Ross Stores: Take The Money And Run

A history of excellence

Ross Stores (ROST) has been one of the great success stories in retail in the past decade. The Great Recession caused a shift in consumer behavior towards value, and retailers like Ross and TJX Companies (TJX) benefited greatly. Ross continues to execute extremely well in terms of promoting the treasure hunt aspect of its retail experience, and is doing so efficiently. The move higher in its earnings in the past decade has been extraordinary, as this year’s EPS should be about five times what it was in 2009. The share price has kept pace with earnings gains and rewarded shareholders handsomely as well.

With all of this good news, how could one be pessimistic on the stock? I see the valuation today as unsustainable at worst and lacking upside potential at best, meaning that if one wants to own Ross, now is far from the time to do so. I think investors should sell Ross and wait for a better entry point given where it trades today.

Q1 results are a warning

The company’s Q1 report showed some cracks in its otherwise stellar operating history. Indeed, weak guidance sent shares slightly lower, but only briefly, as they have since recovered and are very near the stock’s former highs.

Comparable sales rose just 2% in Q1, helping to drive total revenue up 6%. The company also added 28 net new stores, helping to make up the difference between comparable sales and the reported top line gain. However, while Ross’ sales continue to move higher, operating margins are now a serious concern.

Ross has been able to boost operating margins over time, thanks to very strong inventory management practices, as well as SG&A leverage, attributable to ever-rising comparable sales. These two practices are the hallmark of an efficient retailer, and Ross has done it as well as anyone.

However, this has led to a somewhat unreasonable expectation from investors that operating margins will continue to rise into the stratosphere forever, when that simply isn’t possible. Every retailer has some level of operating margin where it will hit a ceiling, and Ross has apparently found that level around 14% of revenue. That’s a very high level of operating profits for a retailer, so certainly, no one is complaining. But the point I’m trying to make is that when a company is already so efficient, pricing in further profitability gains seems highly imprudent. However, that is where we find Ross today, and that is why I’m so cautious on the stock.

Q1’s decline in margin was due to higher freight and wage costs, factors that have been impacting retailers far and wide. While merchandise margins were better than expected in Q1, the fact remains that at 14%+ operating margin, Ross faces an uphill battle simply to maintain its current level of profitability.

Guidance for this year is now $4.38-4.52, up slightly from the prior range of $4.30-4.50. While Ross technically increased its guidance, consensus was already for $4.52, so the new midpoint of $4.45 was a little light. As I said above, investors are expecting too much from Ross, and it is showing up in unrealistic expectations.

Growth is coming, but it is priced in

To be fair, Ross has a fairly long runway yet to grow, despite its already-sizable footprint. Management reckons it can grow to 3,000 total stores, with Ross coming in at 2,400 and dd’s comprising the balance of 600 stores. The chain is right at 1,500 Ross stores today and a further ~250 dd’s locations, meaning it will nearly double in size from its current footprint. That’s certainly attractive, and the company’s history of operating excellence is as well. The problem is that much of the medium-term growth everyone is expecting is already priced in, and thus, risk is to the downside, not the upside.

The problem can be seen in the chart above, as Ross is now more expensive than it has been at any time in the past decade. The company’s P/E ratio on the midpoint of guidance is in excess of 22 for this year, cresting the prior peak set back in 2015, and then again in 2016. Ross’ average P/E ratio over the past decade is ~17, and on a five-year basis, it is close to 20. Either way, the company looks very expensive today at a time when its operating margins are struggling to stay flat, let alone grow further.

That is the point I believe investors are missing. Ross is still an elite operator when it comes to physical retailing. The company knows how to profitably and efficiently invest in inventory, which improves cash generation and margins. It also creates the treasure hunt experience as well as anyone, which helps drive traffic to the stores and has powered comparable sales for so many years. Those things haven’t changed, and I don’t expect they will change anytime soon.

However, the company is facing pressure from wage and freight expense, as is just about every other retailer, and that is making it difficult to maintain its margins. In a way, Ross has become a victim of its own success and is now struggling to maintain that success in a tougher environment where expense growth is outpacing its ability to fight it.

In short, investors are bidding the stock up at exactly the wrong time. The company will be lucky to produce flat operating margins in the coming years, but the stock is pricing in continuously high rates of earnings growth, which rely upon operating margins. The combination of slowing growth and a higher valuation is not a good one, and I think the stock should be sold. Ross can be bought at much lower levels, but I would wait until a valuation of 18 times earnings or less to do so. That’s ~$18 lower from here, but such is the overvaluation of Ross today.

