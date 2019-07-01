My Ultimate Bear Scenario Valuation For British American Tobacco

Introduction

Recently, I published an article regarding my ultimate bear scenario valuation for the shares of Altria (MO), and this article subsequently provides my equivalent analysis for British American Tobacco (BTI). To provide a brief refresh, slightly over one week ago, Morgan Stanley published an analysis regarding the future of the United States tobacco industry that was extremely bearish, where they outlined a scenario that forecasts the industry's earnings to approximately halve within fifteen years. The prospects of this scenfario eventuating are obviously quite concerning for shareholders in tobacco companies, and even though British American Tobacco’s operations span the globe, the company still sources approximately 40% of its earnings from the United States tobacco market. This article provides my estimated intrinsic valuations assuming this scenario eventuates, and thus provides estimations for the potential downside for investors.

Background Situation

During the last couple of years, especially the last twelve months, the United States tobacco industry has come under a wave of pressure from possible new government regulations. The first main proposal would reduce the allowable amount of nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive or minimally addictive levels. According to the analysts at Morgan Stanley, this would be a potential game changer for the industry, which threatens to reduce its earnings by upwards of 50% within the next fifteen years. They follow on by stating that they believe this extremely bearish scenario isn’t currently priced into the shares of Altria, British American Tobacco or Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY).

Valuation

Since there isn’t a perfect one size fits all approach to valuation, I’ll include a range of scenarios and considerations. Since British American Tobacco is a favorite among income investors, I will utilize the discounted dividend model with three separate main scenarios that are based off the same broad concepts throughout my previous Altria analysis. These three scenarios are further subdivided into a tax-free environment and another with 30% income tax and 25% capital gains tax.

All three scenarios assume the company's earnings remain reliant on cigarettes as its investments in new product areas, such as heated tobacco and e-cigarettes, are unsuccessful, and thus, its earnings are placed under significant pressure. This subsequently means the dividend is never increased again and is eventually reduced in the future, although the extent varies in each scenario.

The worst-case scenario is essentially the same as the equivalent one for Altria, as it’s assumed this nicotine regulation sweeps across the entire globe instead of staying confined to the United States tobacco market. Hence, it’s assumed the company's dividend remains static at $2.64 per share for the next seven years before being reduced by 25% for the following seven years and then reduced once again to only 50% of its original level, directly after which the company collapses, and thus, the shares become worthless.

Meanwhile, the next scenario is less severe; even though it still assuming these nicotine regulations sweep across the entire globe, it’s assumed they take longer to be fully enacted. Hence, it’s assumed the company's dividend remains static at $2.64 per share before being reduced by the same magnitude as previously after ten and fifteen years respectively. Instead of collapsing after fifteen years, it’s assumed in this scenario the company is able to continue operating and paying the same reduced dividend for another fifteen years before collapsing.

Finally, the third scenario is less severe again, and assumes these nicotine regulations primarily stay confined to the United States tobacco market and thus only threaten to halve approximately 40% of its earnings, which translates to 20% of its total earnings. This scenario assumes the dividend of $2.64 per share remains unchanged for the next seven years before being reduced by 20%, which then remains static perpetually into the future as the company is able to continue operating.

Although there is no mention or suggestion that the analysts at Morgan Stanley foresee the company collapsing, I have chosen to include this outcome in the first two scenarios as it further stress-tests the valuation and ensures an adequate margin of safety. It’s important to clarify that these scenarios were solely created to analyse the theoretical downside for the share returns in the most extreme scenarios I could envision eventuating, and thus, don’t reflect the actual scenario I foresee eventuating. I’m not forecasting the company will collapse in this manner or time frame. If I believed this were likely to eventuate, I certainly wouldn’t own the shares.

Since British American Tobacco's dividend is declared in GBP and subsequently paid in USD, an exchange rate of $1.30 was selected. Naturally, exchange rates fluctuate across time; however, since an exchange rate of $1.30 is historically low, it should provide a conservative assumption. Since the company earn the vast majority of its earnings in currencies other than the GBP, further prolonged weakness in the GBP would actually boost its GBP earnings, which could lead to higher dividends and thus mitigate the exchange rate impact.

Similar to my previous article, the impacts of taxation were included, since the majority of investors aren’t fortunate enough to be investing in a zero tax environment, and thus, ignoring this would skew their results. The impacts were excluded from the third scenario, since it’s assumed the company is able to continue operating indefinitely, and thus, it creates too much uncertainty around the recognition of any capital gains or losses. Naturally, there is a wide range of different income and capital gains tax rates, and hence, the aforementioned rates of 30% and 25% were selected as an approximate middle ground. The income tax simply is deducted from the dividends, as expected, whilst the capital gains tax actually boosts the intrinsic values due to the positive tax implications that are often available from writing off capital losses against other capital gains.

When presenting the results, I’ve included three different intrinsic valuations for each of the sub-scenarios within the main scenarios (see below). The first is simply a nominal valuation that focuses on the aggregated nominal value of the company's remaining estimated future dividends. This valuation was impossible for the third scenario, as in nominal terms, a perpetual stream of dividends is worth an infinite intrinsic valuation. The inflation-adjusted valuation factors in these same dividends for loss of monetary value across time due to the impacts of inflation, which, for the purpose of this model, was assumed to average 2.5%. The economic-adjusted valuation factors in the time value of money by discounting these same estimated future dividends by an estimated cost of equity. The Capital Asset Pricing Model was utilized and provided a discount rate of 5.96% with the following inputs: a risk-free rate of 2.014% (10-Year U.S. Treasury), a 60-month Beta of 0.72 and an expected market return of 7.5%.

Scenario One - Worst Case

(Image Source: Author)

Scenario Two - Bad Case One

(Image Source: Author)

Scenario Three - Bad Case Two

(Image Source: Author)

Conclusion

Although it remains uncertain whether Morgan Stanley’s bear scenario will ever eventuate in the future, I still believe it’s both interesting and meaningful for investors to evaluate. The primary takeaway from this article is that if an extremely bearish scenario eventuates whereby British American Tobacco collapses in fifteen years, investors only face minimal losses in nominal terms due to its very high dividends. Once factoring in the time value of money through the cost of equity, these losses are significantly higher and would indicate that Morgan Stanley is correct in stating that this risk has yet to be priced into the shares. Naturally, in the less-extreme scenarios, the potential losses are significantly lower, and in some cases, still represent potential upside depending on exactly how investors view their expected investment returns. Similar to Altria, investors unlike myself, who believe this outcome will eventuate, should consider avoiding their shares for the time being until this risk has been resolved one way or another.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.