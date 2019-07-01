CubeSmart: Long-Term Outlook Remains Favorable, But Elevated Supply Will Weigh On Near-Term Results

Investment Thesis

CubeSmart (CUBE) delivered an unimpressive quarter in Q1 2019 as the company saw modest growth in its revenue and net operating income. The company’s locations in major metropolitan areas in the U.S. is favorable as these markets have higher population growth rates to support demand for storage spaces. The company’s long-term growth outlook is also positive thanks to favorable demographic trends. However, elevated supply in many of its major markets will likely weigh on its result in the near-term. We think investors may want to patiently wait on the sideline until better visibility.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

CubeSmart delivered modest growth in Q1 2019. Its same-store revenue increased by 2.6% in Q1 2019 while its same-store net operating income grew by 2.8%. Its occupancy ratio remained flat year over year at 92.1%.Demand was weak in the quarter as management indicated that the asking rate in the quarter was about 1% ~ 2% lower than Q1 2018.

What we like about CubeSmart and its business

A diversified portfolio in 28 states

Life Storage has a diversified portfolio across the United States. As can be seen from the map below, the company has 494 owned locations, and 619 managed locations. The company has a high exposure to metropolitan areas as its top 12 markets are major metro areas that generate about 68% of its revenue in Q1 2019.

CubeSmart’s portfolio of properties are in good position to grow its business as 75% of its locations are located in the nation’s top 25 metropolitan statistical areas. The REIT’s locations also enjoy much higher population density than many other REITs. These MSAs are locations that typically have higher population growth rates than other parts of the U.S. Therefore, we expect CubeSmart to enjoy above average growth rate than many of its peers. As can be seen from the bottom right chart, its average 3-mile population of about 160 thousand is also much higher than its peers. Both Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage (EXR) have average density of about 120~130 thousand within 3-mile population. These numbers are lower than CubeSmart's.

Long-term Favorable demographic trend

CubeSmart should benefit from several demographic trends in the United States. In the United States, homeownership rate has been on a declining trend since 2005 (see chart below). PwC, a research organization, believes that this has to do with many people, whether retired or millennial, who prefer to live in “high-end, highly amenitized, connected, urban-chic communities.” Because these urban communities that they prefer to live have limited home spaces available, self-storage spaces are needed to store many of their personal items.

Another demographic trend that is favorable to CubeSmart is the ageing population in the United States. As populations in United States continue to age, more and more seniors opt for senior residences and downsize their homes. This should result in higher storage demands. Together with those who prefer to live in urban communities, we have seen an increasing utilization for self-storage spaces. As can be seen from the chart below, the percentage of U.S. population using self-storage has increased to 8% in 2018 from less than 3% in 1987. We believe this trend should continue well into the next decade.

Management fee for third-party owners is growing at a rapid pace

More than half of CubeSmart’s locations are managed properties for third-party owners. We particularly like its management business for third-party owners as this part of its business is capital light. In the past quarter, CubeSmart added 46 stores to its third-party management program. This increased its total managed properties to 619 stores. In Q1 2019, the company registered management fee income of $5.6 million. This was much higher than the management fee of $4.5 million in Q1 2018.

Investment grade balance sheet

CubeSmart has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of Baa2 Stable (Moody’s) and BBB Stable (S&P). The company has no significant debt maturing in the remaining of 2019. Therefore, refinancing is not an issue in the near-term. Its fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.6x is sound. Its debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.8x is better than EXR’s 6.0x. This solid balance sheet should also enable the company to pursue future acquisitions and development projects to increase its scale (and thus improve the operating efficiency and grow its sales).

Valuation: Fairly Valued

CubeSmart expects its funds from operations to be in the range of $1.65 ~ $1.69 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of the guidance, we have a price to FFO ratio of 19.9x. This is below Extra Space Storage’s 22.5x and Public Storage’s 21.9x.

A growing 3.7%-yielding dividend

CubeSmart currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.7%. The REIT has increased its dividend consistently in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart below, CubeSmart’s dividend yield of 3.7% is towards the high end of its yield range in the past 10 years.

Risks and Challenges

Risk of new supply

CubeSmart faces the risk of elevating supply in several of its key markets. Management is fully aware of this issue in many of its key markets. In fact, management indicated that they are using slightly more discounts this year to keep its occupancy rate flat. This elevated supply in many markets may continue for several years as the market gradually absorb these new properties. In such an environment, it will be challenging for CubeSmart to grow its rental revenue rapidly.

Investor Takeaway

CubeSmart is a well-managed REIT with potential for more dividend growth. We like its long-term outlook due to favorable demographic trend. However, we continue to believe new supplies in many of its key markets will continue to weigh on its rental revenue growth. This is already evident in the past quarter as the company saw a decline in asking rates. Hence, we think investors should patiently wait on the sidelines.

