Don't Miss Out On The Alteryx Growth Story

Its valuation is reasonable relative to other software stocks, even with reduced growth expectations for the coming year.

Alteryx (AYX) is at the heart of the digital transformation movement, offering a subscription-based data science and analytics platform that touches almost every aspect of an enterprise’s operations.

In general, software companies with recurring revenues, either subscription-based or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), such as Alteryx have been outperforming the stock market by a significant margin for some time. Alteryx has been firing on all cylinders with 82% YoY change in revenues. By all accounts, it has an extremely bright future. Compared to other high-growth companies, Alteryx stock appears to be more reasonably priced, and I rate this company as a Buy. Given the lofty valuations for software companies in gfeneral, Alteryx included, some investors may want to scale into a long position with the intent of buying more on a price dip. This allows the investor to participate in the stock’s bull run with the hope of adding to the position at a lower price.

What Does Alteryx Do?

Alteryx believes that today’s analytic tools are processes are insufficient. Quoting some statistics from its latest investor presentation:

62% of employees have to depend on others within their organization to perform at least some steps in the analytic process

69% are not satisfied with the quality of the final output

81% are not satisfied with the overall speed of the analytics process

The company’s data science and analytics solutions enable its customers, regardless of technical acumen, to discover, view, prepare and analyze data from various sources data into actionable insights and provide improved data-driven business outcomes. The platform provides intuitive and highly repeatable visual workflows intended to eliminate mundane analysts’ data tasks, thereby providing time for more productive work undertakings.

(Source: Investor Presentation Analyst Day)

As management likes to point out:

The continued fragmentation at the persistence and consumption layers continues to be a tailwind for us. We’re relevant to Alteryx is the fact that searching for and preparing data consumes over 40% of data workers time and approximately 16 hours per work - per week per worker is wasted on unsuccessful data initiative.



This translates into tens of billions of dollars of analytical waste each year. The Alteryx platform can help organizations transform this waste of time into productive time by easily automating routine processes within the drag and drop. click and run, code free and code friendly environment.



Through a simple but powerful graphical user interface, Alteryx enabled non-technical users to identify and connect to the right data, build repeatable workflows, schedule and scale analytic processes across an enterprise, and operationalize and manage data science model...”

While one would expect data science analytics would be used primarily by scientists and engineers, this could not be further from the truth. Alteryx’s platform is being employed by many different departments in a typical enterprise, including finance, sales, manufacturing and human resources.

(Source: Investor Presentation Analyst Day)

The platform includes the following applications:

Alteryx Designer provides collaborative data exploration for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise.

provides collaborative data exploration for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise. Alteryx Promote is an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

is an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. Alteryx Analytics Gallery is a cloud-based collaboration offering, allowing users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

is a cloud-based collaboration offering, allowing users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx Community allows users to collaborate and share their experiences and ideas, and innovate around the platform

Company Fundamentals

As I explained in my last article on Okta (OKTA), high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, the software company "Rule of 40," and my favorite: company performance relative to analyst estimates.

Revenue Growth

Alteryx had a stunning year with trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 82%. The company's three-year annual growth rate of 67% is also quite good. Management has guided to an increase in revenues of 40-42% for the full year of 2019, but I expect it will overachieve as it has done in the past (more on that later).

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Alteryx's free cash flow margin TTM has been positive since November 2017 and is currently at 8% of revenues.

(Source: portfolio123.com)

Having positive free cash flow and hyper growth makes this an interesting investment opportunity. Another good sign is the company's steadily increasing gross margin, which has reached 92% - an enviable position for any software company.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Analysts' Estimates

Examining how a company performs versus analysts' estimates gives me a feel for how conservative the management is and how well they communicate with the investment community. This is a good predictor of what to expect in future quarterly results. With that said, Alteryx has an extremely good record of beating analysts' estimates. The company has exceeded estimates for the last five quarters for both sales and EPS. This leads me to believe that the 2019 YoY revenue guidance of 40-42% is conservative and may actually end up at approximately 50%.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

The Rule of 40

Analysts are challenged when it comes to valuing software companies. While these companies tend to generate high revenue growth rates, they also tend to be unprofitable due to large investments in research & development and sales and marketing. Discounting future cash flows requires many assumptions that are typically unreliable and difficult to support.

One industry metric that is often used for early- to mid-stage software companies is the "Rule of 40." It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as the figure is useful in a later part of my analysis.

Some analysts interpret the Rule of 40 as follows: as long as a company's growth rate is at least 40 percentage points higher than its free cash flow margin, a high-growth SaaS company can burn cash in order to drive growth.

Cash Burn

Alteryx is burning cash. S&GA expenses are 82% of revenues, higher than what would be expected from a more mature software company that would typically have a figure around 50-60%.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative and R&D.

On the other hand, Alteryx’s SG&A expense is more reasonable than some other stocks that I have analyzed recently, such as Okta, which has more than 100% SG&A as a percentage of revenues.

According to the Rule of 40, the cash burn is OK so long as revenue growth plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more.

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 82% + 8% = 90%

In the case of Alteryx, the cash burn appears to be "acceptable."

Revenue growth plus FCF margin is sometimes referred to as the "Efficiency Score." It has been determined that a company's Efficiency Score has a greater than 70 percent correlation to a public SaaS company's revenue multiple, which is a company's valuation divided by its revenue.

In order to demonstrate this, I have plotted the EV/Sales multiple versus the Efficiency Score in MS Excel for 48 software stocks from my Digital Transformation stock list. A linear trend line is plotted through the scatter plot that represents the best-fit valuation multiple for a given Efficiency Score.

(Source: Portfolio123.com/MS Excel)

As can be seen from the above graph, the Alteryx valuation (EV/Sales) is below the best-fit line through the data points.

The rest of this analysis is somewhat controversial. For me at least, it seems logical to assume higher valuation for higher-growth companies, and I use the best-fit line to gauge a company's valuation relative to the rest of the stocks in the custom universe. This is a relative valuation, not absolute as one would attempt to get using a DCF calculation.

Based on the above chart, I conclude that Alteryx stock price is undervalued relative to the rest of the digital transformation stocks in my custom universe. However, I expect that Alteryx will have a lower Efficiency Score at the end of 2019 if revenue growth is lower. My wet-finger estimate is for 50% revenue growth, 10% FCF margin and an Efficiency Score of 60.

(Source: Portfolio123.com/MS Excel)

The above graph assumes that all stocks in my custom universe remain static except for Alteryx’s Efficiency Score. This, of course, won’t be the case, as most high-growth stocks will lose some of their luster. I would expect that the best-fit line would have a higher slope in a year’s time, and although Alteryx may be relatively overvalued, it won’t be by that much.

Therefore, I conclude that the company’s valuation is reasonable given its performance over the past 12 months and future potential. I assign a Buy rating for this stock.

Investment Risks

An investment in Alteryx comes with several risks. For starters, the stock market bull market is long in the tooth, and we could enter a bear market in the not-too-distant future based on a slowing economy or a resurgence in trade tensions between USA and China.

In addition, SaaS stocks are on a tear, and many of them are reaching all-time highs. Some analysts believe that we are in for a second "dot-com" crash due to lofty valuation levels.

Also, if the market for analytics products and services fails to grow as the company expects, or if businesses fail to adopt the platform, then Alteryx’s business could be adversely affected.

Revenue growth and ability to sustain profitability depends on being able to expand the skilled talent base and increase their productivity, particularly with respect to the company’s direct sales force and software engineers.

Summary

Alteryx offers a subscription-based data science and analytics platform that has YoY revenue growth of 82% and is likely to achieve significant growth for several years. SG&A expenses are expected to grow commensurately. The company scores quite well on the Rule of 40, a rule of thumb that estimates a software company's health. I believe it is fairly valued relative to other software stocks, and I assign a Buy rating to Alteryx.

This investment comes with significant risks, however. All digital transformation-enabling stocks have lofty values, Alteryx included. At some point in time, these companies may come down to earth. But I believe that Alteryx may be the best of the bunch and investors should not miss this opportunity. Investors may want to scale into a position instead of jumping in head first if they believe that there may be a correction in the near future.

Keep an eye out for my soon-to-be-launched Digital Transformation marketplace service!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.