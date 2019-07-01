CCAR - And The Winner Is...

The results are positive across the board for US banking majors with share repurchase approvals rising 25% on average versus 2018 and dividend approvals rising 21%. This is testament to the banks' strong capitalisation levels and good profitability. That said, with a tough 2Q earnings season about to commence and interest rate headwinds mounting, the euphoria may not last long.

JPM has hit the headlines for having to resubmit its initial CCAR plan. However, this shouldn't detract from the fact that its final approved submission equates to a 30% increase in capital return from last year.

The relative loser looks to be Citigroup with a 2% decline in authorised capital return, albeit from a higher starting point last year.

BAC sees a 42% increase in total authorised capital return for 2019 and GS a 40% increase, the two highest of the group.

BAC and GS look to be the big winners out of this year's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review by the Federal Reserve.

BAC and GS emerge the winners

BAC and GS see the biggest year-over-year increases in authorised capital return from this year's CCAR test. BAC is less of a surprise than GS since it is widely regarded as significantly overcapitalised in view of its peer-leading leverage ratio (SLR 6.8% as of 1Q19 against CCAR required minimum of just 3.0%).

Nonetheless, the outcome fro BAC is still better than expected, with total capital return rising 42% versus last year with a 50% approved increase in quarterly dividend (to $0.18 from $0.15). The only small blemish is that the dividend is slightly lower than what was baked into market estimates ($0.18 announced vs $0.19 expected). But any disappointment here should be more than offset by the size of the repurchase approval.

GS was more of a wild card. Both it and MS received only conditional approval for their capital plans last year due to sub-requirement stressed leverage ratios. While an improvement was anticipated in this year's test, not least because of easier stress-scenario assumptions for markets activities, the outcome was hard to predict. So the market will be very relieved that GS has had Fed sign-off not only on a $7bn share repurchase programme (2018 $5bn) but also a 47% increase in quarterly dividend (to $1.25 from $0.85). This is by far the biggest dividend hike of the peer group.

Total CCAR approved capital actions (share repurchases and dividends), this year versus last year

In terms of the split of approved capital actions between share repurchases and dividends, BAC gets the largest approved increase in repurchases for 2019 (+50%) while GS gets the third largest approved increase (+40%).

Share repurchase announcements, this year vs last year

Announced quarterly dividends this year vs last year and versus market consensus

Citigroup looks to be the relative loser

Citigroup looks to be the relative loser out of this year's test, seeing its authorised capital return decline by 2% from last year's level. That being said, the company did start from a higher level than peers in terms of payout (2018 132% vs JPM 103% and BAC 96%) so the scope for further large increases was lower. Nonetheless, its announced quarterly dividend increase to $0.51 also looks marginally below market consensus, which had been for an increase to $0.53.

WFC also lags the group with its approved capital return increasing by a relatively modest 20%. Given the company's on-going turmoil, this won't come as much of a surprise. Also the company completed a relatively small portion of its repurchase approval last year so capital return expectations will also have been tempered by this.

JPM and Capital One were the only banks to have to resubmit this year

JPM hits the headlines but still delivers a positive outcome

JPM got headlines for having to resubmit its initial CCAR plan, having initially ended below the minimum 4.5% tier 1 common equity ratio required to be "adequately capitalised".

However, this could simply be regarded as management pushing the envelope in terms of going for maximum possible capital return. A little resistance from the Fed is probably no bad thing.

Ultimately JPM's CCAR outcome still looks good, with authorised capital return rising 30% from last year, the third highest of the group and authorised share repurchases rising 42%, the second highest of the group. Any disappointments on the resubmission point should be short-lived. The dividend announcement of $0.90 per quarter is in-line with market estimates.

CCAR paints a positive picture for US banks although headwinds do appear to be building

Overall this year's CCAR results are another shot in the arm for US banks, painting a picture of a sector that has plenty of capital and good profitability.

That said, a lot of this good news is arguably already priced in given we have now had several years of large share repurchases and dividend increases.

In share price terms, what is important is not the overall level of capital return but how it compares to expectations. It is worth bearing in mind on this point that the dividends that have been announced are, on average, only in-line with market consensus. The only really big positive surprise here is GS.

Expectations for repurchases are harder to gauge. These do look better than might have been expected. For what its worth, my back-of-the-envelope estimate for total capital return from the six majors was ~$130bn and they've announced $150bn, 15% better. That's good but most of the delta versus my estimates comes from the repurchase approvals and these are more optional in nature than dividend increases. If the environment deteriorates, they may not be executed in full.

To this extent, I'd expect CCAR to give share prices a temporary boost but the results are not game-changing. And with a tough 2Q earnings season about to commence and growing headwinds on the interest rate front reality may bite again soon.

I've written in previous articles how I think investors should be positioned for these two issues, recommending JPM as the best safe haven into 2Q numbers (article here) and C as the best play on lower rates (article here).

