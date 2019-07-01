Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price

IRM's core business growth is declining due to reduced hard document storage, but it is also essential and incredibly sticky, making its longevity considerably greater than most leases.

Iron Mountain (IRM) is a global company dedicated to storing, protecting and managing information and assets. Iron Mountain’s market value declined earlier this quarter and appears to present a long-term value for REIT and income investors. Moreover, IRM's shares are currently trading around long-term support.

Iron Mountain's Business

Iron Mountain's core business involves collecting rent from customers for storage space for boxes of documents. Many businesses are required to maintain records for several years, while others choose to maintain certain documents, records and related assets indefinitely. In 2014, Iron Mountain received approval to operate as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”).

Iron Mountain’s core business model appears well-protected from recession and competition. The traditionally domestic business has grown internationally diverse. The company’s existing warehousing and routing infrastructure should provide it with operational efficiencies and capabilities that should provide competitive price protection.

(Source: IRM's 2019 NAREIT Conference slideshow)

Iron Mountain’s existing relationships are valuable. Iron Mountain has a long-standing reputation with large corporate clients that trust IRM with sensitive information. Customers are also reluctant to move a box of files unless they are required to do so, because it is a higher current expense.

Document retrieval fees are considerably higher than storage fees, where it is likely to cost a customer between one and two years' worth of storage fees to retrieve stored boxes, and most contracts also include one-time handling fees and/or other lease covenants that may further increase the cost to take boxes to a competitor. For this reason, Iron Mountain has a customer retention rate of around 98 percent.

About two years ago, Iron Mountain expanded into the related data center market through acquiring and growing assets. Iron Mountain now operates 14 data centers and is significantly growing capacity. The vast majority of Iron Mountain’s data centers are within the United States, but its data center development is international in scope.

(Source: IRM's 2019 NAREIT Conference slideshow)

Even though Iron Mountain is not a proven data center manager, its reputation and existing relationship with most Fortune 1000 companies are likely to make it a compelling and trusted partner. The company is also partnering with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in providing cloud and data services, which could become the start of a more meaningful collaboration.

Balance Sheet Concerns May Have Bottomed

Iron Mountain is trading at a discount at least partially because it is not investment-grade rated. Iron Mountain’s CFO Stuart Brown noted on last quarter’s earnings conference call that the company's lease portfolio’s adjusted leverage ratio was “modestly higher than the year-end, primarily due to the softer adjusted EBITDA performance.” The company also indicated adjusted EBITDA may be weak in the second quarter too, but will turn around in the second half of 2019, at which point Iron Mountain’s leverage should decline.

Higher-than-anticipated labor costs were the largest contributor to Iron Mountain’s adjusted EBITDA underperformance, by $10 million or about 3% for the quarter. If the company can correct this underperformance by reducing costs or otherwise improving margins in the second half, Iron Mountain still appears capable of having organic adjusted EBITDA growth within 2019.

Another issue that has weighed on performance is the strong dollar, which is a headwind to international growth. The dollar continued to strengthen through most of the second quarter, but it recently began to weaken and it is possible that the dollar will continue to weaken so long as interest rates continue to decline. A weaker dollar in the second half of the year should result in a stronger contribution from Iron Mountain’s international segments.

Moody's recently revised its outlook for Iron Mountain from negative to stable, while not changing its credit ratings. Moody's referred to Iron Mountain's coverage metrics as "solid relative to similarly rated companies and REIT peers," while also noting the company has been diversifying and growing its portfolio of data center assets.

Shares May Have Bottomed Too

Over the last three years, shares have traded in a fairly tight range, between about $30 and $40 per IRM share. At about $31, these shares are currently at the low end of their range, despite most REITs currently trading at multi-year highs.

The below chart shows the 5-year performance of Iron Mountain as well as Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the iShares 20+ year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The correlation is visible, with Iron Mountain being considerably more volatile as a below-average rated and higher income-paying REIT.

(Source: Yahoo)

While it may be the case that several REITs and VNQ may be overbought in this recent return to income allocation, Iron Mountain decoupled itself from the group when it reported. As a result, Iron Mountain appears at a reasonable valuation both relative to broad REIT valuations and IRM's historical pricing as a REIT.

Iron Mountain has not benefited from the recent surge in bond and REIT valuations. If that broader move up in income-producing assets holds, which appears probable, then Iron Mountain should soon benefit too. It is likely that Iron Mountain will get a good bump in the second half of the year in order to catch up to REIT and income-producing peers, as income investors warm to the company's sizable dividend, stable growth and the prospects of capital appreciation.

Conclusion

It appears likely that Iron Mountain's shares should be at least ten percent higher than they currently are, and possibly closer to double that. Moreover, REITs are in favor again, with most REITs at near-term highs. IRM stands out at a much better than average value. Shares acquired at current valuations are likely to be good long-term holds and also possible short-term trades in the second half of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.