largest average alpha over the past 10 years. To flesh out the numbers a bit - the multi-sector figure of around 12% means that over the past 10 years, on average, the 75th percentile annual return was higher by 12% than the 25th percentile return. If that seems very high, consider that the range of returns in 2019 is already 28% (ACV best, PHK worst) and we're not even half way through the year.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

There are some clear patterns from this chart:

Equity-linked sectors like utilities, real estate and covered calls tend to have higher alpha - partly a function of the fact that the equity asset class itself tends to have higher volatility. Fixed-income sectors tend to deliver lower alpha given their lower underlying volatility. Sectors with divergent mandates tend to have higher alpha. For example, the multi-sector funds invest across many asset classes, so it's not a surprise that these divergent mandates result in higher alpha. MLPs is another example - the sector contains both RIC and C-Corp. funds which means that the actual allocation to MLPs varies between under-25% and way-over-25%. The high volatility of MLPs drives a wedge between fund returns in the sector. The magnitude of alpha is comparable to annual sector returns. This means that a fund's total return can undershoot or overshoot the sector return by as much as the sector's own expected annual return. Similar to the alpha figures in the chart above, most fixed-income sectors have seen returns of mid-to-high single-digits, while equity-sector returns have been in low double-digits per annum.

How does the alpha between sectors compare to the alpha within sectors?

To answer this question, we construct CEF sector total return indices and calculate the annual alpha between these indices. We then compare this figure to the average alpha within sectors for the given year.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The chart below tells us that by-and-large the alpha between sectors is larger than the alpha within sectors. This makes some intuitive sense as sectors are by definition more different from each other than are the funds within a particular sector.

What is strange, however, is that the difference between the two metrics has been compressing. In fact, 2018 was the first year since 2000 that the average alpha within sectors was larger than between sectors. If this trend continues, then investors will need to work as hard picking funds within sectors as they do picking sectors.

Another key, if intuitive, result in the chart is that more volatile years tend to deliver more alpha. This is not entirely consistent and we are particularly surprised by how little relative alpha was on offer in 2018 despite the volatility in the market.

Another interesting finding is that it appears that overall alpha has generally decreased in recent years. One driver of this could be both the managers and investors becoming more skilled at identifying opportunities and inefficiencies in the market. This may be good or bad news depending on your perspective. On the one hand, investors haven't had to work as hard to perform in line with the market over the last few years as they did just five years ago. On the other hand, the market has recently offered less opportunity for superior performance than it did earlier.

What if I only care about NAV?

The statistics above are calculated with respect to fund prices. Many CEF investors are more focused on NAVs rather than prices, given the additional and often mean-reverting nature of fund discounts.

The chart below shows that while NAV alpha is lower than price alpha, it is still large and it still varies across sectors with the same pattern as price alpha.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

What does this mean for various investment approaches?

These findings lead to a number of suggestions for fund investors.

Sector-agnostic investors who focus more on fund characteristics such as management teams and distribution rates should be aware that their implicit sector choices may be having a large unintended impact on their returns. In other words, the volatility of their portfolio may be driven more by their implicit sector choice than their explicit fund choice.

For investors who like to allocate to specific sectors, the sector alpha information above can guide their decision on whether and how much they diversify idiosyncratic sector returns. There are many valid ways to select funds within the sector, however, to the extent that an investor does not have a strong view it may be best to diversify across a number of holdings, given that sector alphas have tended to be high relative to sector average returns.

The Yield vs. Total Return Debate

The analysis in this article takes a total return perspective. The critique we often hear from fund investors is that they are more yield rather than total-return focused. We have some sympathy with this argument in a general sense. For those investors who are in or nearing retirement, it may make sense to invest in assets that do not necessarily try to shoot the lights out but deliver regular returns in the form of distributions. This usually means selecting assets like bonds, loans, REITs and preferreds rather than, say, tech stocks.

We have less sympathy with this argument, however, within a particular asset class where the various investment options do not carry substantially different risk. In this case, we think it makes sense to treat total return and distributions as two fungible sides of the same coin. Higher total return over the longer term leads to higher sustainable wealth which in turn leads to higher sustainable distributions, even if investors have to convert some of that wealth into distributions themselves by selling assets.

Conclusion

Historical CEF returns show two important results that have implications for investors. First, the dispersion of returns within sectors is large relative to historical returns, variable across time and linked to the volatility of the underlying assets. Secondly, the dispersion of returns between sectors tends to be higher than within sectors. These results suggest that investors without a strong fund selection process may want to diversify across a number of funds within a given sector in order to avoid idiosyncratic risk and that sector-agnostic investors may want to weigh sector allocation as strongly as fund allocation in their investment process.

