The Interpublic Group: A Compelling Investment With One Caveat

Introduction

As we move on from analyzing food & beverage stocks, we turn to another industry which has been disrupted in the past decades: advertising. Historically, the big four agencies – WPP (WPP), Publicis (OTCPK:PBCBF), Omnicom(OMC) and The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) – have enjoyed the lion’s share of advertising revenues.

However in the past years, the industry has been disrupted in many ways. The largest of which comes from the rise of digital advertising. Cross channel companies like the Tradedesk (TTD) have been taking an increasing amount of business away from the big four. Other trends have made the business extremely challenging for these old companies, such as more companies bringing all marketing activities in house.

Can the older, more mature advertising companies survive in this environment? And are there any stocks which would be attractive to dividend investors?

Today, I share one of my favorite ideas in the advertising space: IPG.

The Interpublic Group of Companies is currently trading at $22.15 and yields 4.24%. My M.A.D Assessment gives IPG a Dividend Strength score of 98 and a Stock Strength score of 78.

In this article, I explain why I believe that dividend investors should invest in IPG at current prices.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc is an advertising and marketing service company. Its services include consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning & media buying, public relations & specialized communications disciplines.

The company houses dozens of agencies, many of which are established worldwide.

My article will first focus on identifying whether IPG is attractive from an income perspective: is the dividend likely to contribute significantly to total returns.Then, it will turn to identifying the company’s potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

A good dividend stock is one whose dividend is safe and has a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Both of these conditions need to be met, since a safe dividend which contributes very little to my income, is of no interest to me. Likewise, a stock with a high dividend yield and high dividend growth is of no interest to me if the dividend isn’t well covered and safe for upcoming years.

Dividend Safety

While it is always hard to tell ahead of time what will happen to a company’s dividend – we rely on management’s decision – ,there are some simple ways to assess whether or not the dividend is safe. If the stocks payout ratios are reasonable, and interest coverage is better than average, it is more likely that the dividend will be maintained for upcoming years.

The Interpublic Group of Companies has an earnings payout ratio of 54%. This makes IPG's payout ratio lower than 34% of dividend stocks.

IPG pays 28% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is a lower amount than 47% of dividend stocks.

IPG pays 39% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is a lower amount than 55% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe IPG’s pay-out ratio to be satisfying. The dividend has doubled in the past 5 years, yet the payout ratios remain at similar levels. This tells me that past increases were justified, and that the company’s fundamentals have moved in concert with the dividend.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $0.4200 $0.5100 $0.6300 $0.7500 $0.8700 Net Income $1.17 $1.10 $1.53 $1.37 $1.61 Payout Ratio 36% 47% 42% 55% 55% Cash From Operations $1.45 $2.00 $1.98 $1.36 $3.12 Payout Ratio 27% 24% 31% 55% 28% Free Cash Flow $1.62 $1.38 $1.26 $0.73 $2.24 Payout Ratio 26% 37% 50% 102% 39%

Furthermore, IPG has an interest coverage ratio of 6x which is better than 64% of stocks. This level of coverage puts to rest any concerns of interest payments hindering operating results.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like IPG’s dividend is safe. The dividend is well covered by earnings and free cashflow. CAPEX has remained less than $1 per share each year, leaving room for the dividend to grow, even assuming flat line operating income. It must be noted however, that IPG previously cut its dividend in 2002 and didn’t reinstate it until 2011.

Dividend Potential

While I am quite satisfied with IPG’s dividend safety what can be said of its potential to contribute significantly to my portfolio’s income?

The Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend yield of 4.24% which is higher than 81% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 14% during the last 12 months which is lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 20%.

The company reinstated its dividend in 2011, and from 2012 onwards, it started growing the dividend. When companies start a new dividend policy, it is advised they start low and ramp up the dividend within the first few years. Now that 55% of IPG’s earnings are paid as a dividend, what should investors expect for upcoming years? To answer that, I look at the trend in the fundamentals.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 9% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 11% CAGR. IPG’s growth has come both organically and from acquisitions. One notable acquisition was the purchase of Acxiom last year, showing that the company is looking to consolidate all advertising and marketing activities within the company, to foster an environment of collaboration between its brands and agencies.

Growth is also being achieved organically. According to the latest earnings call, IPG’s organic growth of net income was 6.4% QoQ, showing that even as the 4 th largest advertising company in the world, they are still able to produce compelling growth numbers.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, IPG’s dividend has good potential. While 20% dividend growth seems like a stretch, I believe dividend investors can expect 10% dividend growth for the next 4-5 years. The dividend has taken off, while the price hasn’t caught up. As a consequence the big juicy 4+% yield should satisfy most dividend investors needs.

Dividend Summary

IPG has a dividend strength score of 98 / 100. Companies which have grown their dividend as fast as IPG has, yet yield over 4% are few and far between. On top of that, the dividend is super well covered, making for an incredible dividend profile.

Stock Strength

If IPG looks like a good choice for dividend income, what are its prospects for capital appreciation? To figure that out, I assess the four factors which have historically contributed to explaining the lion’s share of stock price movements: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

Given that the dividend has grown in line with net income but that the stock price hasn’t followed suit, I already have a hunch that IPG might be undervalued. Nonetheless I still look at the company’s multiples and shareholder yield and then compare those metrics to over 3,000 U.S. stocks to determine whether or not IPG is undervalued.

IPG has a P/E of 13.76x

P/S of 0.86x

P/CFO of 7.09x

Dividend yield of 4.24%

Buyback yield of -0.29

Shareholder yield of 3.95%.

According to these values, IPG is more undervalued than 93% of stocks, which is terrific. Stocks in the highest decile for value have historically outperformed all other stocks.

Furthermore, as you can see in the chart above, IPG is currently trading below its historical average PE, despite having hugged its average PE of 16x for most of the past 5 years. Reversion to its historical valuation could see shares increase 25% from current levels.

Value Score: 93 / 100

Momentum

Unfortunately, for many of the most undervalued stocks, their momentum is awful. Stocks with the worst momentum tend to underperform the market. Thankfully this isn’t the case for IPG

The Interpublic Group of Companies trades at $22.15 and is up 6.54% these last 3 months, 8.85% these last 6 months but is still down 6.22% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 61% of stocks, which isn’t as satisfying as the numbers would imply. IPG has been trading sideways for a while, and has underperformed the market. However, my rule with momentum is to avoid the stocks with the worst relative strength, since they are the most likely to continue underperforming. This isn’t the case for IPG, and while a stronger trend would have been nice, I will content myself with these numbers.

Momentum score: 61 / 100

Financial Strength

Financial strength is the only caveat I’ve found to my investment thesis.

With a Debt/Equity ratio of 5.8, which is better than only 17% of stocks, investors should be concerned .The company’s liabilities have increased by 37% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 8.9% of liabilities.

This makes IPG more financially sound than 20% of U.S. listed stocks. The high level of gearing and liability growth are somewhat worrying. This is the result of debt fueled acquisitions, and every investor should carefully assess whether or not they are comfortable with this.

Financial Strength Score: 20/100

Earnings Quality

Finally, I make a few checks on the company’s earnings quality. Stocks with high earnings quality will have high amounts of negative accrual, depreciate large amounts of capital expenditure, and have a highly efficient asset base.

IPG has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -19.2%, which is better than 79% of companies. It depreciates 121.9% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 54% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.6 in revenue, which is better than 55% of stocks.

This makes IPG’s earnings quality better than 79% of stocks. On all three counts, IPG is above the median U.S. stock, making it likely that these dynamics will be accretive to earnings in upcoming years. The high earnings quality in spite of low financial strength is definitely appreciated.

Earnings Quality Score: 79 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 78 / 100 which is satisfying. The stock shows fantastic value and earnings quality. Momentum is nothing to get too excited or worried about. However the low financial strength is a concern, and each investor should decide whether or not they are comfortable with the risks.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 98 & a stock strength of 78, The Interpublic Group of Companies is a good choice for dividend investors. I have decided that the financial strength issue shouldn’t detract from the investment thesis, and will be initiating a half position in the upcoming week. I will be monitoring results on a quarterly basis, to make sure the company keeps getting the results required to service their debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IPG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.