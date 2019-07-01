2 Reasons Why Disney Will Be A Streaming Powerhouse

(Source: Pinterest)

For years, the media industry has been rapidly changing. From where we get our news to where we get our entertainment, the media landscape is vastly different today than it was just 5-10 years ago. That being said, something that hasn’t changed is Disney’s (DIS) ability to create high quality content that resonates with consumers across the globe. As a result, Disney (and its stock price) has flourished as media content has become a more integral part of everyday life. However, Disney, following the changing media consumption trend that Netflix (NFLX) has pioneered, is in the works to create and invest into its own media distribution, bypassing any middlemen and going straight from the producer to the consumer. In this article, I will discuss the advantages Disney has in its quest from going from just content producer to content producer and distributor, making it quite the buying opportunity.

Competitive Advantage #1: Bundling

From a McDonald’s Happy Meal to Microsoft Office, we are surrounded by bundles of different shapes and sizes. That is why it wasn’t at all surprising when Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer division, said a bundle featuring ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ would “likely” be available to consumers. There are two main benefits Disney gains from bundling. First, consumers who purchase one of the three streaming platforms will be more likely to subscribe to a higher priced bundle as the bundle will effectively lower the prices of the other two components. Second, and more importantly, the bundle can be used as a tool to drive consumers towards its products and away from competitors. Let me use a scenario that I see becoming quite popular once Disney+ is released: A child goes up to his parent and asks for Disney+. The parent does some research on the service and sees there is a bundle option with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $15. (I estimate $15 based on a $3 discount to sum of parts where Disney+ is $7, Hulu is $6, and ESPN+ is $5). The parents realizes that he can buy Disney+ for $6.99 and keep his $12 Netflix subscription, totaling $19, or the parent could subscribe to this bundle, get Disney+ for his child, get a service comparable to Netflix in Hulu, and also get ESPN+, all while saving $4 a month. In essence, the bundle will likely be priced at a point where it would make much more economic sense to subscribe to Disney’s bundle rather than subscribe two separate products across two companies.

Competitive Advantage #2: Global Reach

Although Disney might be new to the streaming realm, it is not new to creating content for consumers around the world. The United States market is filled with a variety of streaming services, some arguing that the market is somewhat saturated. I do believe that Disney will be able to grab a large amount of market share in the United States, but Disney also has the ability to grow internationally. Disney’s second competitive advantage is its international footprint, which can be seen in a variety of ways. First, in addition to the United States, Disney has theme parks in Hong Kong, Paris, Japan, and Shanghai. Second, the content Disney produces is often translated from English into several other languages. For example, the popular movie Frozen was translated into over 41 languages. Lastly, although Disney does receive the majority of its revenue from the United States and Canada, there is still significant revenue from Europe and Asia. Understanding international markets, as Disney does through years of experience, is a priceless advantage over other streaming services. Lastly, Disney’s global brand recognition will also help sell its streaming service compared to its competitors, which are relatively lesser known in the international marketplace. Per Variety, Disney Plus is scheduled to launch in the U.S. in November, and then come to Western Europe in late 2019 or early 2020. Roll-out across the Asia-Pacific region will begin in late 2019 and continue through 2021, while a launch in Latin America is planned for early 2021.

Financial Projections

Disney has a lot of advantages going into the streaming wars. However, it is also important to quantify the financial impact of its new streaming service as well. Morgan Stanley Analyst Benjamin Swinburn projects Disney will secure as many as 130 million subscribers worldwide by 2024, with 50 million by 2020. Disney has said that it believes its streaming services will become profitable in 2024 with a conservative projection of 60 to 90 million subscribers, meaning any additional users, such as the 40 to 70 million additional Swinburne projects, would just go straight to the bottom line and turn Disney’s streaming service into a cash generating machine.

Risks and Mitigants

The main risk for Disney is pretty clear: not having the quality of content that can compete with other services. In the end, the streaming platforms with the better received content are going to win the streaming war. However, I do not believe that Disney will have an issue winning over customers with content library filled with decades of Disney’s timeless content. A recent study by research firm Ampere Analysis found that Disney’s content is better received than both Amazon’s and Netflix’s streaming service, falling only slightly to AT&T’s (T) HBO. Disney’s content can also be rated based on box office success, such as Avengers: Endgame ($2.75B). Disney’s success can also be predicted based off of the box office numbers of the films Aladdin, Toy Story 4, and The Lion King as well. Lastly, Disney has the advantage of already having a stream of earnings, which will allow it to create content without constantly visiting the debt market. This is mainly an advantage over Netflix, which must take on debt to produce original content. Disney will potentially be able to play the long game with Netflix as its streaming service does not need to make money in the near term and there is little threat of financial insecurity from doing so.

Conclusion

Disney has been the king of content for decades, creating a library that goes all the way back to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. By creating its own streaming service, Disney will be able to better monetize its award winning content. Although Disney won’t be to only company to enter the space, its ability to leverage its platforms through bundles and its proven international footprint will allow Disney to become a streaming powerhouse.

