HD Supply Holdings Will Be Placid Before The Upside Begins

HDS Faces Barriers Before The Upside

HD Supply Holdings (HDS) distributes industrial distributors to the contractors, home builders, industrial businesses, maintenance professionals, and government entities in North America. While the new privately-owned house units have weakened in 2019, the unemployment rate and low foreclosure rate should pave the way for steady growth in sales in 2019, unless unforeseen events hit the economy. The concerning trend has been the lower sales per day since the end of Q1 until May, which can weigh on growth and profitability.

Large projects in the Southeast U.S. and West Coast will primarily drive HDS in 2019. While its revenue growth expectation is either in line or higher than some of its peers, the company can outperform in operating margin expansion. The company has a healthy cash flow. I do not expect healthy returns from HDS’s stock price in the short-term, but it should strengthen in the medium- to long-term when the economic drivers get stronger.

Housing Units Show Some Weakness In 2019

According to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, from March until May (latest reports available), the housing market has been resilient. According to edzarenski.com, non-residential buildings construction spending can remain steady in 2019 (down 0.2%), while the pace is likely to pick up in 2020 (up by 8.9%). Similarly, the residential construction spending is expected to stay flat in 2019 and then pace up next year.

Unemployment Rate Falls but Foreclosure Rate Is Marginally Up

The key factors that influence the construction and housing market include mortgage availability issue, higher unemployment levels, mortgage delinquency, and foreclosure rates, home improvement financing, and lower housing turnover. According to data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the U.S. unemployment was the lowest in 2018 since 2008. In the past year until May 2019, the rate, which was already quite small, fell even further to 3.6%.

According to Atom Data Solutions, default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions were down by 22% in the past year in May 2019. However, month-over-month, it was up by 1%. So, with the low unemployment rate, and significantly low foreclosure rates, but a moderate construction demand so far in 2019, the medium-to-long-term industry drivers for HDS are steady. However, investors need to be watchful of any adverse developments and some of the indicators are showing uncertain signs.

Tariff Effect

Under Section 301, tariffs in the range of 10% to 25% were imposed on Chinese imports. The company continues to assess the impact and has not made any final judgment as to the effect of its. The company will likely negotiate lower prices on Chinese products by taking advantage of the U.S. dollar appreciation. Investors may note that the company does not have any locational base in China and may source its products from other locations to offset the effect of the tariff. Although it can minimize the impact on margin by passing along the costs to the buyers, keeping gross margin unchanged would be difficult because of competition in the market and the possibility of losing market share if prices are pushed higher.

Facilities Management Segment: Performance And Outlook

In Q1 2019, the Facilities Management segment revenues increased by 5% compared to Q4 2018, while over the prior year, it increased by 7%. The segment gross margin deflated year-over-year. Despite higher sales, the lower gross margin was led by increased sales of appliances and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (or HVAC) product sales, which are typically low-margin.

The average daily sales is another important performance metrics for HDS. While the average year-over-year growth in daily sales in February was 8.1%, it fell to 6.1% in April. By May, it crashed to a mere 0.2% year-over-year growth. The effect of the decline would be more pronounced in the Facilities Maintenance segment. The company estimates that the preliminary May sales would lead to a 2.4% decline here, while for the Construction & Industrial segment, the effect would be marginally better (2.8% up). Given the trend, the company's revenue growth would likely be lower in Q2 compared to Q1.

The MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) market grew by ~2% in Q1 2019, or at a rate similar to the previous quarter. In Q1 2019, the company expects gross margin in the Facilities Maintenance segment to remain steady, although it can be partially offset by an adverse effect of 301 tariff hike.

Construction And Industrial: Performance And Outlook

In Q1 2019, the Construction & Industrial segment revenues remained resilient compared to Q4, although over the prior year, it increased by 8%. Year-over-year, the segment gross margin decreased by 0.4% led by the margin reduction in rebar and some decline in the A.H. Harris operations.

HDS sees substantial long-term growth opportunities in non-residential construction markets for many existing multibillion-dollar, multiyear projects. The rebar market is expected to stabilize in Q2 2019, which would lessen the adverse impact of the lower gross margin. The residential construction, on the other hand, comprises ~25% of the Construction & Industrial business and is focused on the U.S. West Coast and Southeast. According to the company’s estimates, the pace of residential construction growth may be slowing, which would offset the segment growth in 2019.

Guidance for Q2 And FY2019

Based on the end market growth as discussed above, in Q2 2019, the management expects sales to be in the range of $1.62 billion and $1.67 billion, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a 10% rise in revenues compared to Q1 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, at the guidance mid-point, represents a 22% increase versus Q1 2019. Similarly, net income guidance represents a 29% improvement in Q2.

In FY2019, the management expects revenues in the range of $6.25 billion and $6.35 billion, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a 6% rise compared to FY2018. Adjusted EBITDA can range between $890 million and $930 million, which at the guidance mid-point represents a 6% increase versus FY2018.

Outlook Comparison With Peers

DXP Enterprises's (DXPE) management believes that if energy prices and the drilling rig count remain relatively unchanged from the 2018-level, it can positively affect the sales volume in the energy sector during the remainder of 2019. A higher sales volume can improve the company’s Service Centers segment financial results. It also expects the Innovative Pumping Solutions segment sales may remain resilient or grow if the energy price remains nearly unchanged and energy production level remains unchanged compared to Q1 2019.

Now, Inc.’s (DNOW) management expects revenues to remain steady or decline marginally in FY2019 compared to the previous year. Similarly, in Q2 2019, revenues may stay flat or may decrease by a single digit compared to Q1.

Cash Flow And Debt Level

In Q1 2019, HDS’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $128 million, which was 156% higher than a year ago. Although revenues increased merely by 7% in the past year, improvement in working capital, particularly from lower inventory build-up, led to the CFO increase in Q1 2019.

In November 2018, its Board authorized a new share repurchase program of $500 million. During Q1 2019, it repurchased 0.17 million shares at an average price of $42.24.84 per share. Since then, the stock price has inched back to $39.3 (on June 26, 2019).

The majority of HDS’s debt repayment obligation (64% of $2.16 billion total debt) lies in 2022-2023. With $580 million of liquidity, it does not have short-term financial risks. But, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio (1.4x) is higher than its competitors’ average (0.75x). If there is an economic crisis or the economic growth rate declines, cash flows can dry up, and the companies with higher leverage can face more difficulty in servicing debt repayments.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

HDS is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.3x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 13.8x. So it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

HDS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is lower than the peers’ average multiple compression because the company’s EBITDA is expected to improve less sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than its peers’ (FAST, DXPE, and WCC) average of ~11x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 153 sell-side analysts rated HDS a “buy” in June (includes “outperform”), while three of the sell-side analysts rated it a “hold”. None of them rated a “sell”. The consensus target price is $47.2, which at its current price yields 20% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Although its ratings are moderate on growth and profitability, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on value, EPS revisions, and momentum. I do not agree with Seeking Alpha’s rating on EPS revisions. I think it deserves a better rating because it beat analysts’ estimates consistently in the past four quarters. I also think its rating on profitability might be too conservative because not only has its profitability been higher than some of its peers, but it has been consistent quarter-over-quarter.

What’s The Take On HDS?

HDS’s primary value drivers are going strong. The new privately owned house units have weakened in 2019 compared to the last quarter of 2018. The foreclosure rate, while still significantly lower than the past average, has gone up in the past couple of months. The more concerning trend has been the lower sales per day since the end of Q1 until May (last reported figure), which can weigh on the company’s growth and profitability.

Large projects in the West Coast and Southeast U.S. will primarily drive HDS in 2019, and smaller projects and construction activities can reinforce the growth. While its revenue growth expectation is either in line or higher than some of its peers, the company can outperform peers in operating margin expansion. The company has a healthy cash flow. However, its balance sheet is more leveraged than some of its peers'. I do not expect HDS’s stock price to show much appreciation in the short-term, but it should strengthen in 2019 when the economic drivers get stronger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.