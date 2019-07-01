Pitney Bowes: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is an American company that offers products and services that facilitate national and cross-border trade. The company’s three segments are commerce, SMB, and software. In the past few years, the company’s revenue has been on a downward trajectory as the volume of mail has slowed down. This is because people are no longer sending as much mail as they used to. In fact, according to the United States Postal Service, the volume of mail has decreased from more than 155 billion in 2014 to 146 billion in 2018. This trend is expected to continue in future. To pivot, Pitney Bowes has moved aggressively to facilitate companies ship parcels to the customers.

Investment Thesis

This year, the stock price of PBI has dropped by 34% while in the past three years it has lost more than 79%. The stock is trading at the lowest level since the 1980s and is currently valued at $704 million from a high of more than $19 billion in 1999. As a result of the recent declines, the company’s PE on this year’s estimated earnings is just 4.16x, which is much lower than the 16.5 of the S&P 500. The PE based on the TTM earnings is just 4.3, much lower than the S&P 500 average of 20.6. Therefore, based on PE multiples, the company is clearly undervalued. This article will explain why now could be the ideal time to invest in the company. First, I believe investors’ concerns about debt is overblown. Second, the management appears to be implementing the turnaround well as top line and bottom line have been growing for the past three consecutive years. Third, the growth in e-commerce will offset the losses made in the mail industry, and finally, the end of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) relationship with USPS could lead more customers to Pitney Bowes.

Why Stock has Underperformed

First, as mentioned above, the volume of mail has been declining as people switched to email and other forms of communications. Tools like Docusign (NYSE: DOCU) have made it easy for companies to use digital signing tools, which cost less than the traditional mail. Second, the company recently slashed its dividend to 5 cents from the previous 18.25 cents. Third, the company recently lowered the guidance for this year. It attributed this to the recently-announced tariffs on Chinese goods and the sale of its smaller businesses in Europe. Third, the current trade war will likely lead to more pain for the company because it could lead to less cross-border transactions. Fourth, investors are worried about the company’s debt, which stands at more than $3 billion against total assets of $5.8 billion. $200 million of the debt will mature this year while $2.3 billion will mature in the next five years. Finally, as shown below, investors have been concerned about the declining margins.

Improving Top Line

On a macro level, the company’s business is under pressure as people and companies send less mail, However, in the past three years, the company has experienced top line growth. Revenue has increased from $2.9 billion in 2016 to more than $3.52 billion in 2018. Analysts expect the revenue to reach $3.57 billion. In 2020 and 2021, the company is expected to have revenue of $3.7 billion and $3.8 billion. EBITDA has increased from $464 million to $526 million while EPS has grown from $0.49 to $1.19. In the most-recent quarter, the company’s revenues of $862 million beat the consensus estimate of $866 million.

While this revenue growth pales in comparison to the rest of the S&P, it showcases the management’s strategy of moving from the traditional mail services to high-revenue and lower margin businesses. It is doing this as it transforms its business from value-oriented to one focused on growth. For example, while mail is decreasing, parcel volumes increased by 15%. Part of the reason for this was the SendPro service of the company, which competes with Stamps.com. The recent announcement by Stamps that it was ending its relationship with USPS could prove to be positive for PBI.

Debt Issue is Addressable

Another reason why the stock has continued to decline is the debt situation. As mentioned, the company has total debt of more than $3 billion. While investors are right to worry about the debt, the company has taken measures to address it. For example, in the past ten years, the total debt has decreased from more than $4 billion to the current $3.2 billion. In addition, the company’s decision to cut dividends will free the cash needed to help in repaying the debt. Further, the company has FCF of more than $200 million, which means that it will not declare bankruptcy as investors believe. In addition, while the company has total debt of $3.25 billion, it has more than $900 million in cash and short-term investments. It also has implied debt of $1.1 billion, which is associated with the finance receivables. This leaves a net debt position at about $1.2 billion. Also, the company is working to reduce this debt by reducing the headcount. The total number of employees has decreased from more than 33K in 2010 to the current 13,300.

The company is not only reducing its total debt, it is also buying back its own stock, which is trading at historic lows. At the same time, insider ownership is rising. As a result, I believe that the 5% dividend yield, which is above the S&P 500 average of 2.5%, is sustainable.

Conclusion

Warren Buffet has always talked about being greedy when others are fearful. Pitney Bowes presents a compelling case for buying when others are fearful. The management is currently turning around the company as it tries to compete with the upcoming startups like Shyp and Shipstation. As a result, the top line and bottom line will continue to grow, albeit at a slower rate. Additionally, management has taken measures to reduce the outstanding debt, which is a good thing. Obviously, the company faces many risks ahead. For example, the trade war is raging, competition is rising, and USPS is under pressure to increase rates. Still, I believe the company’s stock is valued as that of a loss-making company that is going bankrupt. In addition, the company will continue to gain share of the e-commerce industry as more people continue shopping online.

