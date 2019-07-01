Coda Octopus: Serving The Next Generation Of Underwater Technologies

As such, I believe the company undervalued by as much as 36% through the tail end of 2020.

Their flagship Thermite Octal high-performance computing system, alongside a contract with the US Navy's NAVSEA is set to bolster revenues in the second half of 2019.

The company's focus on increasing R&D and limiting SG&A is a sign of sheer professionalism and goes a long way into creating a high profit margin company.

Coda Octopus (CODA) specializes in underwater technologies products and services. They provide 3D sonar technologies, 3D MATT (Multiple Automatic Target Tracking) systems for diving, cable placements and underwater vehicles and offer high performance computing services with powerful algorithms to service these systems and large data sets from tracking.

The company is currently working with the US Navy's NAVSEA department for the development of the Divers Augmented Vision Display-Head Up Display (DAVD-HUD) system, which is set to be completed in the next few weeks. If the trial is successful, it will immediately be transitioned into operational use and a formal contract will be formed, according to the most recent company filing.

The company also sells its Thermite® Octal high-performance mission computers to aid DoD capabilities, including a foreign Air Force which the company did not name. They expect revenues to increase substantially in the second half of 2019 on behalf of these sales after a successful trial run with both entities.

Overall, in an emerging industry with great future potential and a steady contract flow for the company's multiple offerings, I believe current prices do not fairly reflect the company's value and that the company is destined to succeed with domestic and international products and services deployments.

Industry Overview

The overall underwater technologies market is set to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% through 2025 to reach $6.74 billion as the need for better sonar technologies emerges. New diving technologies, the need for underwater cables to increase the capacity of data processing and the increased demand for unmanned underwater vehicle solutions are the primary drivers for the accompanying technologies.

The underwater cable industry, which includes submarine fiber-optics, is set to nearly double from 2017 to 2023 as demand for connectivity with massive data centers continue to accelerate. Various diving technologies are on the rise as well and are expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2025, driven by hobbyists and professional researchers and marine scientists. The fastest growing market, however, is the underwater vehicle market, both manned and unmanned. The unmanned market is set to grow at a 15.7% CAGR, lead primarily by defense research and marine scientists.

Balance Sheet

The company has set itself apart in today's markets by focusing on what's important in research and development whilst limiting SG&A expenses, thus increasing profitability and margins. As these contracts are set to begin in the next few months, if they do that is, the company's ability to create a larger scale production environment can be efficiently executed and won't impact on their ability to continue investing in further research and development.

The company has $9.258 million in cash, $115,000 in short term investments and another $1.294 million outstanding in their credit facility. The company's $4.17 million in inventory provides a solid deployment capability if any new contracts emerge and after their recent Orlando, FL plant opening, which is aimed at serving existing and future marine contracts with the DoD and other entities, they hold $6.12 million in net plant and equipment assets.

In 2013, the company had almost $16 million in long term debt but has paid nearly all of it back and currently only holds $818,000, paying $115,000 in interest expense a year. An increase in R&D did temper with net change in cash for 2018 but in the past 12 months the company doubled cash flow to $2.32 million which places them on solid footings heading into 2020 where they are expected to begin delivering on their various contracts.

Expectations & Valuation

For 2018, the company reported EPS of $0.49 and $18 million in revenue. As per analyst estimates based off company guidance, the company is expected to report a 40.8% rise in EPS to $0.69 in 2019 coupled with a 54% rise in revenues to $27.8 million.

For 2020, the company is expected to report a further 29% rise in EPS to $0.89 and a 20% rise in revenues to $33.3 million, representing a slowing yet steady growth rate and includes a limited effect from new contracts or offerings. Given the fact that results from several trial runs with several of their products and services are set to conclude in the coming weeks, it's apparent that these projections can change dramatically if the entities in the DoD sign the full contracts for equipment and solutions deployment by the company.

Given the high growth rate and the steady stream of contracts from a stable player in emerging technologies, I believe a 22x multiple to 2019 earnings fairly values the company at around $15.20 per share, roughly 16% over its current trading price. A projection of 20x 2020 earnings ($17.80 per share) represents a potential for a 36% increase in value over the next 18 months, something which I believe will easily outperform the overall market and other defense contractors in the space, like Boeing (BA).

Risks

The primary risks involved with the company include those associated with defense contractors. Over the past 12 months, the company suffered from delays in contract payments on behalf of the government shutdown and the volatile negotiations on defense department funding. The risk of another government shutdown or delays in payments for contractors, even if backpay is all but guaranteed, can negatively impact the company's quarter or year which can suppress the share price.

Another risk is a surprise rejection of the company's services or products from the various entities which are now testing them. Even though these solutions were exclusively selected based off the prospects of development and intended uses, the varying demands of global militaries can cause a sudden shift in needs which in turn will force contract cancelations or technological improvement needs which can cause costs to skyrocket for the company.

The other obvious risk is one which is associated with all emerging technology companies in which they remain highly volatile to small changes and interference by third party companies. Even though the company's balance sheet is in excellent condition and their patents protect them from direct competition, these risks remain a plausible possibility.

Investment Conclusion

For investors who are looking to capitalize off specific emerging technologies in the defense space, Coda Octopus is a well-positioned company which offers underwater technology solutions for the DoD and foreign governments and militaries.

They offer both products and services and are set to conclude trial runs in both of their major offerings in the coming weeks and months. This is set to increase revenues for the second half of 2019 and beyond but even so, the company seems to be trading at a discount given their EPS is set to increase mid double digits in 2019 and low double digits in 2020.

As such, I believe not only that the company has a bright future ahead as it prioritizes R&D, limits SG&A expenses and develops needed solutions for emerging technologies, but also firmly believe the market is undervaluing the company by as much as 36% for the upcoming year.

Even though caution is warranted in regards to any emerging technology company, I am very bullish on the company's 2019 and beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.