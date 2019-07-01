Scientific Games Set To Run

The Chairman owns nearly 40% of the company and incentives are clearly aligned with equity investors, with his stake in the company representing almost 10% of his estimated net worth.

Scientific Games Corporation's (SGMS) shares sit at attractive levels for a long investment today. The company is poised to benefit from recent legal and regulatory changes in the gaming marketplace, with the OpenBet product one of the leading solutions in the competitive space of online gaming and sports betting. With partnerships inked across Europe and Asia, the company is also poised to benefit from successful international expansion over the coming quarters. Let's take a closer look:

Fundamental Valuation Metrics

At 1.5x cash value and 16x free cash flow, SGMS' equity shares represent a compelling investment on the basis of fundamental value alone. The company has operating margins of ~12% yet trades at only about 0.5x sales, possibly due to the higher leverage levels on the balance sheet (see "Risks" section for further discussion of this specific point). Investors who might value the company on a sum-of-the-parts basis should look to the recent IPO and coverage of ~$1.7-billion market cap subsidiary SciPlay (SCPL), in which SGMS owns ~83% economic and full voting interest.

Net of this equity interest, SGMS' equity shares are worth more than the ~$400 million stub piece implied by netting out the SCPL stake. This should become abundantly clear as the rest of 2019 plays out and earnings releases are cleaner and more comparable to each other, as guided by management as well:

The favorable working capital benefited from the timing of accrued interest payments versus last year. We expect 2019 to be a much cleaner year from a cash flow perspective, but we will continue to have fluctuations from the quarter-to-quarter based on our refinancing activities, which impact the timing of interest payments.

On the sports betting side, the company operates in a competitive space but has lucrative partnerships with Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) casinos, among others. Management is actively looking to make further partnership deals a reality in this segment as states continue to pass legislation around sports gambling and internet betting and as the regulatory framework becomes more clear:

Yes. So look, I mean, I think you and I think most people know that while markets seem, quite frankly, to be growing at a really nice pace in terms of the regulations passing -- we've seen bills passed in both Iowa and Indiana, waiting for a governor's signature. You've got a whole host of probably, quite frankly, another 8 to 10 that are all in active legislation discussions, well ahead beyond the seven live states that are out there now, which is really exciting. But the reality is the U.S. sports betting and iGaming continues to be dependent on that, and then there's obviously a time frame of ramp-up that happens post that. So we're keeping the perspective that we're still in the early stages and -- but we believe it'll continue to play out over time. The team has done a really great job of signing up major players, Caesars, Wynn, Oneida in New York and continuing to do so as well as supplement that with some great deals over in Europe.

Significant Insider Alignment

Chairman Ronald Perelman has been accumulating the stock on the open market over the past months, most recently buying shares at a price above $20/share. Overall, the Chairman owns nearly 40% of the company and his incentives are clearly aligned with those of equity investors. Perelman's personal stake in the company is large and at over $600 million in value represents nearly 10% of his personal estimated net worth. Whatever the outcome is with SGMS for equity investors, Perelman is certainly along for the ride.

Debt: A Risky Element on the Balance Sheet

Long investors should be wary of the company's not insignificant levels of debt on the balance sheet per latest SEC filings. This should be a manageable amount of debt given the company is reaching an inflection point toward positive free cash flow and net income, and interest coverage on debt levels is to be watched but not massive areas for concern. In fact, as a speculative position in a broader equity portfolio, the financial leverage at SGMS should be considered manageable and a driver of outsized returns on equity as management continues to execute.

Management is well aware of the public focus on leverage levels as an overhang on the stock, and I believe 2019 will be a year that the delevering taking place at SGMS becomes fully appreciated by the SGMS investor base and broader marketplace, which should result in a nice re-rating of the stock's multiple. The CEO on the last earnings call addressed the specific point of delevering by noting:

We do have internal goals and that I look forward to the end of next year. I'd like to see us reduce leverage ratio by, at least, a full turn. And I think as you mentioned, we're -- when we have said this numerous times on these calls, as you mentioned, I mean we're pushing hard on everything. And you see it in the activity, right, the $96 million free cash flow this quarter, just the recent refi we did at a 10%, the opportunity we have for another refinancing and increased free cash flow this quarter, the proceeds from the IPO. We -- as we had discussed, 2019 CapEx will be a cleaner and clear year than 2018. And remember that we're still working off the net operating loss as well. So I -- kind of a combination of all that, we are 100% focused on shooting toward these internal targets.

Conclusion

Investors should consider a small to medium sized long position in SGMS as a component in their long equity portfolio exposure. The company has significant cash on the balance sheet, is trending favorably toward increased net income and cash flows, and management and insiders are strongly aligned with the outcome of equity shareholders. Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SGMS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.