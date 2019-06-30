Silver Will Eventually Catch Up To Gold

If you feel like silver has been neglected during gold’s latest bull run, you’re not alone. The lonely white metal has been lost in the shuffle and has languished below its February high, even as gold went on to make a new high for the year. In today’s report, we’ll focus on silver as I make the case that gold’s sister metal will eventually recapture its February high and “catch up” to gold before the summer is through.

After rallying 11% in June, gold has earned the right to enter a temporary respite period. It can be argued that unless gold consolidates its gains, the precious metals arena - including the market for silver - will be in danger of potentially serious selling pressure as the market becomes increasingly overheated. That’s why a “pause that refreshes” would be most welcome right now as the metals complex is overheated, especially gold.

While silver has experienced its own little rally of late, the white metal is in a far better technical condition than gold. That’s because the price of silver has risen by “only” 7 percent in June, and has seen less intensive demand than gold. Moreover, silver has risen in a far more orderly fashion than has gold, and its ascent in the past month has been much slower. This conservative behavior is the hallmark of a commodity which is being purchased by serious investors - including institutions - and not merely for speculative purposes. Instead, silver demand among this type of investor is likely motivated by a more practical reason.

Specifically, investors and fund managers are buying silver in the belief that it will basically shadow gold’s performance in the coming months now that the yellow metal has decisively broken out from a multi-year trading range. Shown here is the 10-year graph of the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), a popular gold-backed ETF which can be used as a proxy for the gold price. As discussed in one of my previous reports, GLD has established a base of support in the last three-and-a-half years and has recently hit a 6-year high. This strongly suggests that the long-term consolidation pattern in gold has completed and that a renewed longer-term bull market is now underway. While the preliminary steps of this long-term turnaround began in October, we’ve likely entered the most dynamic phase of the gold bull which lies ahead.

(Source: BigCharts)

A long-term gold bull market also bodes well for silver, for silver has historically followed in the footsteps of the yellow metal. Even though the lag between the commencement of a gold bull market and a silver bull can sometimes be immense, the recent action in silver suggests that institutional investors have begun initiating long positions in silver in anticipation of higher prices in the coming months.

Below is the daily chart for the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), my favorite silver trading vehicle and tracking ETF. After bottoming in May, SLV has since established two higher peaks and is trending above its rising 15-day moving average. This forms the basis of an immediate-term (1-4 week) rising trend, but of even greater significance is that SLV is now also above its widely watched 50-day moving average for the first time since February. This carries a psychological significance due to the respect which many traders - technical and fundamental alike - accord to this particular trend line. The silver ETF’s recent breakout above the 50-day MA suggests further that silver’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend has reversed from down to up.

(Source: BigCharts)

During the most recent rally last week, the price of silver gapped higher and conspicuously overextended from both its 15-day and 50-day moving averages. This type of price behavior has typically been followed by a pullback or a lateral consolidation (i.e., sideways trading range) for a few days or weeks until the market has cooled off and silver has returned to a normal, healthy internal condition. Gold finds itself in this same overheated condition and has likely entered a short-term consolidation phase. Once this consolidation period has ended, however, we should see the return of strength as both metals commence a renewed rally to higher levels later this summer. For now, though, silver is in need of rest and should be able to remain above its 50-day MA on a weekly closing basis. As long as silver remains above this psychologically significant trend line, we’ll have confirmation that it remains in strong hands.

Turning our attention to ultra-hot gold mining stocks, the rising internal momentum which has put upward pressure on gold stock prices since May continues to exert a positive influence on prices. This rising momentum can be seen reflected in the following graph which depicts the 4-week rate of change of the new highs and lows of the 50 most actively traded U.S.-listed gold stocks. As I’ve emphasized in past reports, as long as the upward trend in the new highs-lows continues, the near-term path of least resistance for gold stock prices will remain up and investors should maintain some exposure to the miners.

(Source: NYSE)

Also still supporting the intermediate-term outlook for mining stocks is the following graph, which shows the 120-day rate of change for the new highs and lows. Since gold stock prices frequently lead the physical metal, a rising trend in both the short-term and intermediate-term internal momentum for the mining shares bodes well for the intermediate-term gold price trend. However, assuming gold soon enters a lateral consolidation trend as I expect, gold stocks will also likely mimic the physical metal and consolidate its recent gains before attempting another rally.

(Source: NYSE)

In summary, the gold market remains overheated and is likely about to begin a “pause that refreshes” in order to consolidate its gains since last month. Silver, too, will benefit from a temporary pause in the newly formed rising trend. A brief period of rest from here would greatly strengthen the near-term outlook for both metals by removing the excess heat generated during the intense rally that took place in June. What’s more, silver should eventually be able to catch up with gold and recover its previous high from February. Gold stock internal momentum also remains bullish and bodes well for higher gold mining stock prices this summer. In view of these favorable factors, investors are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term bias toward gold mining shares, as well as toward physical gold and silver.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). After the latest rally to new yearly highs in GDX, I recommend raising the stop-loss on this trading position to slightly under the 24.00 level on an intraday basis. This is where the technically significant 15-day moving average can be seen in the daily chart above. Participants should also book some profit in GDX after its impressive run of the last few weeks. Investors can also maintain longer-term investment positions in gold and gold ETFs, as previously mentioned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.