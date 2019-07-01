Perception Is Reality - Slipping Sentiment & Self-Fulfilling Prophecies

The cost of the means of getting better trade deals may be as noteworthy as the economic value-add looks on paper.

A self-fulfilling prophecy is one in which a prediction causes its own realization. Investors, consumers and business leaders today are highly concerned about the economic and stock market outlook, mostly because of the trade war and disruptive trade policy of the Administration. There is risk that perception could become reality, and that slipping sentiment could prove to be a self-fulfilling prophecy, leading to economic and stock market decline. In fact, there is some evidence of economic impact already.

The latest readings of consumer confidence, investor sentiment and CEO optimism were generally negative. The disturbing data was likely the result of uncertainty due to disruptive U.S. trade policy. But with unemployment at a long-time low and with the economy growing at a steady pace, perception does not seem to reflect reality. However, perception may contribute to future reality by limiting investment, spending and hiring. Furthermore, perception may reflect tangible risk to a far future reality, as it conveys underlying messages about potential economic harm caused by the methodology of attaining more fruitful trading relationships.

Consumer Confidence

The Conference Board made its regular report of Consumer Confidence earlier this past week. The data for the month of June showed the Consumer Confidence Index fell sharply by 9.8 points, to 121.5. The decrease was driven by declines in both current expectations and the forward outlook. Still, the Expectations Index, which covers consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and employment conditions, dropped from a poor level to an even worse one at 94.1.

I believe the decrease in expectations for the forward outlook expresses consumer uncertainty due to trade policy. Indeed, Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board, attributed the decrease to “the escalation in trade and tariff tensions…” Trade negotiations went sour between the U.S. and China at the last meeting of negotiators before this most recent meeting at the G-20, and media coverage has exacerbated concern to-date.

But the level of the Present Situation Index, which reflects consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions, still stands at a far superior level of 162.6, versus the low mark for the forward outlook. This is to be expected I suppose in such good times and given such serious trade policy and other policy issues in play between the U.S. and China, Mexico, Canada, Europe, Russia and Iran. Consumers are appreciative of current abundance but are worried about tomorrow.

So, consumers have the means today to spend freely, but perhaps they are tempering their enthusiasm because of what may become of the economy and their own personal economic situation down the road. As a result, the potential energy of today’s economy may not be fully exploited, and the economic expansion could have a shorter life expectancy.

Investor Confidence

State Street’s Investor Confidence Index was released on Wednesday of this past week. The Global Investor Confidence Index rose by 8.2 points, but at 87.6 still marked under 100 or breakeven between positive and negative investor sentiment. We here in the U.S. care most about the North American measure, and it rose in June, but only to 82.1, from 76.5 in May. Trade tensions were again cited as the cause of the absolute level of weakness, while the positive change was correctly attributed to the Federal Reserve and other central banks’ shift to neutral and then to dovishness.

Trade tensions cause volatility around important events relative to the negotiation process. For instance, stocks were weighed down ahead of this week’s G-20 meeting and volatility edged higher for fear of a bad result. You can see that in the charts here of the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX). While this increase in volatility may assist some professional traders, it typically harms individual investors who may make poor short-term decisions out of fear.

The disruptive trade policy of the Administration is like a cloud hanging over the market these days. I believe it has limited the upside move that stocks might have enjoyed through this economic cycle, and on the heels of an important tax policy change. However, this is a point being missed by most in the market today because stocks are still trading near their all-time highs anyway.

If the President follows through on escalating threats, with higher tariffs on more Chinese goods, and against fresh targets in Europe and Japan, market fears based on real economic risk could drive a stock market correction. And as the costs of disruption bears down on the global economy, if it becomes more evident in economic data, stocks could be weighed down for a sustained period.

Perception is Becoming Reality

Some recent data seems to show that the perception of people is affecting their actions and causing a change to reality. For instance, some recent data seems to indicate that business investment is weak. The latest monetary policy statement of the U.S. Federal Reserve stated, “…indicators of business fixed investment have been soft.”

Indeed, the Vistage CEO Confidence Index, published this past week, showed a decrease in the confidence of small-to-mid-sized company CEOs in the second quarter to a mark of 88.4. That is the lowest CEO confidence has been since 2009, which was of course when the stock market marked its lows during the financial crisis. Only 13% of respondents said they anticipate an improvement in the economic environment in the next year. As the linked article here highlights, this data contrasts against other surveys, probably because it was compiled in the first few weeks of June when trade tensions were heightened. However, this fact supports my argument about the impact of disruptive trade policy.

If you are running a company today and need to determine where to build a plant to produce goods, you might be stymied by current U.S. trade policy disruption. Where cost advantages might lead you to various markets overseas, one tweet by the President could alter the argument. And recently when the President demanded Mexico alter its policy on migrants or face trade tariffs, he changed the entire understanding of what we thought we knew about his boundaries. So, no market in no country is safe. The president may use trade threats to get whatever he wants from our enemies and from our allies. When the President demands Turkey back out of its order of anti-aircraft missiles from Russia or face stiff sanctions, then the economic feasibility of your new Turkish facility is completely altered. If he demands Germany contribute more to NATO or face sanctions, etc.

Importantly, this situation does not make for clarity in business investment decision making. Businesses may determine to wait awhile instead of risking capital. Their growth may be slower as a result, and the economic expansion cut short.

Recent data about employment has also raised some concern. The consumer confidence measure reported this week showed that Americans have soured a bit on the job market. Surveyed participants indicated as much, with those indicating jobs were “hard to get” increasing from 11.8% to 16.4%. That is a significant rise in pessimism about the current situation. Their forward expectations also soured, but this measure of the current situation may be perception becoming reality.

As businesses are reluctant to invest capital, perhaps they are also now starting to slow their hiring or freezing it. The economic outlook has come under scrutiny and is a popular focus of concern for economists, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the media. It’s hard not to notice these days. Thus, if you are running a business you might determine to wait a bit and see how this China trade deal works out first, and whether the President will target Europe next. This has a dampening affect on economic growth, and we are not reaching our full potential. Eventually, the potential energy this economy possesses will dissipate and the possibility of realizing it will have been lost.

Long-Term Implications

Even though this president will not be president forever, his trade deal victories will carry forward. Likewise, the damage done to relationships will carry forward. We perhaps have enlightened allies and enemies to our economic capabilities, and their reliance upon us. This might lead to new alliances that exclude us, and to economic independence efforts that dilute us. This has the affect of diluting our economic potential over the long-term.

Beware of Self-fulfilling Prophecies

Beware of self-fulfilling prophecies of economic slowing and recession, because the more that popular opinion sees it as a feasible possibility, the more likely it becomes. Perception of an uncertain global trade environment is affecting business investment, limiting economic growth and hampering it from reaching its potential today. Decreased investor confidence due to economic uncertainty and trade policy disruption could lead to a stock market correction on an event disappointment. It is also likely limiting stocks from reaching levels they might have reached otherwise. And, if the economic expansion is limited from reaching its potential and is shortened, it will certainly impact stock values. So, while getting a better deal might on paper look like a no-brainer, the cost of the means of getting there may be noteworthy as well.

