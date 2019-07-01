An Opportunity To Grow In T. Rowe Price

TROW dealt with the increasing investment opportunities by its strategic launching of products and operating units which could help it gain more returns in the future.

T. Rowe Price (TROW) remained a highly durable investment company with the positive results it has been reporting for a long time now. It managed to fortify its sound fundamental health as shown by its sales and earnings which remained consistent with some key Balance Sheet ratios. Meanwhile, its stock price continues to be cheap and undervalued despite its bullish trend for the past few weeks.

What’s in Store for the Investors?

Dividends per Share

It could be said without a doubt that TROW has always been generous with regards to its dividend payment throughout the years. With an average annual increase of 11.5%, it wouldn’t be unusual that the dividends per share already tripled its value in 10 years. From $0.96 in 2008, it kept moving up to $2.80. In 2018, the increment has been a bit unpredictable as it ranged from 3.9% to 22.8%, but it has always been sure then that the dividends would continuously grow. The impressive trend would most likely recur for the next five years as it was projected to increase by 10% in 2019, and ultimately go up to $3.47 in 2023.

Dividend Payout Ratio

The downward trend of TROW’s Dividend Payout Ratio could tell that net income has been rising faster and higher than the dividends. This could be supported by the fact that the dividends per share remained growing as shown in the previous section. Moreover, the investors should appreciate not only the upward trend of the earnings distributed to them but also the adequacy of the company to continue sustaining it. The ratio of about 40% could show that the dividend payments have been given importance by the company. For the next five years, it would be playing between 38 and 41 percent which could be an indication that as the dividends would increase, the company would have a higher capacity to operate and raise the dividend payments.

Net Income Versus Dividends

This confirmed the positive observation in the previous section. The idea that net income rose further than the dividends must be affirmed, given the fact that they grew by 265% and 176%, respectively. Given this, it could be keenly understood that as time passed by, net income has been accelerating more than the dividends. The narrowing and broadening of their gap confirmed this as well as the downward movement of the Dividend Payout Ratio. From this section, one could understand the following:

Both net income and dividends have been increasing, which showed high profitability both for the company and its investors.

The company maintained and even increased its adequacy to cover and raise the dividends and would continue to do so as estimated.

The dividends remained significant in relative to the earnings attributable to the company.

Free Cash Flow Versus Dividends

Free Cash Flow is another proof that shows how the company remained sufficient and growing over the years. From 2008 to 2018, it already tripled its value as it moved from $600 million to $2.02 billion. This almost mirrored the movement of net income which showed that the company's gain from its operations could be further invigorated given its massive amount even after CapEx was deducted. It also remained higher than the dividends which affirmed the company's capability to keep increasing both its operations and dividend payments.

Analyzing TROW’s Fundamentals

Operating Revenue

TROW showed its power as proven by its high-flying revenue which continued to impress the market. This has been unsurprising at all due to the sustained growth in its investment commission and handling income. The continuous upsurge of the demand for asset handling and financial advising also helped boost its operations for the last 10 years.

The initial amount of $2.12 billion fell by $250 million in 2009. But in 2010, it made a $500 million comeback as it increased to $2.37 billion. From then on, the revenue uninterruptedly grew in huge chunks. It continued to climb up and already doubled its reference value in 2015 at $4.26 billion. It kept going up in the succeeding years and reached $5.37 billion in 2018. On average, the company had a 10-percent growth in its revenue over the past decade. The projected amount for the next five years would continue the impeccable trend as revenue would soar to $6.99 billion in 2023. This could be defended given the growing significance of management and advising in the financial sector.

The quarterly values showed how the revenue little by little increased over time. It could be seen using a quarter-to-quarter comparison that the revenue has been consistently increasing in all quarters of 2016, 2017, and 2018 except in 4Q. Meanwhile, 1Q 2019 realized $1.33 billion which was almost the same as the previous year. The impressive trend of the quarterlies could also support the positive view of future values.

This analysis used the Linear Trend Forecasting to assess future values.

On the other hand, the operating costs and expenses were kept at a manageable level below the operating revenue. Although they were also increasing, the revenue did at a higher and faster rate. The average increase for 10 years was just about 8 to 9 percent compared to the 10 to 11-percent increase in the revenue. As time went by, their difference which corresponds to operating income became larger as a result. From 2008 to 2016, net operating income was about $1 to $1.9 billion. In 2017, it climbed to $2.2 billion before rising again by $100 million in 2018 to get to $2.3 billion. The average growth rate of 11% ultimately proved that the company remained efficient while getting a larger demand and increasing its revenue as shown by the aggressive growth in revenue which remained larger than the costs and expenses.

Net Income

On the other hand, non-operating items, as well as income tax, have not been rapidly changing for the past few years. As a result, the increasing trend of operating income has not been disrupted and has almost the same movement with net income. What’s even more interesting is the amount of accumulated increment in net income for 10 years. Having an average annual growth rate of 15%, the company saw how net income quadrupled itself from 2008 to 2018 as it moved from $490 million to $1.79 billion. This fast increase could show how well-coordinated the company has been due to the consistent trend from its operations as shown by operating revenue and operating income down to bottom-line earnings. The projection for the next five years arrived at higher values for net income as it would go up by another $400 to $500 million and land on $2.23 billion in 2023.

Furthermore, the quarterlies showed how the company continued to be richer in every quarter. Using the comparative value for every quarter it could be seen that net income has been consistently increasing from 2016 to 2018 except in 4Q. Currently, the company realized many impressive earnings amounting to $500 million in 1Q 2019 which is 14% higher than the comparative quarter value.

This analysis used the Linear Trend Forecasting to assess future values.

EPS

It is expected of the EPS to mirror the trend of net income since WAV has not been noticeably fluctuating. Like net income, it could be seen that the EPS has been considerably rising over the years. It also quadrupled its value in 10 years just like net income.

The quarterly reports also tell the same story as 2018 got the highest values except in 4Q. But 1Q 2019 showed that there's still more potential for further growth as EPS climbed to $2.09 from its comparative value in 1Q 2018 at $1.77. Nasdaq and The Wall Street Journal believed in the continuous growth of the company’s earnings as they posted their respective insights affirming the optimistic projection of the future values.

This analysis used the Linear Trend Forecasting to assess future values.

Return on Asset

It is indeed great to see the assets get along very well with net income. As the data tell, both of these two accounts continued to get higher as time passed by. But what is more essential is to determine how profitable the company has been in reference to every asset it purchased. There has been a little change but it could be seen that the value did not go below 10% and has been generally increasing. Its initial value of 17% went up to 23% in 2018. The appearance of its movement has a resemblance with net income which is not questionable since the latter continued to go up. But the more important reason behind this is that net income’s increment remained higher than assets. The latter’s average annual growth is 15% while the former only got 11%. This explained that for every asset purchased, the company realized 17% earnings on average. The notion that ROA kept increasing could tell an investor that as the company increased its asset purchases, the company became increasingly profitable. More profit would be added to the company’s operations and CapEx which resulted in higher earnings. This could be seen as the company’s operating cycle over the past decade which showed that the company’s profitability and sustainability, as well as the ability to replenish its assets, have always been intact.

Net Worth

The generally rising movement of Net Worth from 2008 to 2018 resulted in an average amount of $4.6 billion. This also corresponded to the amount that would have been left had the company decided to cover all its financial obligations in just a single payment. With this, one could easily see that the company remained highly solvent and could simultaneously meet its obligations and reinvigorate its operations had it tried to do so. Although it couldn’t tell the future value of its operations, it should be known that this could be an assurance that the company could nurture itself and investors for a long period. The impressive trend of net income and net worth which happened to be similar presented the consistency with its profitability and solvency.

Stock Price Assessment

Stock Price

TROW’s stock price stays in its bullish trend. For the past few weeks, it has been varying in an upward direction with only a little volatility. From its initial value that ranged from $99 to $101, it continued to go up to $102-103 before jumping again to $105-106 last week. Currently, it is set at $106.89. Even if the bullish trend seems enticing, its price level seems to be costly. But as its PE Ratio suggests, an interested investor must be ready to spend $14.09 for every potential earnings. This ideal value conveys a cheap price for a stock. But does its affordability match its real value? This will be compared with the result of the Dividend Growth Model.

Current Price: $106.89

Dividends Proposed: $3.08 per share

Average Dividend Growth: 0.1146036255

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1434182948

Derived Price: $119.1399815 or $119.14

Given the result, it can’t be denied that the stock is undervalued by $12 per share and has a considerable tendency to keep going up until it touches that point. This can create a higher level of resistance and support. However, one must remember the volatility and unpredictability of stock price changes. Even if the company pays fat dividends, it doesn’t mean that the stock price will take that path. Other forces may affect it which should be watched for such as press releases, issues and innovations. Thus, an investor must always look at different areas before buying a certain stock.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Financial Advice (T. Rowe Price-Financial Advice)

As the financial market and services continued to evolve, the significance of investment and retirement funds became more visible to many, particularly to the working individuals of different generations. And before 2018 ended, the rising trend of the demand for financial advice has been keenly felt. With this scenario, it would be an opportunity for TROW to offer a wide range of products and services. Its knowledgeable set financial advisors would be of great help not only to guide those who wish to enter the world of investment but even increase the potential of higher earnings for the company and its investors. From financial advice, the company’s financial products could also be showcased which could capture more demand in the market. The company must make a swift and sagacious move to make this financial advice upsurge an advantageous situation. This could form partnerships with other investment institutions for the company to do initiatives that could also attract investors in the long run. A sustained boom in investments could also be expected.

Dynamic Credit fund (TROW-Dynamic Credit Fund)

As 2019 opened, TROW welcomed it with the launching of Dynamic Credit Fund. It must move along with the progressive trend of the industry. This financial product targets to generate constant returns through a fusion of appreciation income and capital. It also aims to gain realize returns higher than the three-month LIBOR in terms of USD. The consistent launching of TROW seemed attractive to those who want to try other forms of financial assets which will produce higher gains given the stronger condition of the industry. This also carved its strong presence in the market as this further diversified the products it has been offering. This launching was indeed timely and relevant given the continuous increase in the demand for financial advice which would be an opportunity to show its profit-generating capacity and potential risks.

Investment Decision

TROW remained a durable company and would most likely continue to do so in the long run. The consistency in its financial statements over the past decade could not be denied. The undervalued price of its stock seems to signal the timeliness of investing here. However, one must always understand that no future values could be accurately predicted before pursuing to invest here. As one weighs all the company’s strengths, achievements, and potential gains versus the uncertainty and potential loss, is it worth the risk?

Long-term Investors: The answer is yes to those who wish to place an amount here and realize fat earnings in the long run. For the last 10 years, the company had an 11-percent average annual growth in the dividend as it already tripled its value. It would even be higher for the next five years as the Dividend Growth Model suggested. Also, the company’s strong and intact financials showed how profitability, solvency and long-term sustainability kept jiving with one another. It cannot be denied that the future Income Statement values could hardly be estimated, but as the company’s Net Worth and Free Cash Flow showed, the company remained highly sufficient to sustain its operations and dividend payments even if it resulted in losses. The consistency in its financial statements affirmed the company’s strong financial capacity. Also, one must take note of the growing pattern of the whole industry which could also be an assurance that putting one’s investments in a strong and massive company like TROW could generate high earnings and promise long-term security.

Short-term Investors: This company is highly recommended even for short-term investors. The price may be unpredictable and no one can guarantee that the derived stock price of $119.71 could be reached. But one must still value the fact that it’s bullish and undervalued by a substantial amount. Also, the higher demand for financial advice as well as the launching of its new product could put an upward force on the stock price. The progressive trend of the market, as well as the company’s impressive financials and dividend growth, are other factors that must be considered to encourage them to seize this opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.